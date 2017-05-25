OPEC Extension Sends Oil Bears Into Hibernation

What do you think this mean for oil prices for the remainder of 2017 and beyond?

The 172nd OPEC Meeting in Vienna, Austria just concluded. OPEC members agreed to extend the original production cut agreement through March 2018. This was the expected outcome that has been telegraphed for weeks.

What happens now?

OPEC members will be expected to continue to produce at reduced levels through March of 2018. Under the terms of the original agreement, OPEC members cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day while non-OPEC countries such as Russia agreed to cut production by 0.6 million barrels per day.

Why did OPEC see an extension as necessary?

OPEC members want to stabilize oil prices. They believe one way to accomplish that is to return global oil inventories to historical levels. As shown in the chart below, global oil related inventories remain elevated as of March 30, 2017. Current oil related inventories are slightly higher than 3 billion barrels which is approximately 300 million barrels higher than normal levels as represented by the five-year average.

OPEC's original agreement was set to expire on June 30 before when we believe the full effect of rising demand and falling supply could be reflected in global oil inventories.

When do you think will global inventories decline?

Global oil demand remains strong in 2017 with the International Energy Agency or IEA expecting demand growth of 1.3 million barrels per day. Oil demand growth is often seasonal with a majority of the increase occurring in the second through fourth quarters. We expect the global oil markets will be slightly undersupplied in the second quarter; however, the market could become undersupplied by as much as one million barrels per day by the fourth quarter of 2017. The chart below illustrates our view the impact of the undersupplied oil market has on reducing oil related inventories. By the end of the OPEC agreement, global oil related inventories are expected to be in-line with five-year average.

How about U.S. oil inventories?

Similar to global inventories, U.S. oil inventories are relatively high as well. Current U.S. inventories are approximately 110 million barrels above the average of the past five years. However, we think help is on the way. The U.S. is entering the seasonal period when oil inventories decline for an extended period of time as illustrated in the chart below. In six of the last seven weeks, the weekly decline in U.S. inventories has been the largest or set near the largest decline for the respective period. If this continues into the summer then U.S. oil inventory levels should also reach normal levels in a similar time frame.

What do you think this mean for oil prices for the remainder of 2017 and beyond?

At Tortoise, we believe oil prices remain range bound between $50 - $60 per barrel for the next several years. In the short term, the OPEC extension combined with falling inventories likely pushes oil prices into the mid-$50s over the next four to five months.

In your view, can U.S. shale and OPEC co-exist in the long term?

Yes. In fact, we believe U.S. shale and OPEC will both need to increase production in the future to meet growing demand. Annual global oil demand growth is likely to be around one million barrels per day with U.S. shale and OPEC likely filling this demand. Additionally, the U.S. and OPEC collectively represent approximately 53% of total 2016 global oil production according to the IEA. For the remainder of the global oil production, there has been insufficient capital investment that could result in production declines in many countries. The world will likely look to the U.S. and OPEC to fill the gap in oil production due to insufficient capital investment.

What are your largest concerns related to the extension?

The oil bears that remain outside of the den point to two challenges associated with the OPEC agreement. First, OPEC members typically cheat. While this is something to keep your eye on, OPEC compliance with its original agreement has been strong - 99% through March 2017. Second, unconstrained U.S. shale producers will flood the market forcing another slap on the hand by OPEC. Yes, U.S. shale oil is here to stay in our view. However, rising service costs will help regulate U.S. oil production. We expect service costs to increase between 10 -20% in the second half of 2017 that should reduce economic returns and regulate the pace of U.S. oil production.

Conclusion

Most OPEC nations need higher oil prices. OPEC's last actions increase the likelihood of global oil inventories returning to historical norms which should result in higher oil prices. However, U.S. shale is here to stay in our view. At Tortoise, we believe we are moving into a new era of low cost energy that could significantly boost global economic growth. We think oil prices remain range bound between $50 -$60 per barrel for an extended period of time. We expect the winners in the new era for energy to be the lowest cost producers of energy commodities like U.S. shale.

Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This podcast contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This article reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.