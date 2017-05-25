Progressive Corporation Has Progressed To An All-Time High And Has Further To Climb

Progressive Corporation's stock (NYSE:PGR) has been on a tear over the past few months. In fact, it just hit a new all-time high last week. But can Progressive continue its strong climb? The company's stock chart and financial statements can help us determine what to expect.

Progressive is an Insurance Provider

Just about everyone knows who Progressive is, thanks to their humorous commercials. Most people have seen Flo in action on TV. Progressive started selling affordable auto insurance back in 1937. Since then, the company has branched off into home/renter's insurance, motorcycle insurance, boat insurance, and RV/trailer insurance. The company continues to be a leading insurance provider in the United States, particularly for auto insurance.

Figure 1: Progressive's mascot "Flo." Image provided by the Progressive website.

Progressive's Stock Has Risen Rapidly Over the Last 6 Months.

PGR has been in a steady uptrend over the past several years. The monthly chart shows that it bottomed in 2009 during the great recession. Since then, it's trended up at a steady pace. The chart also shows that PGR has moved up much more rapidly over the past six months, thanks in part to the Trump rally. Now it's sitting at an all-time high. Volume started dropping recently, however, and On Balance Volume is at an extreme at this time.

Figure 2: Monthly chart of PGR. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

We can get a closer look at the current trendline in the weekly chart. PGR has moved up strongly since November with few retracements. The high number of large white candles during that time show that buyers were completely in control. PGR was able to hit a new all-time high in March, then it moved sideways and down a bit for March and most of April. In May it started moving up again and made yet another new all-time high. Volume was strong and mostly green during the Trump rally, but weakened a little bit recently.

Figure 3: Weekly chart of PGR. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Now let's check out the daily chart to see how PGR is currently doing. As noted before, PGR moved sideways and dipped down a bit from March until May. Larger black candles started showing up in the trendline at that time, so the sideways move may have been due to profit taking. Enough buyers were active to keep the stock from going down, however. Then just last week the stock popped out of its sideways pattern on a long white candle to form a new all-time high. This move up coincided with Progressive's April earnings release. During the uptrend there was mostly green volume with a few green volume surges, confirming control by the buyers. More red volume showed up in March and April though, providing more evidence that there was some profit-taking after the stock reached the March high.

Figure 4: Daily chart of PGR. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The stock's indicators confirm what we see in the candlestick charts. Both Wilder's Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastics floated near overbought during PGR's strong trend up earlier in the year. Then both indicators dipped during the sideways action in March-April, confirming that there was profit-taking going on. Since then both indicators have recovered and started to move back up as buying strengthened.

Figure 5: Indicators for PGR. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

So it looks some investors took profits after Progressive hit its March high. But then buyers moved back in and starting moving PGR up again. So let's take a look at Progressive's financials to if they justify the continued move up.

Progressive's Financials Continue to Climb

Progressives financials have consistently improved over the past several quarters. For instance, revenues have increased for the last five quarters. Net income is also performing well, having increased over the last four quarters. Operating costs have stayed flat for the most part over the past three quarters, after a dramatic rise through the second quarter of 2016.

Figure 5: Income Statement for PGR. Data provided by Google Finance.

PGR took on a lot of long-term debt in 2016, which could potentially slow its income growth. But it's recently started to pay that debt off.

Figure 7: Balance sheet for PGR. Data provided by Google Finance.

So Progressive's fundamentals have improved over the past year, helping to fuel its ascent to the new all-time high. But can its financials continue to improve? Let's examine Progressive's last earnings report to see if it can provide us any clues.

Progressive's 2017 First Quarter Earnings Report Shows a Slowdown

In the first quarter of 2017, Progressive overall performed well but slightly missed analysts' expectations. Revenues were $6.32 billion, which was an improvement over last quarter but below analysts' projections of $6.34 billion. But Progressive outperformed on earnings, making $0.73 per share. That beat last quarter's earning per share of $0.66, and analysts' forecasts of $0.68 per share. This dramatic increase in earnings is largely due to Progressive controlling costs during the quarter. But Progressive did miss slightly on revenues, which may have encouraged the profit taking in March-April. Earnings and revenues, however, continued to rise quarter over quarter. It's important to note that Progressive's investment portfolio has accounted for a lot of its financial gains. So a stock market retracement could impact the company's bottom line.

The first quarter report also states that catastrophe losses have been higher recently in the vehicles business. Catastrophe losses were flat vs. 2016 but still higher than historical averages. But this was offset by a 15% increase in new auto insurance applications, while property insurance applications rose by 31%. So Progressive has continued to expand despite some challenges in its vehicle business. Progressive is also planning to release new tools to entice new customers. This includes the new Snapshot app to record good driving habits, and the HomeQuote Explorer to help customers quote and buy homeowner's insurance.

Progressive has also announced a new stock repurchase program in a recent press release. Normally a company's board will only approve a repurchase program when they think their stock will continue to move up. So the board must expect the company to continue to do well. The company can then sell the repurchased stock at a later date at a higher price, assuming that it moves up. But only time will tell if Progressive's board is correct. The repurchase program will also reduce the number of outstanding shares, making the stock more reactive to demand.

Progressive didn't provide any guidance for the second quarter in its earnings report. But we can check EarningsWhispers.com to get an idea of what analysts expect. Analysts project that Progressive will have earnings of $0.58 per share, which is a drop from last quarter but up from last year. Revenues are expected to be $6.33 billion, which is only a slight increase from the first quarter. S it looks like Progressive's financial growth is starting to slow down.

Conclusion

Progressive's financials are starting to drag, which could lead to more profit taking. This profit taking could overwhelm buyers in the near future, unless speculation enters the stock or Progressive can surprise with higher than expected financials. That makes PGR a little higher risk entry at the moment since it's sitting at another all-time high. The chart doesn't show that a top developing, however. But investors may want to wait for PGR to correct a bit or move sideways to pattern out the large gains before entering. There's no reason for holders to sell out yet though. They've enjoyed a nice ride up this year, and should continue to hold until financials start to decline. Overall this stock has performed very well and may continue to do so as long as 2017 doesn't have any huge natural disasters.