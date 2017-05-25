Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Traders point to further position liquidation as the only way to get bullish for the next leg up. Although fundamentals remain supportive of prices, positioning is bearish.

This was 2 Bcf higher than our estimate of +73 Bcf.

The EIA reported a +75 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.444 Tcf. This compares to the +71 Bcf change last year and +90 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 22 traders and analysts pegged the average at +71 Bcf, with a range between +65 Bcf and +82 Bcf. We expected 73 Bcf and were 2 Bcf higher than the consensus average. We were off by 2 Bcf on this storage report.

Since we reset our track record at the start of April, we are currently 25 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.444 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 18 Bcf. Estimate for this week was within our range estimate.

Looking at this report, consensus expected a much lower build as ICE settlement report had traders expecting 68 Bcf going into the storage report. On a flow basis, 65 - 68 Bcf was the right estimate, but facilities data were bearish and pointed to mid 70s build. We revised our estimate from last Friday's 65 Bcf to 73 Bcf this Tuesday.

June contracts today traded close to $3.15/MMBtu before recovering. Traders point to further position liquidation as the only way to get bullish for the next leg up. Although fundamentals remain supportive of prices, positioning is bearish (please see NGD - There's Only One Thing Wrong With The Natural Gas Market Today).

