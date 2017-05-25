Cisco: Q3 2017 Valuation Update

Summary

Adjusted revenue (GAAP revenue + deferred revenue) of $11.92 billion, -0.1% Y/Y.

Adjusted EPS of $0.60 vs. $0.58 expected; +5.26% Y/Y.

Guidance suggests revenue decline in the near future.

DCF valuation based on highly conservative assumptions imply a share price of $36.13, +15% vs. current share price.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) recently reported its Q3 2017 earnings. After earnings, the stock dropped by over 8%. The following is the updated valuation of Cisco based on its Q3 results.

