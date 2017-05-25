The 10% Solution And The Challenge Of Change For The Computing World

Recent reports that Huawei had product problems related to challenges sourcing memory for its new phones highlighted an important issue that has surfaced on the excellent Micron (NASDAQ:MU) commentary panel. To wit, the shortages of memory - or even the greater expense of memory - for the device makers will lead to reduced sales, declining revenues and profits in the IT sector, and general malaise in the memory industry itself.

This isn't the first time memory shortages have changed OEM's plans. The results emanating from those changed plans have been mixed, to say the least. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for example is reported to have delayed upgrading the DRAM content two years ago in the iPhone 6, all this with the effect that the iPhone 6 became the best selling, highest grossing, and most profitable iPhone release in history. This is one time where you would have work very hard to conflate memory shortages to OEM problems.

This time, so pundits hold, is different. Because the DRAM and NAND shortage has been so long-lived and is expected to remain in place through this year into next, device manufacturers are having to face very hard choices in their product's memory configuration. They simply can't spend the money required to configure the memory that they need. They will, like Huawei, under provision this key resource and take the chance on customer blowback. This will have consequential deleterious effects that will depress profits and, soon enough, stock market multiples in the tech sector that are bound to engulf the memory producers themselves.

Thou shalt not break the 11th commandment. You haven't heard of that one? That's too bad because that is what we're really talking about here. Here we go:

"Thou shalt not configure memory to be more than "X%" of total BOM cost!"

Note the exclamation point. In a previous article I talked about this issue in the context of Apple's business model, but while Apple has pushed this commandment and its corollary - memory upgrades are wonderful opportunities for profit plunder to its limit - they are not alone. The entire computing device ecosystem religiously adheres to this model. Depending on the device, "X%" may be 10% - as with PC's - or it may be 30%, such as you would find in high performance computing ((HPC)), or it may be 20%, as is generally the case in smartphones.

Product managers from time immemorial have implemented the law as follows:

Step 1 - Take advantage of the ever-present memory over supply to beat the living daylights out of the memory vendors to obtain dirt-cheap DRAM (and now, NAND) pricing.

Step 2 - (Under) configure the base model of the device to run but be memory starved. This is your entry-level machine.

Step 3 - Create SKUs with additional memory that is highly profitable.

Step 4 - Wash, rinse, and repeat with every new generation of the product.

Lo these many years - remember the IBM (NYSE:IBM) PC? - this has been the business model that works for the device industry. And why not? Memory has that wonderful feature of adding immense marginal utility at low marginal cost. The 11th commandment holds, the sun rises in the east, and the world spins ever onward. This we know. Why? Because. It has always been that way, and will always be that way. Right? Because you see, the consequences of the 11th Commandment not holding are too horrible to contemplate. Or are they?

I think not. Crazy as this sounds, the world as we know it will not come crashing to a halt because memory is 15% or 20% of the BOM. How, you might ask, do I know this? Because, like it or not, there is no other option. While the jury is out on 2019, beyond 2020 the NAND industry is entering a period of chronic high prices and under supply. DRAM won't be as bad but will also be challenged from a supply and price perspective because of the slowing of the process node migration. In the end, device makers will have to confront the new reality and make competitive decisions regarding their product's memory content without regard to the defunct 11th Commandment.

If we look at the numbers for this year, Gartner estimates total worldwide IT spending will come in at $3.85 T, with 24% - $924B - of that computer hardware and devices. Total NAND and DRAM sales this year are projected to come in at $105B, or 11.4% of total hardware spending, dramatically up from last year's $80B. With last year's ratio only 9%, this year's memory and solid-state storage percentage of the BOM went up 28%. Compare this revenue increase to the current estimates of bit increases on the year and we get a result that is remarkably congruent with the revenue number. NAND sales are projected to rise somewhere in the 30% - 35% range and DRAM should see roughly a 20% increase. In "normal" years the industry would expect to give back the density increase dividend in the form of cost decreases, thereby negating any potential revenue and profit increase. This year that hasn't happened and I don't expect it to happen next year either.

After all, it's not as if these products are optional. The new memory-centric computing model is advancing apace and the benefits of implementing this new model are incredibly compelling and cost effective. In the recent JPM investor's conference Ernie Maddock addressed this point specifically with his comments about the Hyperscale data center market rapidly scaling up their DRAM and NAND orders even in the face of increasing costs. Asked by Harlan Sur of JPM if they seeing customers "despec" their configurations, Maddock replied:

"We're actually not and there is a logical reason why we think that exist. […] Well, you look at the economic equation of that data center deployment and the economics that Google, Amazon, and Apple face as companies versus PCs and they are just night and day difference. So the value if you will that those data center deployments provide to those clients, the profitability margins they have. And then, on the other side the relative price of memory in the context of that data center deployment is a very different equation than what a PC manufacturer is looking like who is operating with 5% margins and wants to really tightly control [of BOM] content. […]Even then on the PC space, what's driving PC growth is very high performance or ultra-light form factor PCs which rely on more concentration of memory or particularly high performance memory and so the value equation there, if you're about to pay $1500 for a PC because it delivers capability to you, you're probably willing to pay $1550 if in fact that's what that's what it costs. - SA Transcripts - JPM Conference

Even in the consumer area with the smartphone we will see this phenomenon as well. Think for a moment about the consequences of the new age of medical applications that are coming soon. One example of these is Apple's diabetes project that promises to revolutionize blood sugar testing and treatment for up to 20 million people in the United States alone. If (rather, when) this device is available will it really make a big difference to a person with diabetes if it costs an extra $100 - $200 because of increased memory costs? In the industrial IoT area will a project that has a year pay back not be implemented if it takes 18 months? Perhaps there will be a few, but what if economic ROI isn't the driving metric?

What if, as the drive to "digitize" the enterprise gains speed and momentum, delaying or underfunding an IoT project presents an existential choice? Do I over dramatize? Go ask the new Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Hackett who just replaced Mark Fields. Mr. Fields, it seems, was viewed to have mismanaged Ford's efforts in autonomous driving. Welcome to the cognitive era of computing, where brilliant devices will plunder established business models like so many haystacks in a tornado. The point is that memory is sine qua non for this new era - the days of 11th commandment are fading fast. From fields as diverse as high performance computing (HPC) to cognitive computing to mobile devices to in memory computing (IMC), memory and storage are the central configuration factor, the design point around all the rest of the system is molded. In this realm memory cost, while not immaterial, is certainly less of a factor.

What about the objection that we have frequently heard that NAND demand is price elastic - that it is particularly susceptible to demand swings with price changes? Like the Huawei example above, there are still situations where this is true. The point is, however, that is that the price elasticity argument is becoming less valid with every passing day, primarily because the use cases for the new memory centric computing model are becoming so compelling. An example of this a recent Accenture (NYSE:ACN) study on the impact of AI adoption on national GDP growth. According to their study, growth rates in countries could increase 30 - 50% over baseline growth with the adoption of cognitive computing.

Quite simply, companies have no other option than to pay the memory piper in this new computing economy.

What will that look like as we leave 2017 and enter 2018? Most industry analysts see the NAND bit supply increasing roughly 40% next year with DRAM coming in somewhere between 15% and 20%. My own model shows stronger NAND growth next year at 48% (albeit off a lower base in NAND as my model projects only 30%) growth this year. Cost decreases will vary by supplier, with IM (Intel and Micron) delivering 25% CAGR for NAND and the other suppliers averaging only 15%. From a total NAND market perspective I expect NAND capacity and demand will be in rough balance so average prices should drop only 15% from current prices. This would result in total industry NAND revenues coming in at $63B, a $13B increase from this year. With density advances and extra scale driving cost reductions greater than the price decrease, both Intel and Micron should see significant gross margin expansion on the year. (Western Digital also will do well in this new era, but for different reasons. As they made clear in the recent JPM investors conference their hard drive business has received a boost because of NAND shortages.)

Is there a limit to how high memory prices will go in this new era? Of course there is but my personal opinion is that the ceiling on that relative price is much higher than the current price level - maybe as much as double for NAND and as much as 50% higher for DRAM. Note the term "relative" as it applies much more to NAND than DRAM because of the former's ability to achieve cost-effective density increases with future process node advances. Given that no unexpected technology difficulties pop up as we enter the 2020s, NAND is on track to achieve 20% annual cost reductions and 40% CAGR bit increases. Even with a more balanced supply/demand environment, the industry could deliver an absolute 10% price decrease while retaining the balance of the overall cost reduction in a gross-margin increasing relative price increase.

Over time, NAND costs on an absolute basis could come down considerably while NAND gross margins increase to as much as 70%. In fact I expect Micron, Intel, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to achieve this profitability level, even with the entry of the Chinese adding some (but not a lot) low-density bits to the market. DRAM pricing, on the other hand, depends entirely on the cost-effective advent of new NVM memories like 3D XPoint, STT-MRAM, ReRAM, and CB-RAM. Even then, as these new memories take DRAM market share, Micron, Samsung and Hynix will be converting DRAM fab lines to NAND and, should they do that on a timely basis, the DRAM oligarchs will continue to harvest good price levels and gross margins on their product as overall demand levels fall throughout the 2020s.

In conclusion, we are entering the golden age of memory and storage as the new memory-centric computing model is implemented in service to the Internet-of-Things/AI business model. Pure-play memory companies such as Western Digital, S.K. Hynix, Micron and Toshiba's (TOSBY) successor will ride this wave of demand to ever-increasing revenues and profits for the foreseeable future. Intel and Samsung should also do well, but because of the relative weight of their non-memory businesses will be harder to model.

Is there a potential scenario that could change the outlook? There are two: the first being unexpected success by the Chinese - a low probability - with the second being a world-wide economic dislocation - a higher probability over the course of the next seven years. Despite these risks, now is the time to start a position or add to the position that you have already accumulated in these stocks. I recommend - in order of attractiveness - Micron, Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), S.K. Hynix, the Toshiba acquirer, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Welcome to the new, post 11th commandment era where memory and storage gain a greater share of the value of system configurations. Happy investing!