Is Retail Coming Back From The Dead?

It's a Beautiful Morning

Will today be the day Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) turns the corner? Everywhere you look and every article you read is about the decline of American retail, that malls are things of the past, and America is over retailed by just sheer square footage. There are always bits of truth to these remarks, but the sheer emotional turmoil that has embroiled the retail space, is quite overblown. Let us not forget where we live. America is by far the largest spender in the consumer space.

Consumer spending increased 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $11.7 trillion..Nearly one-quarter is spent on non-durable goods, such as clothing and groceries.

(Source: Consumer Spending Trends and Current Statistics)

The Vanguard REIT Index (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is also recovering from multi-day declines in early May.

The question isn't, is retail dead? It should be more about understanding each individual business, its general outlook and determine what makes sense for you, given your risk tolerance and investment horizon. If anyone out there can forecast when and which retailer or real estate entity is on their last legs, I'm all ears. I say this, because I would of told you Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) was a goner yesterday, before they jumped up 20% today, or Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), which I'd heard many people remark is Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) national showroom. Basically you could see what TV or electronics you'd want to purchase, and get it on Amazon the same day for cheaper and with free shipping. Best Buy is up 18% as of now and is breaking 52 week highs. Can you Guess (NYSE:GES) where I'm going with this? Also up 15%.

The reality is, retail is in a major transition. Companies have to pivot quickly and distinguish themselves from the rest of the pack. Store closures and more product specialization instead of broad diversification may be some ways retailers can stop the enemies at the gates. You can't pick a winner every time, but when the value is high and the risk calculated, companies on historical sales, should get you interested -- especially as the market is at all time highs and most large caps are at record valuations.

Great Deals - Bargain Barrel Prices

Understanding the cyclical nature of retail and manufacturers that are inherently tied to retail chains is important. Typically Q1 is a soft quarter, primarily due to the excessive amounts of dollars being spent during the holiday season in Q4. I'm going to lay out a few stand-out options, some riskier than others that warrant a further look.

Macy's (NYSE:M)

One of the stalwarts of the retail community and one of its oldest members (founded in 1858), Macy's has had a bad time this year. Close to 50% off it's 52 week highs, and hitting numbers it hasn't seen since October of 2010. The message is clear. Macy's needs to change its ways. As of late 2016, Macy's had 728 locations. After lackluster sales and shareholders lamenting, Macy's decided to trim the fat and declared August 11, 2016 that they would be closing 100 stores in 2017. The new CEO, Jeff Gennette is not sugar coating the work cut out for them when he said, "We need a new playbook if we're going to win again. We don't have our heads in the sand."

Reasons to Buy

Multi-year lows

Over 6% dividend

New management understands current environment and is willing to shake things up

Store closures will increase top line numbers

Target (NYSE:TGT)

Some would say the more 'hipper' and affordable cousin to Macy's, has also had a bad year as well and down around 22% from their 52 week high. Amazon and the rise of eCommerce has done its damage, but it's not a fait accompli. Target is increasing their omni-channel networks and redesigning their stores to be better suited for the digital age. People still like to shop, and Target has done an amazing job at courting the always desirable demographic (18-44). Around 58-62% of its shoppers fall into this demographic as opposed to Walmart where it represents around 48%.

Reasons to Buy

Dividend Aristocrat

Dividend ~ 4.4%

Multi-year lows (since 2014)

Top retailer among prized demographic

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

A juggernaut in the manufacturing space, owns 19 national brands. A company that has been around for 115 years, and most known for its iconic clothing companies: Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Wrangler and Lee. It currently sells its products in over 170 countries, and employs upwards of 60,000 employees. The last year shares are down over 14% primarily due to lackluster retail performances and growing concern over the mall/retail space. The reality is, this company and its iconic brands will be sold wherever people will want to buy them. They are retail and platform agnostic.

Reason to Buy

Dividend Aristocrat

Has clear runway to gain back this years losses within 6 months (15%+ upside)

International presence

American retail dependency is not a clear factor here

Own an iconic American company with powerful brands that have a loyal customer base

Put Your Toes in the Water

To conclude, I'm not going to paint a rosy or overly optimistic view of retail or the manufacturer that supply retailers. There's a lot of work to be done. When every bubble bursts, as it did with the dot.com crash or in 2008, we have to take a breath and gauge whether the market got the current valuation right. Yahoo wasn't properly valued in 2000 at 108 a share, nor was it properly valued at 7.50 a share in March of the same year. Take a look at the three stocks I mentioned, and you can mitigate and properly spread out the risk, by taking an equal position in all three. You'll average a little more than a 4% yield for your investment, and could have plenty of upside, without too much downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC, TGT, M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.