Best Buy Beats And Raises, Stock Runs Wild

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reported fiscal 1Q18 results this Thursday morning. The earnings beat was accompanied by a full-year guidance raise that sent shares through the roof, surpassing 20% intraday in a very rare case of strong optimism in the retail space.

Revenues of $8.5 billion came in above the Street's consensus estimate of $8.28 billion, and much better than management's own guidance of $8.25 billion at the mid-point of the range. The key driver behind the solid results seems to be the +1.4% growth in domestic comp sales, significantly higher than the company's expected -1.5%, particularly on the back of strength in the online business. Growth in personal computing that was only partially offset by weakness in tablet is consistent with the results reported last evening by HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), the market leader in the laptop and desktop segment, and the recent industry trends.

See non-GAAP results below, which excludes the benefits of settlement proceeds booked last year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Notice how non-GAAP gross margins improved slightly YOY, despite higher sales in the low-margin gaming category and lower international margins in what I interpret to be moderate pricing strength domestically. Maybe most impressive and impactful was Best Buy's ability to keep SG&A flat compared to the previous year. Since the company operates in a thin-margin space, maintaining opex under check is crucial in improving bottom line results. Significantly higher EPS was further facilitated by lower net interest expense, a better effective tax rate, and reduced share count.

Optimism was further boosted by an increase in full-year 2018 guidance. Per the outlook, total revenues should come in at $40.4 billion this year, a good bit above current consensus of $39.9 billion. With non-GAAP op profits guided up +6% YOY at the mid-point of the range to $1.84 billion, I project fiscal 2018 EPS to land around $3.80 assuming an average share count of 305 million. That's a modest improvement over current consensus of $3.71, although some upside could exist as suggested by management's wide op profit growth estimate range.

P&L aside, modest free cash flow generation of $90 million (vs. $356 million in fiscal 1Q17) helped to maintain the company's cash and short-term investment balance of $3.6 billion healthy, even if slightly below last quarter's $3.9 billion. The sequential dip seems to be mostly associated with looser management of working capital, which I do not see as a yellow flag. Best Buy's balance sheet continues to be one of the most solid in the retail space, in my opinion.

Takeaway

Best Buy delivered an astounding quarter that included a full package of top- and bottom-line beats, better-than-expected comps, improved margins, and raised full-year guidance. The prospects remain solid for the remainder of fiscal 2018, the balance sheet is robust, and cash generation continues to be healthy.

On the flip side, the stock's 21% run intraday has pushed the yield down towards 2%, with the next dividend payment raise not expected until early next year. The stock is now up +43% YTD and +89% on a trailing 52-week basis, way ahead of the peer group. Valuation is racing ahead, with shares now worth 16.1x my 2018 earnings estimate compared to about 9.0x around this time last year.

That said, BBY might still be an attractive name for investors willing to pay a premium for a quality company. On my end, I will keep my hands off the stock, as I believe much of the upside has already been priced in.

