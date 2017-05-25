Is OncoMed A Contrarian Buy?

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) is a $130 million market cap company focused on developing novel stem cell and immuno-oncology treatments for solid tumors based upon fundamental biologic pathways. The company web site lists five candidates in the clinical pipeline, but there were a few more as recently as early April 2017. The company had some setbacks recently with failed trials. One key biotechnology analyst, Mike King, managing director at JMP Securities, referred to OMED as a leader in the cancer stem cell space. His analyses were referred to in an article on Nasdaq.com that several OMED candidates have readouts in 2017, and pointed out that impressive larger pharmas and biotechs have partnered with OncoMed in clinical studies. The Demcizumab clinical trial, partnered with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), readout this year in pancreatic cancer was predicted by King to be a "key driver of the shares".

Unfortunately, the stock price has trended strongly down (to all-time lows) following announcements that tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) and demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), two of its lead cancer candidates, failed to meet endpoints in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC; respectively) phase 2 studies. Then, on the heels of the NSCLC failure, another failure in phase 2 pancreatic cancer for a demcizumab combination study resulted in OMED discontinuing all demcizumab studies. The company said it will still continue with the other candidates (discussed below) and reported in its 1Q guidance that the potential payout is approximately $1.5 billion. Older news implied that all that remained of the Celgene deal was about $98 million of what once was a $750 million potential payoff. Its important investors keep up with company statements and filter other sources of press during times of market fear.

As if that wasn't bad enough, OMED announced that Bayer Pharma (OTCPK:BAYRY) did not exercise rights to the two early stage promising Wnt inhibitor candidates, vantictumab and ipafricept, for strategic reasons. Bayer made payments of $90 million to OMED in their development. The companies will continue to partner on other small molecules, but OMED will have to fund them or seek other partners going forward. Both candidates have demonstrated good safety profiles in early studies, and will continue to be monitored in ovarian, breast, and pancreatic cancer trials following taxane-based chemotherapies. So its no wonder that the stock has sold off in lieu of what were regarded as key failures.

Of course nobody wants biotechnology companies to fail, but let's put things in perspective: It is a fact that 70% of phase 2 studies fail. So there may be a bright side of the turn of events for the company. After all, better to fail in the phase 1/2 stage than after shelling out hundreds of millions for phase 3 studies only to falter. Given this nice article at Seeking Alpha discussing why phase 3 trials fail, Strong Bio adds that a phase 1/2 failure is sometimes a blessing. Given the fact that only 8% of oncology candidates advance from phase 1 to approval, should longs or potential longs really be hesitating to jump in OMED, or should both sets of investors be salivating over the potential return after the slide? Companies need to move on after failing a trial. That is the purpose of having a pipeline. Therefore investors must do so as well. That is why Strong Bio recommends hedging long positions over time in a diversified portfolio (call it a personal pipeline), to absorb volatility and survive investing in biotechnology. So what kind of prospects remain at OMED?

At the end of Q1 2017 the company reported cash and equivalent runway at about $157 million. OMED expects this to last until Q3 2019, and is dedicated to the remaining pipeline and partnering opportunities. Helping the cash burn rate, the company reported cutting about 50% of its workforce, saving an estimated $30 million per year, in conjunction with cutting its clinical program to more promising candidates.

OMED and CELG quickly pivoted its research and development program and started treating patients in a phase 1 study of advanced or metastatic solid tumors for it's anti-TIGIT immuno-oncology marker candidate OMOP-313M32 (previously called I/O#2). The mechanism for anti-TIGIT therapy (present in many tumorous tissue types) is similar to the PD-L1/PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor axis such as treated by Keytruda (NYSE:MRK), Opdivo (NYSE:BMY)/Tecentriq (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bavencio (NASDAQ:PFI), and Imfinzi (NYSE:AZN). Anti-TIGIT antibodies induce attenuation of inhibitory T-cells as well as induce long-term immune memory responses in pre-clinical studies. TIGIT mechanistically is analogous to CTLA-4 (current inhibitor on the market is Yervoy, BMY; also the first immunotherapy candidate to bring Strong Bio to the Medarex message boards as "ctla_4_play" in excitement in 1997; the excitement was warranted). TIGIT and other co-inhibitory checkpoint molecules are upregulated in T-cells of many cancer models. Due to its different mechanism of action, it may fill a need in serving patients that do not respond to current medications, and may be associated with a different subset of adverse events. This is one of the hottest things going on in cancer and as a biotechnology investor it should be tracked. CELG makes a $35 million payment to OMED upon successful completion of the phase 1 trial for TIGIT. Upon opt-in of CELG for anti-TIGIT, all remaining costs of development would be paid by CELG (with up to $1.5 billion in potential payout, as stated previously, not including royalties).

OMED and CELG are also teaming up on a bio-specific DLL4/VEGF antibody (navicixizumab) and anti-RSPO3 (rosmantuzumab). Phase 1a/1b study completion for navicixizumab in NSCLC ($8 billion market by 2020) could result in a $25 million milestone payment from CELG. Mechanistically, DLL4 is a target of the Notch cancer (stem cell) oncogenic pathway and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptor targeting is being tested for anti-angiogenic activity. For rosmantuzumab, upon completion of phase 1a/1b clinical trials focusing on RSPO3-high and RSPO gene fusion patients, OMED could receive $38 million. RSPO-LGR signaling is targeted by rosmantuzumab, which is associated with oncogenesis via Wnt signaling, and may have specific application in colon cancer ($9 billion market by 2020). Patients will be screened for the presence of RSPO biomarkers prior to treatment, and Strong Bio reminds the reader that pre-screening is a great way to elevate significance in a statistical sample, and clinical trials in oncology have had greater success rates by employing pre-screening designs.

OMED has a fully owned GITRL-Fc candidate in clinical trials, as reported in 2016 ASCO updates and at AACR. The ligand trimer agonist binds to glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor resulting in apparent reduction in immune system suppression. In preclinical models, GITRL-Fc had advantages over GITR agonist antibody treatment in anti-tumor responses, including lack of broad release of cytokines in plasma and spleen following treatment. There is a lot of work being done in the cancer space to limit the number of cytokines near tumors for better immune system access to cancers, decrease in flu-like symptoms, and for clearer scientific analysis of effect. GITRL-Fc is also being evaluated in combination with anti-PDL1/PD1 therapies with promising results in mice. Not only were complete regressions observed, but reintroduction of tumor tissue did not result in pathology, indicating active immune system memory. This finding certainly looks promising and is a very exciting model for attacking tumor escape, a top area of big pharma interest.

The company has other early clinical projects going on as well, such as Wnt signal activation in ovarian and pancreatic cancer, under the general heading of Ipafricept (FZD8-FC, OMP-54F28). Preclinical models show anti-tumor activity in a variety of tissues. It has been well-tolerated in early trials.

Though Strong Bio would not call the OMED pipeline robust, it certainly is well-planned and tightly packed with novel mechanisms with tremendous potential. The company has a nice cash runway well into 2019 and potential partners to pay for development of TIGIT targeting therapies via CELG, and others potentially via Bayer. The stock has been beaten down but for accounts that have time to let this investment mature, the reward to risk ratio is getting really promising. OMED has the attention of CELG after all. Strong Bio lists OMED as a must watch for all cancer pipeline enthusiasts. Small positions over long periods of time could bode well for those patient enough to let these mechanisms go to work for the portfolio.

Risks for OMED include common risks for biotechnology companies in early trials. Clinical delays, setbacks, adverse events, FDA inspections, regulatory delays, and ultimately FDA approval. If OMED cannot find partners to help pay for trials, it is possible the company would have to dilute in late 2018. However, given the robust anti-cancer responses of its pipeline candidates, it might be able to benefit from a fair offering with a reasonable chance of FDA breakthrough therapy designation(s). Other risks of immune system activators for OMED are strong adverse event tendencies or safety issues regarding auto-immune disorders or inflammation. However some of the adverse event risk for anti-TIGIT is predicated by Yervoy's good safety profile. Biotechnology stocks that are in free-fall can undergo a lot of negative volatility. OMED has short-term downside market perception risk! It would not be wise to dive in with a large position until the stock has shown stability and a bit of periodic upward pressure. Some of these projects are likely to shine in years to come, as are great entry points, if one is patient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.