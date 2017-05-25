Pure Storage Defies Negative Review By Morgan Stanley

In a nutshell

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) investors had a rough ride during the last weeks, but the latest earnings results have removed a great deal of uncertainty around a bullish position in this company.

In April, an upgrade from Susquehana pushed the stock higher by almost 5%. Then, a little more than a week ago, it was trashed by Morgan Stanley with a price tag of $12, down from $17 - an almost 30% discount. The reason was an industry survey that stated higher competition and low traction for Pure Storage's new product, the FlashBlade. As a result, the stock fell back to 10$.

Last night's earnings call proved Morgan Stanley wrong. Pure Storage delivered solid beats on all fronts. FlashBlade seems to perform well for reasons laid out in my first piece on Pure Storage, Pure Potential: An Introduction To Pure Storage For Non-Techs when the stock was trading at around $10.20.

The numbers

Pure Storage's guidance was $171M to $179M in revenue for the first quarter. Revenue came in at $182.6M. The new guidance for Q2 is $214M to $222M, which should put the $1B goal in revenue by the end of 2017 in reach under the assumption that revenues continue growing by around $30M a quarter from Q2 onwards.

The launch of FlashBlade was a success because in terms of revenues it performed better than twice as good as FlashArray when it was first launched. The $80M full-year guidance for Flash Blade is probably conservative at this point.

Also margins outperformed guidance: gross margins (non-GAAP) were to be expected to be between 63.5% and 66.5% and came out 66.4% (GAAP: 65.2%). The guidance for operating margins (on-GAAP) was -27% to -23%, and came out -16.7% (GAAP: -34.7%). The guidance for 2018 is a single digit negative operating margin (-9% to -5% non-GAAP), which puts a small profitability in reach, should the company continue to outperform.

Competition lags behind

During the call, the management reiterated once again that it is quite shielded from competition. The reasons cited are:

FlashBlade seems to have no real competition for now. Competitors like Dell/EMC (NYSE:DVMT) and Netapp (NASDAQ:NTAP) are essentially using old technology retrofitted with flash memory, which offers less value for money. The rising costs for flash memory give Pure Storage an advantage because they are able to harness the full potential of flash using their propriety software. While competitors are suffering from low margins, Pure Storage can compensate higher costs for memory by using it more efficiently. This is becoming an increasingly important competitive advantage. The just launched FlashArray//X is the first fully NVMe-based all-flash array available to enterprises. Customers can migrate from older versions of FlashArray without disruptions thanks to Pure Storage's Evergreen solution. Management estimates that it has a one year lead on NVMe AFAs with respect to competition. More and more public cloud providers buy their hardware from Pure Storage. This means that Pure Storage is potentially benefiting from the growing cloud business rather than competing with it for customers.

Morgan Stanley vs. Seeking Alpha

As a statistician by training, I'm curious what went wrong at Morgan Stanley. The reason for the downgrade was a survey involving value-added resellers. Results pointed at a tougher competitive environment and little traction for Flash Blade, particularly in the lower end of the market. Possible reasons behind the inaccurate results are at least two:

The sample was not representative, i.e. they surveyed the wrong people. Or, the sample was not balanced, meaning that they focused too much on one type of seller, which in reality is only responsible for a small portion of Pure's sales channel. This is probably the reason why the Morgan Stanly analysts asked for more details about Pure's channel during the earnings call. Morgan Stanley was focused too much on low- to mid-end customers while Pure's strategy is to bring in the Fortune 50 and the Fortune 500 customers.

In stark contrast to Morgan Stanley, SA contributors with a long-term horizon wrote mostly positive about Pure Storage during the past months. Interesting discussions among readers confirmed that the bull thesis for Pure Storage was solid. In short, it seems the SA crowd-sourced opinion is keeping up with Wall Street analysts.

Looking ahead

It is still difficult to predict where the stock will be heading in the coming weeks because it still depends on what analysts think - and opinions have been little aligned so far.

But apart from that, the earnings call suggests that the long-term potential for the stock is stronger than anticipated by most. I'm particularly excited about some speculation regarding Pure's newest customers. They weren't mentioned by name during the earnings call, but there is one using FlashBlade "to power one of the largest AI platforms in the world". Others use Pure's products for analyzing data from rockets and for improving autonomous driving. This is just guessing for now, but there are not too many companies that are engaged in the above activities - names like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Space X (Private:SPACE), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) come to mind, even though until recently it seemed to be unlikely that DIY-hardliners like Google would become customers.

Disclaimer: The article reflects my personal opinion and reality to the best of my knowledge, but I can't guarantee for content or outcomes. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions. Be aware that investing in a single stock may lead to complete loss of capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG, GOOG, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.