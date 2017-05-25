Rigel Pharma: Tavalisse NDA Will Be A Game-Changer

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is banking everything on fostamitinib, its oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic and persistent Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Parpura (ITP). So much so, in fact, that the company has gone ahead and registered a trade name for the drug candidate with the USPTO. This trade name, Tavalisse, has also been provisionally accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration. While that is well and good, investors are rightly worried about the data that came out of the phase 3 trial of fostamitinib. While the drug candidate met its primary endpoint, it did so more because of low placebo response than because of high efficacy seen in the drug, since only 18% of the 76 patients showed stable platelet response, compared to 0% in placebo. There were also a large number of GI-related adverse events, inordinately large, in fact, compared to placebo. While the AEs were mostly mild-to-moderate, what we are driving at is that the upcoming NDA is not guaranteed to be successful given these results. Investors were expecting a better hand in the deal. While this could still be a winner - in fact, I highly doubt the drug will be rejected outright - there's just that bit of doubt that long-term investors would rather have done without.

Thus, it is not surprising that the stock seems to have lost some of its momentum, not only after the announcement of disappointing quarterly results, but also because of the entire trial situation. Catalyst-wise, however, apart from the financial numbers, the company still has a lot going on its operational front. It has already moved ahead with the filing of its NDA. Fostamitinib also has orphan drug status from the FDA, meaning, 7-years of exclusivity and a relative pricing monopoly. The NDA was accompanied by data collected from the Phase 3 clinical program, which consisted of three studies, two randomized placebo-controlled studies namely Studies 047 and 048 and an open-label extension study called Study 049. The NDA submission contains data of 163 ITP patients.

Rigel currently has Fostamatinib under trial for different indications. These trials are in the different stages ranging from Phase 2 study for Fostamatinib for treating Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia to Phase 1 study for TGF-beta inhibitors for cancer. Under these conditions, Tavalisse or Fostamatinib for treating ITP is the main focal point for the company and the investors.

With the current timeline, it is expected that the company will get to hear the FDA decision during the first quarter of the next year. This assumes that the FDA will proceed with holding its Advisory Committee Review during the fourth quarter of the year. However, like I said, there are concerns here. The low stable platelet response and high AEs raises the possibility that the FDA may ask for additional trials before giving its approval. If this happens, it may cause considerable delay in the ultimate approval of the drug, thus impacting the cashflow position of the company. The market also has various treatments for ITP, which will offer stiff competition to the new drug. It is believed that the US has 33 new cases of ITP per 1,000,000 of its adult population every year. Currently, there are reported to be 60,000 to 125,000 patients suffering from the condition. Global market size for ITP is expected to touch $566 million by 2020, with US being the major market component. This shows that the company can look ahead for a substantial cash inflow if it gets the drug candidate approved.

Rigel also recently announced its quarterly results. The company managed to curtail its quarterly net loss from $17.5 million to $15.3 million. Its net loss per share also dipped from $0.19 to $0.13. As of March 31, 2017, the company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $98.1 million, compared to $74.8 million as of December 31, 2016. Taking into account its current cash burn rate, the company expects the pile to see it through the next 12 months. The company's stock had a rather tumultuous run in the market as it showed disappointing 1.2 percent return in the past 12 months. However, beginning this year, it has shown some signs of stabilizing as it has gained close to 6 percent this year. It is expected to maintain the momentum as the company seems to be on the upward trajectory with its operational losses under control. The company is also actively exploring the marketing initiatives for Tavalisse and other drugs in its pipeline. It has also taken other steps to boost its cashflow position as in February this year, the company completed an underwritten public offering of 23 million shares of common stock, which resulted in net proceeds of nearly $43 million for the company, bringing more liquidity. Such cash infusion will ensure that the company is able to weather the rough patches and has enough funds to market the drug when it is approved.

Currently, the company stock is trading nearly 40 percent lower than its 52 weeks high of $4.38, giving it a potentially healthy room for upward moves. However, the speed of movement may be hampered by the lack of catalysts in the near future. The closest upcoming catalyst is expected to be FDA advisory committee meet, which is likely to happen in the fourth quarter of this year. Thus, the stock is suitable for investors with the medium to long term investment horizon. While the stock price growth may remain rather sluggish in the intervening time period, the investors can look forward to a potential windfall when the company receives the potential FDA nod for the drug in the early next year. However, the lackluster trial results have created a confusing situation here with regards to ultimate approval of the drug. Since the trial did not go under an SPA or a Special Protocol Assessment from the FDA, just reaching a primary endpoint does not guarantee a successful NDA. Thus, investors have to be very cautious while investing in this company and for this catalyst; profit-taking at every opportunity should be the name of the game.

