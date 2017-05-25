Barclays: Goldman Analysts Are Getting This All Wrong

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Q1'2016 earnings report was somewhat of a mixed bag. Whilst it delivered 11% return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) on its core division (and 9% RoTCE on a group basis) - it benefited from some (albeit modest) one-off revenue gains in on sale of U.S. credit cards portfolio. Furthermore, its trading income in its U.S. rates business was nothing to tell the neighbors about - especially so when compared to its U.S. counterparts which had a gangbusters of a quarter.

BCS management reiterated its intention to close its non-core division by June 2017 (with approximately ~$25 billion of RWA remaining inside) and it looks like it will succeed in generating (or come close to) double-digit RoTCE on a group basis. Yet the stock is stubbornly trading at 0.7x tangible book.

Given the progress above, why is Mr. Market applying such a wide discount?

The GS narrative: a capital hole

GS (and other sell-side analysts) see a gaping capital hole. BCS current common equity tier 1 (CET1) stands at 12.5% whereas its recently communicated target is "around 13%". On the face of it, a ~50 basis points shortfall is not overly material and can be closed in a quarter or so - however, there are potentially material headwinds as noted below:

Basel 4 RWA inflation IFRS 9 Conduct & litigation Capital buffer given UK ring-fencing and U.S. intermediate holding company (NYSE:IHC) Pension liability deficit

Factually, the headwinds noted by GS are accurate and impactful to varying degrees - what the market though is unable to ascertain is the magnitude of it all. On the flip side, the expected offsetting benefit (~75 basis points of CET1) of BCS Africa disposal seems to have been delayed by political turmoil in South Africa.

It is that uncertainty that frightens Mr. Market and hence, the wide discount applied to its valuation. Taking a step back, it is readily apparent that several of BCS peers are paying very healthy dividends (for example HSBC with a 6% plus dividend yield) - the concern is that BCS shareholders will need to wait several more years for a meaningful dividends to come through.

Should you be concerned about BCS capital shortfall?

It is certainly a risk factor but GS analysts are overstating the risk in my view. The reason for my optimism is quite simple - I believe that BCS internally has much clearer view on its capital trajectory compared with outsiders. For example, the IFRS 9 calculations have largely been completed, so CFO already knows the expected outcome. While there are some variables and uncertainties (e.g. litigation costs), BCS management capital plan would necessarily incorporate a good measure of conservatism. Furthermore, this capital plan would be signed-off by the Bank of England as well. While it makes for an eye-catching analysts report - I do not share GS concerns.

Action speak louder than words

Even if you do not believe BCS assertions around its comfortable glide path on capital - its actions certainly appear consistent with the rhetoric. Over recent quarters, the firm's management has taken multiple earnings accretive decisions that resulted in short-term headwinds for its capital ratios. There actions included retiring of expensive of callable preference shares, real estate rationalization, increased Credit provisions as well as a change to its variable remuneration accounting policies. These initiatives, while designed to increase its future profitability, do result in immediate reduction to its capital ratios. In fact, absent these actions, BCS CET1 would be comfortably in the 14% neighborhood.

Final thoughts

My base case is that the sale of BCS Africa will go ahead in the next few quarters with an associated benefit of ~75 basis to its CET1 ratio. This should be a strong catalyst that will rapidly help to close the discount to its tangible book value.

At current prices, the share price is already pricing in an adverse scenario for BCS. i am reasonably bullish that the capital question will be convincingly answered in the next 2 to 3 quarters - hence, I am comfortable to initiate a leveraged play on the stock.

My 12-month target for BCS is $14.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCS, HSBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.