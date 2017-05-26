Time To Shift Our Attention In Drybulk

Here are a couple of those factors which could have a major impact in the coming years.

Note: This article was originally published May 8th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Overview

Dry bulk shippers specialize in transporting cargos, typically commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials around the world.

Companies with exposure to dry bulk include Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX), Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Background

It is widely accepted that currently the drybulk market is experiencing supply and demand disequilibrium. This was the result of too many ships being ordered prior to the 2008 crash to supply a commodity demand boom that was unsustainable in the long run.

The end result was a massive amount of supply that was ordered before 2008 and being delivered as late as 2014 due to the lengthy nature of the shipbuilding process and the backlog in many shipyards that spanned several years. Thus, the available supply soon outstripped post-boom demand.

This oversupply problem has been compounded by lackluster demand growth for the dry bulk trade which eventually led to a historic lows in the leading economic indicator for the segment known as the Baltic Dry Index, or BDI.

The Baltic Dry Index, or BDI, is a composite of the Baltic Capesize, Supramax, Panamax, and Handysize indices. It is useful in determining the cost to move materials by sea.

Introduced on January 4th, 1985, at 1000 points, this economic indicator had reached a record high 11,793 on May 20th, 2008 and a record low of 290 on February 10th, 2016.

Source: stockcharts.com

The market is still dealing with a large amount of vessels but the orderbook is thinning and newbuild contracts have been scarce over the past year. This points to a badly needed supply side correction which has 2018 as potentially the first year in many where demand side growth is set to outpace fleet growth.

As the supply side issue plays out demand side market moves will once again be grabbing dry bulk headlines. Here are a couple headline items to be watching when it comes to the dry bulk demand side.

China

In an earlier article I touched on the iron ore market in China as it remains the most influential component of dry bulk demand. So let's touch on something else. Though not as influential, Chinese coal imports, which for 2016 rose 25.2 percent from a year earlier to 255.5 million tonnes, will play a significant role in the dry bulk market.

China has been exploiting their domestic coal reserves at a rapid pace for quite a number of years and it is starting to catch up to them. In fact, China has about 30 years of proven reserves left at current depletion rates. This is probably one of the less discussed reasons why the government has taken such a strong stance toward curbing coal production. However, public outcry following repeated episodes of poor air quality provided a great backdrop for this move as well.

Mines are being closed down as the government attempts to close 800 million tonnes of coal capacity by 2020. This comes after China beat its 2016 goals to eliminate 250 million tonnes of coal, reducing coal output by 9% to 3.64 billion tonnes.

But China's demand for coal is also falling. In fact, China's coal consumption fell for the third straight year in 2016, down 4.7% year-on-year, as the share of coal in the country's energy mix slipped by 2%, down to 62.0%. The statistics reveal that the decline in coal is accelerating. In 2015 the decline measured 3.7% and 2014 saw a reduction of 2.9%.

Therefore the difference between Chinese coal consumption declines and Chinese coal production declines will be an important factor in determining dry bulk demand.

Going forward it appears that Chinese domestic production declines could outpace demand declines. If the government sticks to its projected output cuts that part of the equation is filled in for us with a 20% decline by 2020. However, coal demand can be the wild card. All that needs to happen for dry bulk to benefit from this equation is to see consumption decline at a slower pace than domestic production, with the difference being made up by imports.

But even though coal demand has declined over the past few years that trend isn't guaranteed. In fact, Platts reported that Rodrigo Echeverri, head of Noble Group's energy coal analysis revealed that "China's thermal power generation in Q1 2017 increased 7% over Q1 2016's." As a result, "China's thermal total coal import in 2017 is expected to surge by about 30 million mt over that in 2016, on the back increasing power generation."

Thermal coal makes up the majority of import volume. But the country imported 59 million mt of coking coal in 2016, according to customs data. Imports of coking coal hit a peak in 2013 at 75 million mt before falling to 62 million mt in 2014, 48 million mt in 2015 and rebounding in 2016.

China accounts for half the world's steel production with a total capacity of 1.1 billion metric tons. It has announced plans to eliminate 100-150 million metric tons of annual production over the next five years but those numbers should be called into question.

Last year, China said it had far exceeded its initial target to cut capacity by 45 million metric tons, recording cuts of around 85 million metric tons.

But The Washington Post cites a recent study which says that number was largely smoke and mirrors:

The report says that 73 percent of the announced cuts in capacity were already idle - in other words the plants were not operating. Only 23 million metric tons of cut capacity involved shutting down production plants that were operating. At the same time, some 54 million metric tons of capacity were restarted, and 12 million metric tons of new operating capacity came online. That left China showing a net increase in operating capacity of 36.5 million metric tons last year, a figure that is consistent with a 3 percent increase in steel production in the second half of last year.

This would also account for the 11 million mt increase for coking coal in 2016.

The end result for 2016 was China's coal imports rose 25.2% from a year earlier to 255.5 million tonnes, reflecting China's campaign to reduce overcapacity in the domestic coal sector outweighing domestic consumption declines.

Since the global coal trade has stalled following a period of robust growth, China's changing dynamics will play a more prominent role in demand side shifts. Policy shifts out of China especially have the potential to significantly impact macroeconomic supply/demand fundamentals. We should see such policy shifts play out in the coming years for the coal market.

India

India's coal imports last year totaled 194.93 million tonnes. This was 5.4 percent lower than the 206.6 million tonnes recorded for 2015.

In a recent report Drewry noted:

India plans to increase its thermal coal power generation to 236 GW in 2022 from the current 186 GW, an increase of 4% annually. Coal India, which meets most of the country's coal requirements, has been increasing its output by 5.8% annually and the government has been making additional efforts to increase Coal India's output faster. To produce 236 GW thermal coal power in 2022, India will require 159 million tonnes of imported coal, meaning an annual fall of 1.8% in imports.

In Drewry's scenario there is still a market for imported coal. But India's Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar said on Jan. 6 that the miner is expected to raise its output to 660 million tonnes in the 2017/18 fiscal year, and to 1 billion tonnes by 2020. An output increase of this magnitude could potentially eliminate the need for imports.

The Hindustan Times reports:

India does not plan on expanding its coal-fired capacity during 2017-22, according to the Draft National Electricity Plan proposed in December 2016 by the Central Electricity Authority. It bases this projection on the presumption that non-fossil fuel capacity addition will continue as targeted-4.3 GW of gas-fired plants, 15 GW of hydroelectric plants, 2.8 GW of nuclear installations and 115 GW of various renewable sources, which would come online during 2017-22.

Obviously the above quotes show the varied projections regarding Indian thermal coal demand. The lack of a consensus regarding both coal fired capacity expansion and the pace at which domestic coal production can close the door on imports makes for a difficult market to predict.

Coking coal makes up about 30% of India's total coal imports. The future there depends on how fast Coal India can meet supply for an import dependent economy. This comes as Indian steel production continues to grow.

Source: Trading Economics

But the catch here is that while there are abundant coking coal reserves they lack development and don't appear to be up to the task of supporting the domestic steel industry. A steel industry poised for growth which could more than double by 2031, according to a recent Bloomberg article.

The reason for the lack of development may be that the coking coal produced in India has higher ash content which makes it less suitable to use with the technology available here. This has producers looking elsewhere according to a recent report out of Reuters stating that "Coal India Ltd is actively looking to acquire coking coal assets in Australia, as the country looks to beef up its foreign coal assets." However, if Coal India does acquire overseas assets that might be better for dry bulk as opposed to developing at home since it would necessitate the use of vessels to transport this new supply.

Losing one of the top importers of coal would present a significant headwind to the dry bulk market. The thermal coal import market is in some significant jeopardy. But the transition to zero imports for the coking coal import market might be a bit tougher.

Japan

Japan relies on imports for all of its coal supply, as domestic production ceased in 2002. In 2016, the country's coal imports totaled 189.76 million tonnes, edging down 0.5% from 2015. For 2016, coking coal imports of Japan rose 4.22% year on year to 73.89 million tonnes. Coking coal composes a larger portion of the overall mix in Japan reflecting the structure of the economy. So let's take a quick look at both.

Moves in coking coal demand would likely have a correlation to steel output.

Source: Trading Economics

The relatively steady steel production levels over the past 7 years would suggest that demand for coking coal may remain relatively stable as well. But forecasts also show Japanese steel production maintaining relatively stable levels in the near future.

Source: Bloomberg

On a side note I selected the chart above to not only demonstrate Japan's stability, but also to illustrate India's significant growth projections and its growing importance in the coking coal market.

Japanese thermal coal may also benefit from a relatively stable market if stated policy goals come to pass.

The EIA reports:

Current targets for fuel use in the electricity mix in 2030 have LNG at 27%, coal at 26%, renewable energy at 22-24%, nuclear at 20-22%, and oil at 3%.

This would still place coal in a better position than it was prior to Fukushima. In 2010, natural gas and coal were the primary fossil fuels used in Japan's electricity portfolio and constituted about 30% and 23%.

The point here is that Japan is a large market and one that should be fairly reliable in the future. They have practically zero domestic sources for coal and being an island makes it seaborne dependent for these cargos.

Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the world's top coal exporters. The positioning of Indonesia next to major coal markets coupled with the possibility of export declines makes for an interesting story in shipping. First, let's take a quick look to see where Indonesian coal is being shipped.

Source: Carbon Brief

Indonesia has quadrupled coal exports since 2000. But that trend may be coming to an end as local demand for coal grows. Indonesia aims to halve coal exports over the next three years as domestic demand grows and production falls. Hersonyo Wibowo, who heads the coal division at Indonesia's energy ministry stated that Coal exports are expected to drop to 160 million tonnes in 2019, down from a forecast 308 million tonnes this year.

Indonesia's coal consumption rose 15 percent (y/y) to 80.3 Mtoe in 2015, from 69.8 Mtoe in the preceding year (Indonesia is now the world's 8th largest coal consumer). Rising consumption is fueled by the government's ambitious program to expand the nation's power capacity to 35,000 MW by 2019. The majority of new power plants are coal-fired, a logical option given that Indonesia has abundant coal supplies and prices are still low.

So why is this important? Well the fact that one of the world's top exporters, which also happens to be one of the closest suppliers to the Asian demand epicenter, will be reducing the amount available for export means that supplies coming from further distances could be contributing to an expansion in ton mile demand.

Ton mile demand is just a fancy way of saying how far a ship must travel to deliver a specific cargo. The longer a ship is out to sea for a given cargo, the longer it is removed from the supply side, thus reducing available supply and creating a tailwind for rates. In short, less supply given a constant demand will produce higher prices, which in this case is charter rates.

Conclusion

In terms of dry bulk volume, coal is the second largest behind iron ore, accounting for about the 30% of the world dry bulk trade. Changes in the larger coal markets can impact trade flows and therefore the demand for dry bulk vessels.

China appears to largely be a policy driven story with a focus on cutting both supply and demand for coal. Greater cuts to production would increase imports to account for the shortfall.

There is a bit of a tug of war right now to watch. Remember, China aims to cut approximately 21% of domestic coal production by 2020. But at the same time officials in cities like Beijing, which have experienced heavy bouts of air pollution, have stated that they aim to cut coal use by 30 percent this year alone. This uncertain future coupled with the size of the market is why China deserves our ongoing attention.

Thermal coal makes up about 70% of total coal imports into India. While India looks to be headed for thermal coal independence the coking coal story isn't guaranteed. They are on target to double steel production by 2031 but it doesn't appear that their domestic coking coal supply will be able to support that move.

This has Coal India looking outside of the country for additional coking coal supplies. Of course, if Coal India makes an overseas acquisition transporting that coal would still require the use of dry bulk vessels.

It is noteworthy that in 2014, India and China made up approximately 97% of the total net increase in global coal consumption. This should highlight the importance of these markets as it relates to global consumption growth.

Finally, a bit easier to predict, Japan holds few surprises for the dry bulk market. A major importer of coal, both thermal and coking, Japan should present a stable backdrop for dry bulk demand over the coming years.

In addition to demand side trends we should stay abreast of changes in Indonesia which could have a significant impact on ton miles traveled if nations begin turning to suppliers further away to make up for declining Indonesian exports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SALT, NMM, GNK, GOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.