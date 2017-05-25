American Airlines: Nothing Boring About This Stock

Summary

American Airlines has traded sideways for nearly three years now.

The market is so focused on cost pressures that the potential for revenue gains have been overlooked.

The stock remains the cheapest legacy airline in the industry.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) remains an amazing polarizing stock. The airline continues generating strong profits and returning capital to shareholders at a fast clip, but the stock has traded flat for nearly three years now.

Analysts even suggested the stock could have greater than 100% upside, yet the market yawned. Should investors ignore this boring stock?

A lot of the focus surrounding the Q1'17 earnings report back in late April was focused on the decision to bump up pay for pilots and flight attendants. Despite a contract in place for a couple more years, American Airlines decided to increase pay up to industry levels in order to generate goodwill with employees.

The move will cost the airline $360 million annually though the company clearly indicated that those costs would increase by 2020 with or without this move. The company still sees the business running on a $5 billion pre-tax level once the revenue initiatives are fully implemented.

The airline has a yield gap with the likes of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) that amounts to several billion in annual revenues. This gap leads to the difference in profit levels and the stock valuation. Even the previously weaker United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) has a larger P/S multiple while Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) far outpaces the industry.

The airline is already showing a pattern of exceeding on revenue trends amongst these large-cap airline stocks. The airline recently upped Q2 guidance to revenue per available seat mile growing by 3.5% to 5.5%. United recently guided to 2% to 3% growth over last Q2.

With unit revenues rising, American Airlines can better absorb higher costs. The stock only trades at about 8x forward EPS estimates while the typical S&P 500 stock trades at least double that multiple.

The key investor takeaway is that the airline stock trades at a huge discount to the market and even the multiples in the sector. This valuation won't last forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

