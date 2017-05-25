OPEC Has Proven One Thing With Its Latest Meeting - Not Much Is Going To Change For Oil Prices

On May 25, 2017, members of OPEC met in the hopes of reaching an agreement on target production cuts for each country in order to boost oil prices and reduce the supply gut that is currently filling the market. Prior to the meeting, the subject was not whether or not a production cut would be established, but how long and how deep would the production cuts be. OPEC concluded the meeting in Vienna by agreeing to extend their production cuts for another nine months at the same level of 1.8 million barrels per day. Additionally, Libya and Nigeria were exempt from any production cuts due to the political unrest the nations are currently facing.

As a result, crude oil prices tumbled to as low as $50.32, whereas Brent oil tumbled to as low as $52.73. Additionally, the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) opened lower. The underlying reason behind this tumble was because over the past week, the prices of Brent/crude oil have been rallying based on rumors that OPEC would possibly extend production cuts to a year -- and that they would even be deeper than the current 1.8 million barrels per day. Because this was not the case, momentum from this rally was halted.

News of the production cut plans not changing is not all bad news, as we are still seeing cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Russia. Saudi Arabia would be especially eager to increase oil prices with the 2018 IPO of Aramco on its way. But what could the effects of this output cut have on oil prices in the future? Before answering this question, it is important to see what the effects of OPEC's initial production cut were last year.

The Initial Production Cut

Last November, when OPEC made its first output cut, the organization set a collective production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day, along with non-OPEC members, such as Russia, having set a production cut of 300,000 barrels per day. That ultimately led to a collective production cut of 1.8 million barrels per day. The production cut resulted in an immediate surge in Brent/crude prices, surpassing the $50 mark and thus helping exporting nations of oil ease the pain they had endured since oil prices fell from their highs of $100. However, since the output cut, oil prices have been gradually declining as U.S. shale output continues to rise, which is aligned with Donald Trump's "pro-growth" policies to fuel economic growth -- particularly in the manufacturing sector.

The potential effects of this extended production cut are limited, specifically as a result of the aggressive stance of the U.S., characterized by pumping out as much oil as possible. Several days ago, the White House proposed to sell half of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which holds about 688 million barrels of crude. This not only signals the shift in the U.S.'s oil imports from OPEC countries to domestic production, but also showcases their aggressive stance to obtain a greater market share, as the biggest oil-producing countries attempt to reduce their own output for the sake of oil prices.

This new proposal also opens up areas of Alaska's arctic region to be explored to further boost U.S. oil output. Ultimately, the proposal could still be rejected by Congress. But whether or not it is rejected, the stance taken by the U.S. has clearly been showcased to the public. As long as we have Donald Trump in office, we are unlikely to see any sort of cooperation between the United States and OPEC, as higher oil prices are simply not part of Trump's agenda.

The impact of this lack of cooperation between the U.S. and OPEC is even more worrying, as the U.S. has the opportunity to obtain a greater market share of oil as other nations reduce their output, which would allow the U.S. to have greater dictatorship with regard to the direction of oil prices. Therefore, in the short term, one would be rather bearish on oil prices, as the latest OPEC meeting has led to the "same old, same old" market with no real improvement in initiative shown by any country.

Investing in Oil Company Stocks

What does all this mean when it comes to investing in oil companies that are primarily upstream? That answer depends primarily on your stance on oil prices, as there still remains a correlation between stock prices of these upstream companies and oil prices.

As shown in the chart below, the stock prices of four of the biggest upstream oil companies -- British Petroleum (NYSE:BP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -- have moved in a similar fashion to that of crude oil prices. Typically, an increase in oil prices is beneficial to upstream oil companies as they sell oil at prices that are regulated by the market. However, their costs of production are largely fixed. Therefore, an increase in oil prices results an increase in the margins for these companies. The most successful oil company would be one that manages to adapt to these lower oil prices, whether it be through cost-cutting, ramping up realizations, or moving more resources to downstream segments.

Conclusion

The latest OPEC meeting has showcased one thing to the market: not much has changed. The current strategy of cutting oil is going to remain. That has shown over the past couple of months that the production cuts are not very effective when the U.S. stands in the way of reducing the global supply glut. I question the effectiveness of OPEC's current strategy, and I do not see oil prices reaching the $60 mark many had hoped for anytime in the next couple of months.

