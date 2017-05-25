'The 4 Arrows Plus 1 Elephant Of Trumponomics'

The FOMC and the Trump Administration are diverging in terms of their rhetoric. It must also be said that the FOMC is diverging within itself again too. At some point in the future the real economy will have to converge on with all of them.

(Source: The Daily Shot)

The April Employment Situation report acted as a catalyst for Fed speakers to build the case for a further interest rate hike in June and the scaling back of the Fed's balance sheet later this year. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester was the first speaker, of the week after the Employment report, to give the bandwagon a further nudge. She called for continued incremental steps to normalize monetary policy, based on a her fear of falling behind the curve as the employment conditions signal a tight labor market that threatens to create an inflation spike. She was equally as dismissive of the Q1/2017 economic soft patch as the "transitory" phenomenon that Chairman Yellen has categorized the data as.

Following Mester, Kansas City Fed President Esther George concurred that the Q1/2017 economic softness flashing a "yellow" alert does not change anything materially; and that the economy will continue to grow at "a slightly above-trend rate".

Whilst cognizant of muted inflation, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan still expects three rate hikes in total this year. In his opinion, this inflation soft patch is not the beginning of a new weakening trend. The pace of said rate hikes may vary depending on the incoming data, but the rising trajectory is assured in his opinion. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren sees three rate hikes this year and is in more of a hurry to crack on with things to avoid creating what he calls an "over-hot economy". For similar reasons, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick T Harker sees at least two more hikes this year.

Comments by Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari, when combined with Dudley's roadmap for the end (or rather not) of QE lead, to the conclusion that normalization event should not be feared by speculators. Kashkari recently opined that the stock market is less leveraged than housing. He then said that the Fed should not even attempt to deflate a bubble in asset prices with higher interest rates. His view is that asset price movements should be a derivative of the Fed's policy impacts on the real economy through its dual mandate. Since growth and inflation are still sub-optimal in his view, asset bubbles are something that must be tolerated as a result of policy directed at the real economy and left to their own devices.

Still not content with this happy outcome, the banks now wish to roll back regulatory reform to pre-crisis levels with a substantially higher than pre-crisis level monetary base in place. This is a guaranteed recipe for a capital markets boom. The potential for this to get out of hand is exacerbated by the misperception that interest rates are rising to tighten liquidity. In this case however, rising interest rates on a residually higher balance sheet stimulus are the counterfactual evidence that a bubble is in the making. If the banks are successful in getting regulations rolled back, then this bubble will get out of control again.

Having begun to warm to the prospect of a tightening of monetary policy, there are signs that Fed Governor Lael Brainard may be losing her enthusiasm for the process. In her recent comments, she stated that she is not yet convinced that full employment has been reached. Brainard may therefore be on the verge of injecting further discourse and a more granular analysis on what the true employment situation is.

Neel Kashkari certainly seems willing to engage in this debate suggested by Brainard, based on his comments following those of hers. In relation to full employment he opined that "We are closer, but we don't know how far the shore is"; and in relation to inflation that "Right now inflation is going in the wrong direction, and so that is concerning to me." Kashkari provided an important window on how some Fed members look at the employment situation. The headline employment situation appears strong and warrants a tightening immediately. Drilling through the numbers however, economically disadvantaged groups within American society have been left behind and are falling farther behind. The granular nuanced picture is that the employment situation is therefore not strong at all and is rapidly deteriorating for a growing number. The impact of Trump policies on this growing group is not clear. Whilst the Fed has no political mandate to address these disparities in society, Kashkari intends that it will use them as a means to interpret the data and hence the monetary policy response. One can see both Kashkari and Brainard being very persistent advocates for this kind of analysis going forward.

Whilst they may not necessarily prevent the FOMC from continuing to tighten this year, Brainard and Kashkari's clear divergence presents a problem for the pace of further rate increases and also the timing of the shrinkage of the Fed's balance sheet. In particular, the shrinking of the Fed's balance sheet is not something that can be ideally attempted without having them sincerely on board.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans may be sympathetic towards Brainard and Kashkari's view; and now perhaps shows even greater remorse at having changed from Dove to Hawk. He may now be undergoing a transition back to his previous Dovish persuasion. This transformation may also signal a transformation in thinking within the FOMC in relation to how it perceives and acts in relation to its inflation mandate. Evans recently railed against his more "conservative" colleagues, for interpreting their 2% inflation target as a ceiling rather than a symmetrical position around which to dynamically fluctuate. The strict interpretation of the 2% target as a ceiling has effectively framed and compressed inflation expectations in a secularly pessimistic manner.

Evans advocates inflation being allowed to overshoot, to shake this ceiling perception and reframe it with a symmetrical interpretation. Should his view these gain traction with his colleagues, one can easily foresee an even more gradual approach to interest rate increases and balance sheet reduction as an elevated probability. Kashkari and Brainard will clearly be sympathetic and mutually reinforcing. This would have profound implications for the pricing of equities, bonds and the US dollar. Equities would be repriced higher, bonds and the US Dollar lower.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard does not vote this year, so he is fortunate in that he does not have to conform with the groupthink that is commonly known as consensus in Fed policy. Said consensus for tightening monetary policy is already under threat from within the FOMC. From Bullard's external position of one rate hike and done this year, he therefore provides a more objective perspective on monetary policy than that of a voting FOMC member. In his latest comments, it was noteworthy that he disagreed with the consensus view that weak Q1/2017 was a "transitory" aberration. For him, the slowdown was fundamentally driven by a real contraction in consumption. Neither does he see inflation as a risk even if the unemployment rate falls below 4.4%. Bullard is therefore a confederate of Kashkari, Brainard and the evolving Evans.

Bullard also came out in opposition to the position, being taken up in the last report by Janet Yellen and other Fed members, that the Fed should have a principles based rather than a rules based approach to monetary policy. His opposition is based on his view that the current target interest rate is close to that envisioned by application of the Taylor Rule. He also showed himself to be a believer in Bernanke's ideas about a "savings glut" ,with his opinion that the current low level of interest rates is based on overwhelming demand from risk-averse investors who see a lack of risk adjusted return available in the new reality of low growth and low inflation dynamics. Bullard has so far been able to defend his thesis of one rate and done for the year with great skill and credibility.

The release of the last FOMC meeting minutes, showed the majority in favor of moving again in June; and a growing consensus to start shrinking the balance sheet by year end with more details to follow soon. A mechanism for the shrinkage of the Fed's balance was also presented. On the face of it, the balance sheet shrinkage strategy looks plausible. The Fed will set a rising "cap" limit on the amount of reinvestment proceeds on current balance sheet assets. Closer inspection shows that this is only a way of stopping balance sheet further growth however. This first "capping" phase is most certainly not a method of balance sheet reduction, as this would require outright asset sales. Since Bull Dudley has already leaked how limited the actual balance sheet shrinkage will be, this initial "capping" process will be a non-event just as the rate hike process has been so far. The Fed has signaled that the balance sheet will stop growing and Dudley has signaled that its reduction will be limited. This is hardly the stuff that a significant tightening of Fed policy is made of. Any further domestic political or global headwinds will just frame the rate hikes and balance sheet shrinkage in an even more patient light.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Bullard's view also supports the theory outlined in the last report that the US economy remains stuck in a "rut" of sub-optimal economic growth and inflation, that the Obama administration failed to address and the Trump Administration has not been allowed to address through partisan gridlock. Currently, a great debate is ongoing in academia and related Wall Street economic research departments, to explain the conditions in this "rut" whereby there has been no jump in wages commensurate with the fall in unemployment. So far, several explanations have been put forward to date, which include:

1. The Phillips curve is dead.

2. American workers have lost their bargaining power.

3. American workers are content with their salaries.

4. Companies are utilizing the workers they have more effectively.

5. American workers' low productivity does not justify higher wages.

6. There may be more slack in the labor market than current measurements indicate.

7. Wage growth is being under-measured.

Neil Dutta, head of economics for Renaissance Macro Research, wrote in a May 15 note that the accepted barometer of average hourly earnings published by the BLS may not accurately capture the situation.

8. Significant wage increases will soon appear, as the forces of supply and demand come back into dynamic equilibrium after the economic hollowing out of the Great Recession.

Last year, Federal Reserve Board Principal Economist Jeremy Nalewaik released a paper titled Non-Linear Phillips Curves With Inflation Regime-Switching. His thesis is that the Phillips Curve has a sharp bend in it, whereby there is a wide range of unemployment rates where wage growth is inelastic; but below a certain threshold unemployment rate, wages begin to rise rapidly. Some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), seem to be convinced by Nalewaik's thesis. Eric Rosengren, President of the Boston Federal Reserve Bank , who was once a Dove on monetary policy, has become a Hawk as he feels that the inflation acceleration tipping point has now been reached.

There is also the valid observation that US companies remain circumspect about domestic hiring and capex because their painful memories of the Great Recession remain entrenched. Companies have also raised the bar in terms of educational requirements for what are relatively low skilled jobs. This has the effect of dragging wages lower across the board, because the higher educated employees now accept lower wages. In addition the less educated remain excluded from the workforce because they do not have the required qualifications. The swelled ranks of the structurally unemployed and continuing low level of labor force participation both speak to this fact.

John Williams' San Francisco Fed has come to the alarming conclusion that the structure of the workforce is changing through a process on inter and intra generational substitution. Higher compensated Baby Boomers are retiring and being replaced by lower paid younger generations. This is a secular phenomenon that will permanently depress the natural trend for wages to rise as unemployment falls. Even within the same generations, there are lower paid workers with higher or equal skillsets to replace their less skilled competitors at lower wage rates. The general conclusion is that employers have the ability to substitute lower for higher paid workers.

Looking across the Pond at the UK and its Populist rebellion, Martin Beck the UK Economist at Oxford Economics is opining that the gig economy, which has characterized economic growth since the Credit Crunch, has fundamentally broken the link between capitalism and progress for workers. It is clear to see echoes of this in the American economy in the frustration and anger that ushered in President Trump.

The Populist thesis identifies Globalization as the real culprit. Literally billions of workers in emerging markets now compete with American workers. These emerging market workers have lower salaries in currencies which are weaker than the US Dollar. In a world without trade barriers, American workers do not stand a chance. The "rut" is therefore a global one.

(Source: Business Insider)

The combination of all the factors listed above has thus produced the "rut", which so far has prevented wage growth from breaking free despite allegedly healthy economic growth. The returns to capital (especially technology) are clearly benefiting from the lack of returns to labor in the real economy; and this environment is clearly visible in the rising trend in corporate profits. The global dimension of this thesis is especially evident in S&P 500 earnings growth.

The result of Bill Dudley's guidance, with Bullard's pessimistic assessment of the US economy and all the above theories about low wages, signals that a residual expanded monetary policy from the Fed will lead to robust capital markets and risk asset prices which diverge significantly from the weak labor fundamentals in the real economy. Applying some or all of this analysis the same asymmetric asset bubble outcome will result to a greater or lesser degree. We are back on the road to boom and bust; and the Fed has given a significant nudge for this return.

In the last report, the pessimistic fiscal Dot Plots from the Trump Administration were observed to be diverging significantly from the Fed's own optimistic signals on the health of the economy. A future point in time was inferred at which the Fed will have to consider how to respond to the fiscal pessimism with some counter-cyclical stimulus and/or the slowing down of the pace monetary policy normalization. Bill Dudley has confirmed this inference and also the response to it through his signal about how the Fed's balance sheet will (not!) be shrunk.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) then injected a further note of negative guidance into the White House Dot Plots. Commenting on the Trump tax cut package he stated that some of them "aren't necessarily ours", implying that significant changes are going to be made. Cryptically, he also said that: "We haven't paid a whole lot of attention to any president's budget since I've been here." The implication is that the Senate has been focused elsewhere, presumably on the developing "Russia thing" as President Trump refers to it. Referring to the Democrats, McConnell extended a bi-partisan hand when he said that: "The Democrats aren't irrelevant in the Senate, and they won't be on this."

Vice President Pence's Dot Plots lead to his exit of the sinking ship and his preparations for a lifeboat. Recently, the Vice President has started his own leadership Political Action Committee (PAC) and associated funding process. This signals that his ambition for higher office is currently being sponsored and possibly enabled by those who see the writing on the wall for the President. The signal has not gone unnoticed by short-seller Jim Chanos (Democrat), who reads the current price action in equity markets as being driven by the belief that Pence will replace Trump.

The signals from McConnell and Pence respectively, are that the body of the Trump fiscal package is dead on arrival and that the President is currently on life support in relation to his contempt for the political process. Consequently, the fiscal stimulus has been both delayed further; and cut back in aggregate value in the areas anticipated by capital markets since the Trump election victory. Despite or perhaps in reaction to McConnell's signal that his fiscal package is DOA, President Trump leapt at the opportunity for further confrontation and signaled that he would present a 2018 fiscal plan that will allegedly balance the federal budget within 10 years through deep cuts to discretionary and safety net spending.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently became the latest member of the Trump team to talk down the guidance. His comments sent two signals. Firstly he restated the administrations promise/target of 3% GDP growth, which is below the 4% promised during the election campaign. He then shaved some further time off this lower target delivery date, by saying that it will not be achieved this year. By way of explanation he said that in order to hit the target, there would need to be an alignment of regulatory, tax, trade and energy policies.

It may be instructive to look at regulation, tax, trade and energy policy as the "Four Arrows" of Trumponomics; and also to note in further comparison to Abenomics there is an "Elephant" in the room in relation to currency policy. President Trump has already identified this "Elephant" indirectly by pointing his finger at the other side of the currency pairs that include the US dollar as potential "currency manipulators".

Democrats are currently engaged in sabotaging the "Four Arrows" ex-currency with some initial success. This has the effect of pushing the target back in time. This tactic currently plays into President Trump's hands by moving the stimulus impact of these arrows closer to the next presidential election; so the Democrats by default must now destroy these arrows rather than delay their impact. The longer that this stifling of the "Four Arrows" continues, then the more likely it is that currency policy will be used as the solution since it is not something that the Democrats can directly influence.

(Source: The Daily Shot)

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin recently took out the regulation arrow and pointed it squarely at Dodd-Frank. In a deliberately ambiguous application of the metaphor of a "21st Century Glass-Steagall Act", Secretary Mnuchin intends to deregulate community and savings banks rather than re-regulate systemically important banks in order to separate their commercial and investment banking operations. He has also signaled that he intends to hit the target by removing the Volcker Rule restrictions on deposit taking banks from making proprietary wagers on capital markets. Disingenuously, the rolling back of regulations has been disguised as the opportunity to save $35 billion from the Federal budget, although no detailed numbers to back up this claim have been presented. Research and preparations are now underway at the agencies involved with the deconstructing the rules in order to build the case. Combining the ability to make proprietary bets with the Fed's intention to pay higher interest rates on excess reserves to systemically important banks on a large permanently residual legacy of QE, as signaled by Bill Dudley, a bubble in financial stocks is being prepared.

Currently however, this bubble is being deflated because speculators do not think that the repeal of the rules will get through since President Trump and his business agenda are politically vulnerable right now. The repeal of the Volcker Rule driver may thus off the table for currently. Value and an entry point are therefore being created for those who still have their eyes on the fundamental view that the Fed is going to leave a big chunk of its balance sheet on the table and then pay interest to the banks at rising rates of interest. There is however no pressing urgency to be early into this trade, because Mr. Market is busily discounting away these higher rates of interest on excess reserves. Speculators also note that the Fed's enthusiasm for higher interest rates may be waning.

Mindful of the carnage in 2008, when the Fed had taken the punch bowl away, the banks that survived have started making preparations for the end of QE. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are now busily securitizing risky auto loans and student debt to get them off their loan books and unloading them upon bond investors. JP Morgan is also predicting a deposit and related funding crisis for the smaller regional banks later in the year. Opportunistically, Morgan sees this as an opportunity to earn investment banking revenues by advising on the mergers and consolidation that it predicts will occur as the banks scale up to withstand the credit and funding storm. Ironically this consolidation wave may lead to an increase in the number of systemically important banks!

(Source: Bloomberg)

Following the discounting of the Dot Plots provided by the Trump Administration, combined with the negative halo emanating from the "Russia thing", the conviction that the Fed will follow through on its promise to tighten has fallen significantly since the last employment report. Unfortunately the Fed must be seen as apolitical, so it may be obliged to press on despite the volatility and thus risk making things worse for capital markets.

(Source: The Daily Shot)

Mr. Market has thus tightened already and is now unwinding the growth and rising inflation that was expected/discounted after the Presidential election. Mr. Market is now looking forward to the next easing of monetary policy, whilst the Fed now must decide on whether to risk making the tightening seem larger by pressing on. Bill Dudley's gift of a big rump of QE plus higher interest rates on excess reserves is currently being discounted away from those with their eyes on financials. Eyes are therefore shifting towards sectors that benefit from lower interest rates and increasing liquidity as the buy the dip thesis gets rethought. Neel Kashkari has already told us that the Fed creates and then tolerates bubbles, so it is just a matter of identifying where this next bubble will be. Based on his words, equities look like a better bet than real estate.

(Source: Mortgage News Daily)

Bill Dudley's New York Fed has reported that the American consumer is indebted back up to pre-Credit Crunch levels. No wonder therefore that Bill Dudley wishes to leave a big chunk of QE in the system to avoid a repeat performance. The American economy is neither growing fast enough to service this new private debt pile, nor to service a new Federal pile of debt in any kind of deficit financed stimulus reaction to a repeat of the Credit Crunch. In short, America has run up against the economic constraints on the "Four Arrows of Trumponomics". Which thus leaves the "Elephant" in the room, known as the US dollar. If Charles Evans is correct and the 2% inflation target becomes a mid-point rather than a ceiling, the potential for US dollar weakness becomes even greater. Evidently the US dollar has to fall to discount not only the current fundamentals but also the solution to said fundamentals. In a brave attempt to prevent an ugly slide in the dollar, Bill Dudley is trying to build in a rising interest cushion in advance with guidance! Rising US bond yields may beat him to the punch when the current flight to quality, based on the failure of the "Four Arrows of Trumponomics", runs into the "Elephant".

(Source: Bloomberg)

For the moment the real crowded trade is long US Treasuries as speculators discount the immediate political and economic threats to American growth. When the "Elephant" of a weaker US dollar comes into their view, enthusiasm for Treasuries may wane.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.