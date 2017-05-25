Ericsson Has Strong Position Before 5G Network Buildout

ERIC has successfully tested 5G speed networks and is in a strong position to capitalize on build out.

Ericsson shares have underperformed the NASDAQ index over the last 4 years but, in the last month, shares have outperformed the same index by more than 9%. I believe the tide has turned.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) represents an opportunity for patient investors to gain exposure to the 5G network build out. ERIC faces short term headwinds from negative EPS to shrinking margins. My target price of $12 is based on my revenue forecast, which is much higher than other analysts.

The world is using more and more wireless data. When young people walk in the park they live stream it to their friends on social media. Many consumers are mobile and use their devices to stay connected with their favorite sports team, television show or to play games like Candy Crush. The internet of things (IOT) economy shows that many traditional pieces of equipment like the washing machine, refrigerator, automobile, sauna or vending machine will be connected and allow their owners to manage them remotely. Better faster and reliable networks are being demanded by the market.

Currently about 40% of the world's wireless data passes across Ericsson equipment per the company's annual report. ERIC is quite knowledgeable about 4G LTE networks and therefore is in a great position to build the 5G network hardware. It is important that the company who builds 5G equipment also understands 4G LTE. The mobile device that uses 3G also works on 4G and 5G as people are transient.

Many large hardware companies have struggled in recent years as Asian competitors have produced competitive products for the market. I believe the equity market views ERIC in an unjustified negative light because it is mainly a hardware company.

This industry is highly competitive and change is constant. A new better technology could emerge at any time and make ERIC products nearly worthless. ERIC must both innovate new technologies and protect existing cash flows based on old technologies. Companies like SpaceX(Private) and Amazon(NASDAQ:AMZN) have shown willingness to enter new markets and pursue market share with a narrow path for profitability. Should this new market attract a new age type competitor they must demonstrate to customers that they have a superior product that is priced fairly.

Amazon started out as a online bookstore but has now ventured out in such markets as online entertainment content, cloud services and brick and mortar retail locations. If AMZN chooses to pursue this market they have a lot of established resources to pursue market share.

SpaceX (Private) has shown that they are willing to pursue markets that are not initially profitable. Should SpaceX, through its understanding of satellite technology, develop a superior wireless network the 5G hardware, Ericsson will have less pricing power in the market as the competition level increases.

In the first quarter of 2017, ERIC lost $2.98 per share. These losses were the result of declining revenues and expenses that increased year over year. They had an unusual expense of an asset write-down that contributed to the loss. ERIC has a patent portfolio that must be written down as those assets lose value as they approach expiration.

With a weak income statement, bears argue that you should stay away from ERIC and put your money to work in companies that are growing and profitable. I see a leaner company ahead of 5G growth.

The world is increasingly connected and this requires very robust network equipment. ERIC has demonstrated that they can supply this equipment. Stockholm and Tokyo already have 5G networks installed.

There are not so many suppliers in this market so competition is limited. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) claims to have 5G and will show it off at the 2018 Olympics, but ERIC is already doing it. Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) do not appear to have figured out how to deliver these speeds yet.

ERIC has manufacturing, engineering, manufacturing and service facilities across the globe. ERIC is a highly global company. They understand that showing love is an easier way to build relationships than showing hate. Their product is relevant and their assets are diversified. Their cash flows are diversified and positioned ahead of global economic growth in data networks.

Some businesses are highly cyclical. There are winters where the endless snow and cold wind make you wonder if summer will ever come. Summer is coming for ERIC, the snow is melting, green shoots of plants are emerging from the cold ground and the sunlight is shining brightly on all. I believe we have already witnessed the bottom in ERIC shares and the upward trend will continue for the next several years.

It does not appear that the bulls or the bears are completely correct. There will be ups and downs; the chart is jagged. I have considered the bulls argument versus the bears argument and come to the most important thing.

Who will build the 5G hardware?

Business relationships are largely based upon trust. PEW data states that the Swedes are among the world's most trustworthy. ERIC has newly formed partnerships with T-Mobile, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Nokia. They form relationships quickly and people trust them to be honest and cutting edge.

Security is a very important issue for consumers and I believe companies and individuals trust the Swedes as a neutral country to deliver safe products. I would be more suspicious of a Chinese company building 5G networks. They could install backdoor or other malicious parts to spy on consumers. Cyber wars have already occurred during the recent election in the United States.

On April 4th, 2017 ERIC released a press release that showed they have pushed the 4G network to speeds as high as 757 Mbit/s in Stockholm and soon the city's residents will see the full power of this technological achievement. This information demonstrates their ability to deliver products to this market.

As ERIC restructures their company and protects their margins during this down cycle I believe they are preparing equity holders for nice returns when 5G networks arrive in larger markets. So far the restructuring efforts have been successful.

The restructuring has already reduced labor expenses and simplified the business segments. The company is yielding actual positive change.

I have constructed a price model for the shares of ERIC which forecasts a $12 stock price. My deviation from the market is the speed at which ERIC can deliver 5G networks to consumers. Once the network operators realize that 5G speeds are available, I expect them to build out 5G networks sooner than the consensus. I expect that 5G networks will be rolling out during 2018 rather than 2020 as most people expect.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded ERIC to buy in March as they presented their 5 point plan for ERIC to follow during their restructuring. Goldman has a 12 month price target of $7.80 based on the company's ability to improve their margins. My price target is $12 and it is based on both a leaner company from restructuring and higher 2018 revenues from 5G network build-out. The current market share as well as the already demonstrated network speeds leave me expecting a sharp increase in revenues for 2018.

On April 25th, 2017 ERIC released their first quarter results. I feel that it was somewhat of a miss considering that the expected EPS and revenue numbers were missed significantly. In the coming days I would not be surprised to see a further selloff in the shares as the market digests this new information.

I have adjusted my pricing model and my new 12-month price target is $12 per share. This represents a significant upside to the current price of $6.38.

Moody's investment service downgraded the long term debt rating from Ba1 to Baa3 on May 3rd, 2017 as they recognize the challenges that lay ahead for the company as it restructures the business and goes through the drought in hardware sales.

I view this downgrade as justified given the challenges that ERIC faces however I view the stable outlook as good and ERIC should be able to access the credit markets as needed before the revenues recover.

In conclusion I have reviewed all of the publicly available information and consider ERIC to be an attractive long term buy. 5G networks are coming and perhaps sooner than some market participants expect. The upside is greater than the downside.

