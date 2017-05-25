Oil Prices Tank As OPEC Fails To Surprise Market

Welcome to the failed surprise edition of Oil Markets Daily!

What do you know, OPEC delivered exactly what the market was expecting, but it didn't deliver a deeper than expected production cut. This left many traders and PMs we talked to with a sour taste left in their mouths. WTI closed for the day down $2.46 or -4.79%. Volume traded today was over 1 million.

Source: Lee Saks

Going into the May 25 meeting, we had speculated that Saudi and OPEC could surprise the market with a deeper than expected cut along with a 9-month extension (see OMD - OPEC Production Cut Discussion Has Now Shifted From Yes Or No To How Long And How Much). OPEC and non-OPEC producers delivered on the 9-month deal extension but did not surprise on the production cut. Although analysts weren't expecting a deeper than expected production cut, the market's sentiment desperately needed one.

There were several things out of this OPEC meeting that didn't give investors and traders reassurance. First, OPEC did not state other compliance metrics to verify if the producers are actually cutting production. Second, the market wanted to see statements surrounding the issue between production versus exports, but OPEC did not deliver. Lastly, the market wanted to see OPEC committed to eliminating the glut right away such as a deeper than expected production cut, but came away disappointed.

What's different this time?

The discussion surrounding global crude inventory can be framed in several point of views. The bears will contend that OECD storage has declined minimally in the 1 st quarter of 2017, while the bulls would point to offshore storage being offloaded onshore to explain the minimal decline. What's obvious however is that global storage is declining counter-seasonally. If the bears contend that the OPEC production cut was a failure, then why has global storage been in decline? For the bulls, if the OPEC deal did work, why didn't it draw more than expected?

Oil markets are tough to get precise accurate data on. IEA comes out with a monthly report with a month lag, and that's assuming if you are a paid subscriber to IEA. It's also extremely tough to track offshore storage, so when there are reports that offshore storage declined by 75 million bbls, people seldom care.

What everyone is watching for is US storage, and with US storage finally declining in size, investors and traders are more bearish than ever.

Call it a tale of two worlds, but that's exactly what's happening here. Anchoring and recency bias tend to influence market price action in the short-term, and investors and traders will likely keep doubting US crude storage draws until imports start falling meaningfully.

What we know is this. Refinery maintenance season is coming to an end. Global refinery outages were higher year-over-year resulting in perceived lower oil demand, but the latest physical oil data point to strong demand data. OPEC producers will also face higher domestic demand resulting in whatever production cut to eat straight into exports. This has already been reflected in tanker tracking data. US crude storage draw estimates have been revised higher across several third-party vendors we are subscribed to, and this will surprise to the upside if US refineries continue their strong throughput.

Basically, the best fundamental set-up is coming up around the corner, and the market is going short/negative at precisely the wrong time. We aren't surprised though, because the market tends to be much more emotionally influenced in the short-term.

