Occidental Petroleum: 3 Reasons Why You Should Consider This High-Yield Stock

Many high-yield stocks come with more risks than an average dividend stock. A high-yield stock offers generous payout, but the reward is of little value if the dividend gets cut. There are, however, some stocks that not only offer a high yield, but also are well positioned to grow dividends in the future. I believe oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one such stock.

Occidental Petroleum is one of the largest independent oil producers which pumps more than 580,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day. Most independents don't offer a meaningful dividend, but Occidental Petroleum pays $0.76 per share in every quarter, which translates into an annualized dividend of $3.04 per share and yield of ~5%. That's the highest dividend yield among all large-to-mid-cap independent oil producers and also compares favorably against the 10-year treasury yield of 2.23%, S&P-500 average yield of 1.95% and the basic materials industry's average yield of 2.32%.

Low debt

Occidental Petroleum, like any other company operating in the basic materials space, has significant exposure to commodity prices. The movement in oil and gas prices impacts the company's revenues, earnings and cash flows. But unlike some of the other oil producers, such as Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Occidental Petroleum is a conservatively managed company that is known for maintaining strong financial health. This has allowed the company to continue rewarding shareholders with dividends, even in the downturn. By comparison, its peers who were operating under high levels of debt, such as ConocoPhillips, were forced to slash dividends.

At the end of Q1-2017, Occidental Petroleum had $8.33 billion of net debt (total debt minus cash). That's not big for a company valued at $47 billion. The debt translates into a net debt ratio, which is commonly used to measure leverage, of just 28.3%, which is one of the lowest in the industry. By comparison, its peers Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), ConocoPhillips and Devon Energy have net debt ratios of 35%, 39%, and 56% respectively.

Moreover, Occidental Petroleum's net debt will likely get even better when it reports its second quarter results. That's because the company's cash reserves, which were $1.5 billion at the end of Q1-2017, will likely climb significantly as it closes the sale of its South Texas gas properties and collects $600 million of proceeds. The company will also receive a cash tax refund of roughly $700 million in Q2-2017. That will lead to further reduction in the company's net debt and net debt ratio.

Also, Occidental Petroleum does not have to worry about debt repayments since it has no significant near-term maturities. The company has just $500 million due this year and $116 million next year while the remaining debt matures after 2020.

Decent cash flows

In addition to this, Occidental Petroleum has also managed to significantly improve its cash flow profile. By improving its cost structure, focusing on higher-margin oil volumes and keeping a lid on capital expenditure. On a trailing twelve month basis, Occidental Petroleum has generated $606 million of free cash flows. That's cash flows in excess of capital expenditure. That's in stark contrast to 2015 when the company faced a cash flow shortfall of $2.5 billion.

The free cash flows, however, haven't been enough to cover the dividend expenditure. On a trailing twelve months basis, Occidental Petroleum has spent more than $2.3 billion on dividends. This means that the company has been able to fund just 26% of its dividends from internally generated cash flows. Although the situation isn't ideal, it is not a major red flag either. Remember, Occidental Petroleum's debt levels are already low, and falling, thanks to growing cash reserves. It means that this company can afford to fund the dividends from additional borrowings without damaging its financial health.

Positive outlook

Besides, Occidental Petroleum's future outlook is looking positive. In 2017, the company intends to grow its total production from ongoing operations, after adjusting for sale of South Texas assets, by 4% to 7% to the range of 595,000 to 615,000 boe per day. Over the long-term, Occidental Petroleum is targeting 5% to 8% production growth.

The growth will be driven by an increase in unconventional volumes, which are projected to grow by almost 17% in 2017 to ~145,000 boe per day. The new unconventional barrels carry significantly higher cash margins (up to 3x as high in some cases) than the existed and divested volumes. That should accelerate the company's cash flow growth. The cash flow growth will help the company in achieving its target of self-funding the growth capital expenditure and dividends. Moreover, it will also justify a dividend hike.

