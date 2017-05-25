Spark Therapeutics: The Next Big Thing In Gene Therapy?

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) may be a household name in gene therapy if the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approves its new therapy for an inherited retinal disease that causes blindness.

Spark has successfully completed clinical trials for the treatment called voretigene neparvovec, which cures a mutation in the RPE65 gene. This ground-breaking therapy is a one time injection of an Adeno-Associated Viral Vector into the mutated RPE65 gene. The injected virus carries the proper genetic information to catalyze the normal expression of the RPE65 gene, which would allow people with this retinal disease to see once again.

Spark Therapeutics have proven that their product works, as they have successfully completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials and the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials. The voretigene neparvovec treatment was injected into both eyes of patients during the clinical trials. After one year, vision in all but one of the patients was repaired and restored.

FDA approval of the vortegene neparvovec therapy would be enormous for the growth of Spark Therapeutics. Spark currently does not have any sales and has been trading in the upper quartile of their 52 week range for the last three months fluctuating between $50 and $65 per share. FDA approval should cause this stock to explode, because it will enable Spark to further develop and commercialize this life-changing therapy.

Spark is currently trading with a 5.66 P/E, meaning the stock is relatively fairly priced as it relates to its earnings. In Q1 2017, Spark Therapeutics reported a total net loss of $52,289,232. About $32 million of that went to research and development as of March 31, 2017. It is clear that Spark Therapeutics is blowing through cash rapidly as they reported a $31,427,923 net decrease in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter in 2017, which equates to a monthly cash burn rate of $10,475,974. Spark's still has a good amount of cash as it reported about $275m in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2016.

Spark's operating income has further decreased from -$47m at year ending 2015 to -$125m at year ending 2016. However, it is important to note that this is common for clinical stage biotech companies that are seeking to create, develop, and sell their products. Spark Therapeutics has a good amount of cash on hand to continue operations for years to come, which shows signs of company strength and investor belief. However, Spark will eventually need to become profitable to please investors and retain financing.

Getting this product on the market would be a huge leap for Spark's initiative to pay back debtholders and shareholders, as well as developing new products and eventually becoming profitable. Spark Therapeutics also has a promising therapy for Hemophilia B, which they are collaborating with Pfizer to further research and develop.

Even if Spark's therapy for blindness does get approved by the FDA, there are still several lingering concerns. The pricing of this one-time injection is a largely controversial topic. It is rumored that the price could reach up to $1 million per treatment. UniQure and GlaxoSmithKline are gene therapy companies that charge $1 million and $665,000 respectively for their gene therapy treatments. If Spark does not get FDA approval for their most developed product, it could be catastrophic for the company and for shareholders. This could cause an extreme price dip in a short amount of time and could see Spark trading near or below its yearly lows of $35.

As Spark is burning through cash at an even faster rate, it becomes ever more important that they start increasing revenues by actually selling a product. Spark Therapeutics has lots of potential, but also has a lot of room to fail. It would be smart to hold off on a large investment in Spark until they have proof of a working and selling product. However, a small long position in Spark may be a good idea heading into an FDA decision, as a positive outcome could result in massive returns very quickly.

Investing in Spark now is inherently risky because large returns or steep losses will be the result of the FDA's decision to approve or deny Spark's cure for blindness, which will come in the next months. Only time will tell if Spark Therapeutics is ready to blossom or if it needs to go back to the drawing board. If Spark can prove its products work and are safe, it could become the next big company in biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have previously owned shares of ONCE