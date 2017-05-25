American Airlines: Nothing Boring About This Stock

The market is so focused on cost pressures that the potential for revenue gains have been overlooked.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) remains an amazing polarizing stock. The airline continues generating strong profits and returning capital to shareholders at a fast clip, but the stock has traded flat for nearly three years now.

Analysts even suggested the stock could have greater than 100% upside, yet the market yawned. Should investors ignore this boring stock?

A lot of the focus surrounding the Q1'17 earnings report back in late April was focused on the decision to bump up pay for pilots and flight attendants. Despite a contract in place for a couple more years, American Airlines decided to increase pay up to industry levels in order to generate goodwill with employees.

The move will cost the airline $360 million annually though the company clearly indicated that those costs would increase by 2020 with or without this move. The company still sees the business running on a $5 billion pre-tax level once the revenue initiatives are fully implemented.

The airline has a yield gap with the likes of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) that amounts to several billion in annual revenues. This gap leads to the difference in profit levels and the stock valuation. Even the previously weaker United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) has a larger P/S multiple while Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) far outpaces the industry.

AAL PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The airline is already showing a pattern of exceeding on revenue trends amongst these large-cap airline stocks. The airline recently upped Q2 guidance to revenue per available seat mile growing by 3.5% to 5.5%. United recently guided to 2% to 3% growth over last Q2.

With unit revenues rising, American Airlines can better absorb higher costs. The stock only trades at about 8x forward EPS estimates while the typical S&P 500 stock trades at least double that multiple.

The key investor takeaway is that the airline stock trades at a huge discount to the market and even the multiples in the sector. This valuation won't last forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.