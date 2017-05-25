The Short Case For Medpace

A 10X EBITDA multiple - the low end of the range for peers is appropriate - resulting in a price target of $22.

This revenue will not be made up by other customers as the funding environment for small biotech is challenged.

Target Price and Rationale

Target price of $22. Medpace's (NASDAQ:MEDP) revenue will be flat in 2017 driven by its largest customer (10% of revenues) pulling back spending. This revenue will not be made up by other customers as the funding environment for small biotech is challenged. A bloated cost structure will reduce EBITDA margins due to lower cost absorption. A 10X EBITDA multiple - the low end of the range for peers is appropriate - resulting in a price target of $22.

Relevant Comps

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR)

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PAREXEL (NASDAQ:PRXL)

Catalyst

Catalyst will be Medpace revising revenues down to reflect a challenging 2017 due to lower spend from its biggest customer, and a less robust funding environment for small biotech. A secondary offering from a 55% shareholder presents another potential catalyst.

Elevator Pitch

Medpace is a short because its biggest customer will be spending less on services this year, its 55% shareholder has realized a hefty profit and is free to sell shares, and its related-party transactions will eventually draw scrutiny and ire from investors.

Summary

Coherus (NASDAQ:CHRS) (~10% of Medpace revenues) is spending less on clinical trials in 2017 than it did over the preceding two years. This, combined with a weaker funding environment for small biotech (a segment that comprises >60% of Medpace revenues), makes for a challenging 2017 business environment. Longer term, a concentrated shareholder base (Cinven owns 55% of shares outstanding) casts a long shadow for shareholders. Finally, though not central to the thesis, the company’s penchant for related-party transactions indicates a somewhat lax standard for corporate governance that may spell trouble in the future.

Who is Medpace?

Medpace is a Contract Research Organization (CRO). It provides outsourced clinical trial services primarily for small biotech companies, defined as <$250M of sales. Two-third of the business comes from these small biotechs.

Who is Coherus?

Coherus describes itself as a late-stage biologics company focused on producing biosimilars. Since its founding in 2010, Coherus has advanced three products to Phase 3 clinical studies or filed for a Biologics License Application (BLA). Coherus lists three drugs in its pipeline on its corporate website:

All three of these biosimilars began clinical trials in 2014 (at the earliest) and mostly completed them by the end of 2016.

Why Does This Matter to Medpace?

Medpace has a master services agreement (MSA) with Coherus which gives Medpace the exclusive rights to perform Phase 1 through Phase 3 clinical trial work for certain biosimilar drug compounds. This MSA has been a material benefit to Medpace, generating $34.6M (8%) in 2016 revenues and $42.5M (11.8%) in 2015 revenues.1

With the previously mentioned three drugs having completed their clinical trial work, there is less spend on clinical trials for Medpace to benefit from. According to Coherus’s 10-K, there are two more potential product candidates that will begin clinical trials in 2017: CHS-3351, which is unlikely to be conducted by Medpace as it falls into a specialty that Medpace does not focus on (ophthalmology). The other, CHS-5217, is a biosimilar candidate for an oncology compound, which may fall into the scope of the MSA between Coherus and Medpace. However, Coherus has made no mention of clinical trials for 5217 in its most recent quarterly call, and ClinicalTrials.gov does not show any open studies for this compound. Further, it is unlikely that any one compound makes up for the amount of R&D expense that was incurred (and benefited Medpace) for the development of Coherus’s core pipeline of three compounds:

Any way you slice it, Coherus will necessarily be spending less with Medpace than it did in the prior two years.

It is unlikely Medpace will be able to make up for lost revenue with revenue from other clients. Smaller companies must rely more on external funding sources as they may not have internal sources of income to allocate to research and development. The company itself has said that 2/3 of its backlog is with companies with little or no revenue. Until 2016, the debt and equity markets were eager to provide the necessary capital to emerging biotech companies. The debt funding market slowed from $128B in 2015 to $92B in 2016 and is on pace to decline to ~$84B in 20172. The equity environment is not faring better. In 2016 the NASDAQ Biotech Index fell 22% and share issuances fell by more than 50% by dollar value.3 Medpace itself has confirmed that this is a challenging environment for its business. On the most recent conference call, the CEO described a challenging funding environment for its core customer base of small pharma and biotech companies:

We believe this optimism in a 2H’17 recovery is misplaced. Even if the broader funding environment improves, Medpace is implying it will be robust enough to make up for the loss of business from its key customer, Coherus. Even its own reasoning for why 2H results will improve seem unconvincing:

We remain unconvinced that the second half of 2017 will provide enough improvement to offset the loss of revenue from Medpace’s core customer. We think this headwind has been inadequately addressed by management and is not reflected in sell-side notes and estimates.

We believe that Coherus’s spending with Medpace will decline by as much as 2/3 as it focuses its working capital on marketing its approved biosimilars and spend less on preclinical drug trials. As Coherus goes from three compounds with clinical trials down to potentially one, we think a 2/3 haircut is appropriate. Beyond Coherus, we think Medpace’s revenue from customers will be flat given the challenging funding environment. By that math, we see the decline in revenues from Coherus taking $23M out of 2016 revenue, and non-Coherus revenue remaining flat at $387M. That means Medpace should generate revenue of ~$399M in 2017, a decline of ~5.5% from 2016.

In the most recent quarter and full year, Medpace saw adjusted EBITDA margin decline due largely to employee-related cost as headcount increased 20% throughout the year. Yet, the company had mid-teens revenue growth to help absorb this higher cost. We think the deleverage Medpace will experience due to flat revenues on this bloated cost structure will result in adjusted EBITDA margins of 25% in 2017 (20% less than historical adjusted EBITDA margins of 31%). We expect Medpace to deliver $100M in adjusted EBITDA. We think a 10X multiple - the bottom end of the range for peers - on 2017 adjusted EBITDA estimates of $100M is appropriate, putting a fair value on the stock of $22, ~30% downside from current levels.

Other Concerns:

Shareholder Concentration:

Medpace has a highly concentrated shareholder base due to its history with private equity. In 2014, Cinven Ltd. bought a majority stake for $915M. According to Medpace’s most recent proxy, Cinven owns 56.5% of the company. Cinven’s investment was funded with just $325M of equity, and its stake is currently worth ~$690M. In February, Medpace insiders passed their 180-day lock-up period and are generally free to sell their shares. With a gain of more than 110% over a three-year period, it is a real possibility that Cinven considers taking some money off the table.

Related Party Transactions:

Real Estate: The company currently leases real estate (including its main campus) from entities wholly owned by the CEO and/or members of his family for ~$5.8M per year.4 For a company that expects to generate ~$46M in GAAP net income in 2017, this ~$5.8M of expense is not insignificant, and there should be better disclosure as to whether these lease agreements reflect fair market value for comparable leases.5

ATSB Aviation, LLC: Medpace and its shareholders also pay for private aviation services for Medpace executives and third parties through an entity owned by the CEO and EVP of Operations. ATSB Aviation was paid $1M in 2016 related to travel services for executives. We find it unusual that payments for private jet services be made to company executives.

Startups: Lastly, there is a pattern of Medpace executives investing in and taking board positions with small, startup biotech companies. Symplmed Pharmaceuticals LLC, LIB Therapeutics LLC, CinRX Pharma LLC, Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE), CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), and Coherus BioSciences all have at least one Medpace executive involved. According to KeyBanc, "related party" revenues constituted 200bps of consolidated growth from 2013 to 2016, and management does not plan to continue making these types of investments.6 Even if that holds true, we believe these existing investments in companies that often end up doing business with Medpace are unusual and have the potential to be challenged by shareholders or regulators. We do not presume to estimate the ultimate share price impact of such an event, but believe it could serve as an additional downside catalyst beyond 2017.

Risks:

The CRO industry is a growth industry, and it is likely that outsourced R&D dollars continue to grow; this general trend will continue to benefit Medpace and its peers. There is also a risk that Medpace establishes additional MSAs with companies that do not require external funding and have consistent clinical trial needs that benefit Medpace in the near and medium term. Finally, there is a risk that Medpace merges with or is acquired by a larger player that seeks a foothold in the small biotech CRO market.

Catalysts:

The key catalyst will be Medpace revising down its revenue outlook for 2017. A secondary offering of Cinven’s shares is another potential catalyst.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

1 These revenue numbers taken from Coherus’s 10-K wherein it discusses “Transactions Associated with Medpace Agreement.” MEDP separates its revenue into Services Revenue and Reimbursed Out of Pocket Revenue. Services Revenue from Coherus, according to Medpace, was $22.3M and $22.1M for 2016 and 2015 respectively.

2 Annualizing YTD debt issuance according to data from FactSet.

3 According to data from Bloomberg as of November 26, 2016.

4 Assuming 2016 lease expense stays flat.

5 The company’s proxy does say that the leases were signed at “prevailing market rates,” but given the unusual nature of the arrangement, we believe more detailed disclosure of how the lease rate was arrived at is appropriate.

6 Most of this revenue growth came from Coherus. KeyBanc Initiation Report, 3/28/17.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.