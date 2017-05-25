The MnM Portfolio, Apr 2017: Ep. 26 - Waiting For REITs To Sell Off

Background

This month's article marks the twenty-sixth installment in my ongoing series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for "Minne(sota) 'n Monthly."

Note: The portfolio currently holds 37 stocks, which is closing in on my target portfolio size of ~40. I feel that the portfolio holds a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I will work towards achieving more equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification, with each stock representing approximately 2% - 3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here's what happened in April.

April 2017

From a valuation perspective, the second quarter got off to a slow start, sporting a modest .1% decline for the month. Year-to-date the portfolio return continues to trail the S&P 500's ~7% return, with the gap widening to just under 4%. While this may be troubling to some, I remain focused on the dividend income - which, as I will highlight later, continues to climb.

I have captured the activity for April and for the year to date in the standard rollforward summary below.

The portfolio collected $242.11 in dividends during the month, all of which was recurring on positions held. The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of April 30, 2017:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of March.

Sales

None

Additions

This month I deployed the bulk of the dividends collected towards a share of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). It's an expensive stock, trading in the $160s at the time of purchase and at a 19x multiple. I am all right purchasing at these levels as I have a positive view of the company and its long-term dividend growth prospects.

I also added a share of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) on its recent pullback. If you have watched the stock over the past couple of years you will find that it tends to present buying opportunities on occasion, and I find the current sell-off to be one of those. If it drops down further, I will only continue to accumulate more.

New to the portfolio this month (well, somewhat new) is the reintroduction of the REIT Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND). I chose to add this stock back to the portfolio as it provides more differentiation in terms of the type of assets held (in this case farmland). Further, it pays monthly and has started to become a serial raiser, offering dividend increases in both of the past two quarters. It's not the cheapest REIT, trading at 19x FFO, but it's also not connected to retail and operates in what I find to be a unique space. It will be a great "spare change" stock, as I have also been looking for a cheaper option to add to when I find I have some cash left over at the end of the month.

Dividends Collected

As noted above, I collected $242.11 in dividends during the month, all of which was recurring. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

In measuring dividend growth I have kept my eye focused mainly on the year-over-year growth in Q4 as it is the easiest to compare with all that went on last year. As of right now, if I exclude the special dividend from Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in Q4 2016, Q4 2017's growth over Q4 2016 is sitting at 4.4% an increase of .4% from what I reported last month. I'm optimistic that this will approach my 10% goal by the time the year is over.

Dividend Increases

April has historically proven to be a bit slower in terms of dividend increases and this year was no exception. The increases this month consisted of a decent three percent bump from Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and the always appreciated quarterly bump from Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI). Since it's in the portfolio now I will also note that Gladstone Land bumped their dividend as well, though the portfolio will not start collecting on this stock until next month. At the time of writing, May has already experienced more activity in terms of raises.

As I have highlighted in the past, I'm monitoring the 2017 income trendline, which is slowly skewing up. The goal is to get to the $300 mark by the end of the year.

The MnM 401K

The 401K has also now started to report some dividend income, receiving its first dividend this month. The only other activity was contributions.

Closing Thoughts

April was a steady month in terms of dividend growth, which is exactly how I like it. I have tried my best not to get too caught up in the day-to-day struggles of the retail world. If you're on SA regularly it's hard to miss the near non-stop news of retail bankruptcies, short-selling and missed estimates. I've done my best to limit my retail exposure to just a few names in the portfolio. I will reiterate my commitment to not selling any of my positions, including the retailers I hold, unless there is some sort of a dividend cut.

I did spend some time digging into the lag in the portfolio's performance as compared to the S&P 500, and it seems to be largely the result of a couple of factors. First, unsurprisingly the portfolio is light on growth, and namely technology, which has performed well this year. The portfolio's lone technology holding, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), has been the star performer in the portfolio over the past year.

Secondly, it hasn't surprised me at all that the REITs in the portfolio, as a group, have underperformed. Collectively they have posted a modest 1.29% increase, which has weighed on the portfolio.

Note: I removed one share of CLDT that was purchased this year for comparison purposes.

Thus far in 2017 I have hardly added to my REITs, but I keep wondering if now is a great time to be doing so. Is it time to back the truck up and reinvest solely into my REITs? Without having dug into the details, I would have thought that the REITs in the portfolio would have performed much more poorly than they actually have. As it turns out the performance in REITs has varied considerably by sector, with clear winners and losers emerging regardless of the fact that the Fed has already raised rates once.

For the most part I don't think it's quite the time to be backing the truck up and loading up on most REITs. Considering the risk of rising interest rates I just don't see pricing right now to be as cheap as I would like it. As we approach the summer months I will be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve to see if they stick to their plan of another two interest rate hikes this year. If we get a more substantial sell-off from any of this, then I may be buying more.

I will note, however, that outside of the MnM portfolio I did recently find an opportunity to pick up shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) for $7.70. This one comes with more risk than I would like to inject into this portfolio, but was too cheap to pass up. Again, it had sold off along with most things retail.

My near-term plan for the portfolio is to continue to build positions, notably Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). As we close out May, I am already seeing that dividend increases are picking up and the mid-year goal of 5% income growth is quickly within reach. As for the REITs, for now it's largely a wait and see approach.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO AND VER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.