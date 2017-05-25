Gilead: Taking The Other Side Of The Bet

Today I read an article by Giovanni DiMauro here on Seeking Alpha, in which he proposes buying call options on Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) in order to get the chance for a very big return in a small time frame. I believe investors can also take the opposite route and sell options in order to boost their returns.

Gilead's shares are trading at $64 right now, after having hit a new 52 week low earlier this week. It seems the bottoming process around $66 hasn't worked out, with shares breaking below that level for a couple of days in a row.

In his article DiMauro explains how he bought the call option contracts with a strike price of $65 and an expiry date of July 21 (at a price of $1.40), which could lead to either of three outcomes:

Gilead's shares trade below $65, which means the options expire worthless, the money spent on the call options is completely lost. Gilead's shares trade above $65, but below $66.40, which means the option does not expire worthless and is worth executing, but the proceeds one receives are lower than the option premium paid to enter the trade -- on a net basis the trade still lost money, although not all of the money he invested. Gilead's shares trade above $66.40, in this case the option is worth executing, and the proceeds that come with it are higher than the option premium paid to enter the position. The trade has made money.

The two first outcomes are not desirable at all, the third outcome would be very desirable -- the payoff could be very big: If shares would trade at $70, DiMauro would get $3.60 in gains ($5 difference between share price and strike price minus $1.40 in option premiums), which would mean a return of 160% based on the $1.40 invested.

This trade is thus very high risk (since there is a possibility of losing all invested money), but also very high reward -- the payoff could be very huge relative to the money invested if Gilead's share price moves up substantially over the next two months. Such an upwards move is indeed possible, and could happen after a positive news item out of Gilead: A big acquisition, positive outcome from one of its trials, positive news about its (hopefully upcoming) HCV sales in China, etc.

Betting on such a move is risky though, and thus not a good idea for anyone. There is, however, also the possibility to do the exact opposite: Instead of buying options investors also can sell options, which is very different, but can be profitable nevertheless.

When we look at Gilead's option chain, we see that the call option DiMauro bought has increased in price slightly, but there are a lot of other options available as well.

The seller of the call option can be forced to sell his shares (at the strike price) if the holder of the call option wishes to execute his options (which he will only do if the share price is higher than the strike price), thus investors who want to keep their Gilead shares in any case should not use this strategy.

If, however, someone feels positive about selling his shares at a certain price above the current level (e.g. at $70 if he has bought shares at $66 in the past weeks), selling call options can be a good idea.

As an example, an investor feels good about selling 100 of his shares at $67.50: He can sell a call option contract with a strike price of $67.50 and bag the premium he would receive -- $0.74 per share * 100 shares per contract = $74.

There are now two possibilities for what could happen:

Gilead's share price is above $67.50 by July 21, the shares get called away -- the investor hasn't really lost anything, as he felt good about selling his shares at that price anyways, and he additionally has received $74 he would not have received otherwise. Gilead's share price is below $67.50 by July 21, the shares will not get called away -- the investor has boosted his return by $74 (which is equal to one and a half dividend payments for his 100 shares) in just two months, and gets to keep his shares as he intended to do anyways (since he wants to sell at $67.50, not below).

We see that the potential payoff of this strategy (selling call options) is not as enormous as with doing the opposite (buying call options), but the risk is very different as well: By doing this, an investor can not lose money he would not have lost otherwise, the only risk is that his capital gains are capped at a certain level.

Takeaway

Options can be viable for a very diverse group of investors, among them those that seek a big payoff in a rather risky bet. Options can, however, also be used in other ways, such as by taking the other side of the call option trade. Selling call options can increase one's income drastically (in the example above the income generated in 2 months is as high as the income generated by the dividend in 4 months), with the only downside being that the upside is limited.

Investors can utilize either of these strategies (or none of them) depending on their goals from their investments and the risk they are willing to take on.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.