Rayonier Advanced Materials' (RYAM) to Acquire Tembec Conference (Transcript)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials to Acquire Tembec

May25, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Mickey Walsh – Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

Paul Boynton – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

James Lopez – President and Chief Executive Officer, Tembec

Frank Ruperto – Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy

Analysts

John Babcock – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Roger Spitz – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Chip Dillon – Vertical Research

Steve Chercover – D. A. Davidson

Kasia Trzaski – TD Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec Investor Teleconference. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mickey Walsh, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Mickey Walsh

Thank you, Audrey, and good morning everyone. This morning Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec issued a joint press release announcing we have entered into a definitive agreement under which Rayonier Advanced Materials will acquire Tembec. The release along with a slide presentation describing the transaction, are available on the website for both companies at www.rayonieram.com and www.tembec.com.

Joining me on today's call are Paul Boynton, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Rayonier Advanced Materials; Jim Lopez, President and Chief Executive Officer for Tembec and Frank Ruperto, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

I'd like to remind you that in today's presentation, we will include forward-looking statements. Please review the disclaimer statements in our press release and on Page 2 of the presentation materials concerning the risk associated with forward looking statements. We will also be discussion non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Further information regarding the transaction will be contained in an information circular that will be available at sec.gov and sedar.com.

At this time, I would like to turn the call to Paul for his initial remarks.

Paul Boynton

Hey thank you Mickey. Welcome Jim and good morning everyone. I'm extremely pleased to be here today to announce the combination of two leading and complementary companies with diversified product offerings across the spectrum of high purity cellulose products plus solid differences in packaging, paper, high-yield pulp and forest product.

We expect the combination will create significant shareholder value for both companies. For Rayonier Advanced Materials, the combination will add a complementary portfolio of high purity cellulose products, combining our existing strength in acetate grade pulp along with Tembec's capabilities in ether grade pulps, creates a broad and diverse product offering, which allows us to better serve our customers.

Additionally, Tembec's packaging, paper, high-yield pulp and forest products businesses will establish us in a more balanced end market with a more diverse customer base. By leveraging a global manufacturing footprint, we enhance our competitiveness in international market through geographical and currency diversification, and we expand the pipeline of innovative products through R&D facilities in both the U.S. and in France.

And finally, we create a company with greater scale that can compete and grow in any market. Benefits from enhanced economies of scale and provides investors with an attractive investment opportunity.

For the Tembec prospective, I will introduce Jim Lopez to share his thoughts. You know during this process, I've gotten to know Jim and better understand how he and Tembec's management and employees have done a tremendous job repositioning their business over the last couple of years to increase their profitability and financial strength. Through their efforts they've created real value for their shareholders and have strengthened the communities in which they operate. The businesses and culture that they have created a very similar to ours, and I'm happy we were able to work together on this transaction which provides significant value to both sets of shareholders.

So with that, I'd like to welcome Jim and turn the call over to him for some comments.

James Lopez

Thank you, Paul. Together, these companies they are going to accomplish more than they ever could on a standalone basis, and this is what excites me about this transaction. The combination with Rayonier Advanced Materials enables us to grow our business for the benefit of our shareholders, our employees, our communities in which we operate.

The complementary nature of the businesses along with the shared values, make this unique and strategic fit for Tembec. One important part of this transaction is Rayonier Advanced Materials commitment to maintain and invest in our operations and our employees in Canada and France. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a 90-year history of high purity cellulose business and they are the right partner for us to create value and opportunities to further grow the companies for the benefit of all stakeholders, employees, communities, customers and shareholders.

For Tembec shareholders, in aggregate, they'll receive a significant premium to the current market price – stock price, mostly in cash, but will also retain the opportunity to participate in the future success of the combined company. Now, I like to turn the call over to Frank to review some of the specifics of the deal, Frank.

Frank Ruperto

Thank you, Jim. Yesterday the Board of Directors of both companies unanimously approved the transaction. As detailed in the joint press release this morning, the transaction is valued at Canadian $4.05 per common share. Tembec's shareholders will have the right to elect to receive either the Canadian $4.05 price in cash or 0.2302 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials common stock for each of their common shares. These elections are subject to proration to ensure that no more than 63% of the aggregate Tembec shares shall receive the cash consideration and no more than 37% will receive the stock consideration.

For Tembec shareholders, the purchase price per share represents a 37% premium to yesterday's closing price. For Rayonier Advanced Materials shareholder, the transaction represents an attractive valuation and will be immediately accretive to earnings. The U.S. dollar purchase price of $807 million represents the traction value of 4.6 times LTM EBITDA including $50 million of identified cost energies.

Synergies are expected to be achieved over three years across a variety of areas including consolidation of public company costs, sales and marketing alignment, operational and manufacturing efficiencies, supply chain enhancements and procurement.

With the full synergies, we expect the combined business to generate approximately $400 million of EBITDA after synergies and maintain healthy margins around 20%. In addition to these cost synergies, we expect at least $15 million of additional EBITDA benefits from accelerated capital expenditures.

We will utilize cash on hand along with committed bank financing to fund the cash portion of the transaction. Based on LTM EBITDA, we expect pro forma net leverage after synergies to be 3.1 times. The companies expect to close the transaction in second half of the year.

At this point, let me turn the call back over to Paul.

Paul Boynton

Thank you Frank, and again, let me reiterate how excited we are to announce this milestone event. You know Tembec's integrated and diversified businesses fit very well with our existing business. Combined, we'll have an attractive portfolio of product servicing a variety of end markets. High purity cellulose will make up the majority of our revenue and will immediately rebalance our portfolio across acetate, ethers, specialties, viscous and fluff pulp grade.

Supporting this primary business are the integrated multiply packaging board and newsprint segment, the high-yield pulp segment in the forest products business. Each business is cash flow positive and contributes to the bottom-line and is important to the overall integrated business. With that larger scale, we will also expand and diversify the manufacturing footprint of the businesses.

With Tembec primarily operating in Canada and France and us primarily in the Southeast United States, we're going to broaden our base and help mitigate currency risk and allow us to optimize geographic support for our customers. The combination of the companies will ensure our continued success and drive value for stockholders as we leverage our strategic pillars.

While this transaction not only meets the criteria and objectives laid out under our acquisition strategic pillar, the larger scale and complementary nature of these businesses also present new opportunities to drive incremental values and synergies in our cost transformation, new products and markets optimization pillars.

You know our focus on cost transformation in our two facilities has delivered over $90 million of cost improvements in the past 30 month. By increasing the scale and footprint, we expected be able to leverage the continuous improvement skills and knowledge that we've gained and work with Tembec's team to find similar opportunities in their operation.

You know at the same time Tembec has demonstrated unique abilities to drive down cost, which we feel that we can apply to drive even more efficiencies in our business. Again, combined the largest scale and broader capabilities will create value across the platform.

In addition, the larger asset profile presents new investment opportunities, where we can accelerate capital expenditures and capture addition cost improvement. By accelerating capital expenditures, we expect to capture at least another $15 million of benefit in the next couple of years.

In market optimization, the larger scale and geographic diversity will create opportunities to better serve our global customer base. With a broader product offering and ability to match production to geographies, we enhance our customer responsiveness, while lowering cost and increasing security of supply.

The new products, we'll be able to leverage our existing 90 years history and knowledge of cellulose chemistry with Tembec leading R&D center in France to create new products and production techniques that will drive faster go-to-market capabilities, then what we could do on a standalone basis. Together the enhanced scale of these two companies creates vast opportunities to grow the business and provides incremental immediate value for both sets of shareholders.

The complementary high purity cellulose businesses along with the more diversified and integrated packaging, paper, high-yield pulp and forest products businesses, enable more cost improvements and provide additional high return investment and innovation opportunities to better serve our customers, and of course deliver superior returns for our shareholders.

Now, I am going to stop there. I'd like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Our first question comes from the line of John Babcock with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please state your question.

John Babcock

Good morning. I just want to start out going through some very kind of basic numbers here. I guess, first of all you can talk about the DNA and what sort of write-up you're expecting? And then also what the rate we should assume will be on the interest rate for the debt?

Frank Ruperto

Yeah. John, we are expecting a write-up on DNA, and obviously this is very early stage at this point, but we'll expect a write-up on both DNA and long lived intangible somewhere in the order of magnitude of $250 million, the PPE, sorry. And think about a life between 10 and 15 years.

John Babcock

And then the interest rate on the debt?

Frank Ruperto

The interest rate on the debt is roughly about 5.5%.

John Babcock

All right. And then, I was wondering if you could talk a little about the CapEx that's going to drive the increment EBITDA benefit and where that CapEx will go?

Paul Boynton

Yeah. John, Paul here. Look, Tembec has done a great job of putting plans together, and working with both Quebec and Ontario, as well as in France to identify capital investment opportunities to improve their businesses. And so, as we look at the future, we plan to work closely with the Tembec folks to prioritize those opportunities, to invest in their plans that they've already laid out for their teams and their facilities. And then look closely in that and say, which one is going to actually even move further faster, and thus perhaps even additionally to what they have planned to generate and drive incremental return for our shareholders.

John Babcock

Okay. So in such important time it doesn't seem like there is been a specific area that targeted, but it will be further investment that may down the road?

Paul Boynton

Yeah. Actually, John, this is very specific, there's a lot of details to it and we're probably not ready to go into those details at that point. We got a lot of discussions to do together as joint teams. But no, I say they are very detailed with very specific plan. We have reviewed them and talk to them or Tembec about them. And so, no, we feel very good. I think that's why we are so excited and that's how we are even actually able to offer you a number out there. What we think it could be by accelerating the investment in their facilities.

John Babcock

Okay. Appreciate that. And then [indiscernible] where Rayonier has got a lot of attention over the years. I was wondering if you could talk about how Rayonier might be able to help to bring Tembec's product to the market. And the things like Tembec in the past was been probably produced a fair bit more of viscous as opposed to cellulose, specialties and if you see potential for revenue synergies there?

Paul Boynton

Yeah. I guess I look at it this way. Look, we got very complementary businesses that I mentioned before. We are really strong in acetate, and as you know we got a very small almost non-existent ethers business. They got the offices. They got real good employee strengths in the ethers business and very little in the acetate. And so, it's a real nice fits. They offer actually a lot of technology and capability to us in understanding the ethers market and vice versa. So, we think this is a real nice complement together and now we look at the markets and how we grow together.

John Babcock

Okay, great. And then, my last question before I turn it over. Just want to get a sense and obviously there are a number of different assets in here, some better than others perhaps. Just want to get a sense for whether you ultimately expect to kind of compete in each of the different market longer term or there might be some portfolio evaluation down the road?

Paul Boynton

So look, we are committed to operating all of Tembec facilities, not only in Quebec and Ontario, but as well as in France. They're all profitable John, right now. Everyone is producing cash. We think with further investment, they'll even be better off in the future, and so we look forward to running them all. And so, that is our plan going forward. We plan to run them all, we plan to invest in them all. And obviously, just like in any product portfolio, you've got some that are better than others in terms of their return. Some business is always going to be under more pressure than others, and we just got the focus together on making those businesses and those assets better for the future.

John Babcock

Okay. Thank you Paul, and congrats on the transaction.

Paul Boynton

Thanks John, I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Roger Spitz with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please state your question.

Roger Spitz

Yes. Thank you very much. The $450 million fully committed bank financing, is that a new first lien loan and perhaps is that the loan you talked about being 5.5% interest?

Frank Ruperto

That it is not the permanent financing, Roger, so that's an estimate of an interest rate for you out there. So let me be clear on that. We have a committed financing, but we would intend to take that out with a broader term loan facilities, so the 5.5% is an estimate.

Roger Spitz

I understand. So, you intend to take out a $450 million term loan as part of this deal, is that correct?

Frank Ruperto

Correct.

Roger Spitz

And what would be the use of proceeds besides paying the cash component of the consideration? For instance, I mean it kind of looks like that you might want to take out the Tembec first lien bond to kind of size that way. Is that fair or what can you tell us about that?

Frank Ruperto

We would end up refinancing Tembec – the majority of Tembec's debt. That is correct.

Roger Spitz

Okay. And for the Tembec's bonds, would you wait for the – I think it's the October 15 call drop to 1.02 and a quarter or would you consider taking them out near term. Or by the time this is all done you're kind of close to October 15 anyway?

Frank Ruperto

The closing of the transaction is going to dictate the timing of the refinancing of the bonds.

Roger Spitz

Okay. And lastly for me, I don't know what's happening with the Tembec revolver. But on a pro forma basis when the smoke clears, what would you say your total pro forma liquidity will be including your cash, their cash and obviously less the cash to use for the partial consideration. And I am presuming if there is one revolver at the end of the day as maybe your own to $250 million?

Frank Ruperto

Yeah. We would expect liquidity to be in the neighborhood of $250 million post transaction.

Roger Spitz

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Paul Boynton

Thanks Roger.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chip Dillon with Vertical Research. Please state your question.

Chip Dillon

Yes. Good morning and congratulations on the announcement. As I – first one on that last point of the liquidity being $250 million, how much cash do you plan to sort of keep on the balance sheet sort of as a matter of course going forward?

Frank Ruperto

Yes Chip, we'll have to see at the closing, but I think you know somewhere in the $50 million range, plus or minus will probably be a level that we look to keep on the balance sheet, maybe a little less.

Chip Dillon

And then second question is, I don't know Tembec super well, but I do know they make what a couple of hundred thousand tons of newsprint and bleach board and obviously there might be some opinion as to where bleach board is going, and I think it looks better, but certainly the newsprint business is not one that has a lot of oomph to it and I just didn't know what your thoughts were about that business, what those assets could be used for if it no longer makes sense to make newsprint at some point?

Paul Boynton

Yeah, so – Chip, Paul again. And again, thanks for your comments. First of all we think the bleach board business – the packaging business is very attractive. We think there is an opportunity there to grow that platform. So, we look forward to working with the Tembec team on where we can take that business. Look, there is no hiding fact that newsprint is under pressure. The great thing is that the Kapuskasing asset is actually low on the cost curve and so we think it's one that has some really good longevity to it and we're going work with the team there, how do we – and to figure out how we continue to optimize it.

James Lopez

Yeah, maybe if I can just add to that Chip, it's Jim Lopez. The Company over the years has looked at options. There's lot of people out there that have done different conversions. We have chosen instead to focus on this being the lowest cost producer in the segment and we've decided that, and the CapEx we have put in that mill which has been limited and the efforts have all been focused around being the lowest cost guy out there. Indeed the market is declining, but there is still plenty of business to be had, and so that's been our focus and we're turning the platform over to Rayonier Advanced Material with a cost structure that allows them to compete in any market and I think they are going to make their decisions long term about whether they want to put CapEx into conversion or continue to focus on being a low cost newsprint producer.

Chip Dillon

Got you. And then just a thing on the taxes. I mean it looks like depending on – I mean if we take consensus numbers, I mean this has a major benefit to the net income and the pre-tax, and even with the step-up deprecation and I believe the Canadian tax rates are in the mid-20 somewhere and so would we expect to see the blended tax rate, let say as we get into calendar 2018 fall into the low-30s or even below – what sort of tax rate should we assume?

Frank Ruperto

We'll see that come down because of the blended tax rate on a book basis. I think somewhere in that lower 30s is probably reasonable at this point, but we'll come out as we move forward with more clear guidance.

Chip Dillon

Okay, and then last one. On the synergy number, the $50 million, can you give us sort of a – kind of a barbell thing where you get lot upfront than its kind of slow grind while you make investments and you see a lot in year three. And – or is it more gradual and then how much of it will be tied to what I'll call commercial synergies where it's more tied to you know your relationship with customers, maybe pricing?

Frank Ruperto

So, the $50 million that we referenced across synergies Chip, so that's where we focused our efforts is on cost synergies where we can take out costs in the business across the portfolio in the areas that I referenced before. I would tell you that, you know in a big, in a larger transformation deal, you'll see the synergies increase steadily over time. So, it won't be a barbell, and the cost to achieve should be less than one times the synergy.

Chip Dillon

And I apologize, real quickly, the Borregaard project, does that change – does this change anything there?

Paul Boynton

Chip, not at all. That's a great project. We're glad to have the partnership with LignoTech Florida and Borregaard. And no, that's an ongoing viable part of our future.

Chip Dillon

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Steve Chercover with D. A. Davidson.

Steve Chercover

Thanks, good morning everyone. So, it looks like Tembec's two specialty mills were operating at around the high 80s in terms of capacity. So, I'm just wondering you know how does that compare to your mills? And I recognize that's not all specialty production, and is there is opportunity to get into the higher 90s?

Paul Boynton

Yeah, that's certainly something. Steve, good morning, there's certainly something we'll take a look at. Obviously they are operating at that level for certain reasons and it's probably just too early at this point in time. As you noted, we operate ours at a higher level closer to capacity if not full capacity. So, it's just one of those opportunities out there that we'll take a look at. Typically as we've seen in our own assets in the past, it is the capital limitation of some kind or some other kind of limitation and those are the things that we're excited about taking a look at, addressing and say, hey, how can we do more with the two companies working together.

Steve Chercover

And can you hazard a guess of what your combined global market share will be in both acetate and ethers?

Paul Boynton

No, can do that at this point.

Steve Chercover

Alright, fair enough. And how much customer overlap do you guys have? Is there any risk that some of your customers that you both currently sell to will seek a secondary source of supply.

Paul Boynton

So, look, these are very complementary businesses. And I already mentioned that Steve. We're very strong in acetate there, they are not. They are very strong in ethers and we've got a minimal business there. There is certainly I'm sure some customer overlap. We'll go through the regulatory process which is normal for these types of things. We're fairly confident that this will be approved. And so – and again, if there is anything we have to address there, certainly we will, but we're confident of this move forward.

Steve Chercover

Okay, and then just two more from me please. So, do you have any sense of regulatory risks? Couple of years ago in an adjacent space, a cross-border deal was scuttled and surprisingly wasn't the Canadians protecting their business, but the U.S. sort of DOJ sensibly projecting the U.S. consumers. So do you have any sense on regulatory risk?

Paul Boynton

Look, we've got really just two regulatory – key regulatory hurdles we got to work on here. Certainly one is the Invest Canada Act, right so we have to go with that, we feel good about where we are and moving forward with them, because we're excited to get up into Canada and growth the business up here. And the second as you mentioned is the regulatory process, right, [indiscernible] trust process and we'll go through the DOJ with that. Again, we feel good that we'll be successful moving this thing through. So, we don't see any issue there.

Steve Chercover

Okay, and my last question and this will require a crystal ball. But I'm looking at Page 6 of the slide deck, and Rayonier is mid-20s for EBITDA margin and Tembec's not quite in the teens. So, do you expect, we'll have like a low two-handle or an upper teens for the blended company down the line. I guess it says 20%.

Frank Ruperto

Yeah, Steve, I think we'll be around that 20% level and obviously our goal is to realize those savings and efficiencies and have that numbers as high as possible. But I think for planning purposes, you know that 20% range is a fair number to think about.

Steve Chercover

Yeah, I should have focused on that more. But is it mainly; is it lumber and newsprint that are crimping Tembec's margins?

Frank Ruperto

I think if you look at Tembec's financials, the margins are impacted by the mechanical pulp business, the high-yield pulp business and a little bit on the lumber side.

Steve Chercover

Alright, thanks Mickey. Thank you all.

Mickey Walsh

Thanks Steve.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kasia Trzaski with TD Securities. Please state your question.

Kasia Trzaski

Hi good morning everyone. I just want to quickly revisit the synergy number. You've given a lot of good context already and I understood correctly, a lot of it is – most of it is the priority CapEx stuff and there is not much that would be marketing related. But is there anything that could come from sharing of best practices for instance?

Paul Boynton

Yes absolutely. We think, and if you look at Page 7 on our investor deck there, it talks about the synergies and where they are coming from and you see the majority is coming out of the operational, manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, and that's really about sharing best practice. That's all executing together and saying look, what do you guys do that we think runs your business in such way that's better than how we're running it and exchanging those idea. You know, Kasia, we have taken out over $90 million of cost in the last 30 months, and we've done that almost purely by focusing on our business, focusing in on efficiencies, how we're running it, using tools like Six Sigma and lean manufacturing just to be a better business owner. And so, we think there is a lot of those ideas that we can share with Tembec. And as I mentioned, as we've got to know them and how they're running their business, we clearly see some things there, that's wow, that's a great idea. We are going to be taking those back and running ours. And then between the two of them, we'll definitely optimize and find value. So yeah, there is a lot of sharing of best practices here and that's really how we are going to get most of this in addition to of course this typical things of two public companies.

Kasia Trzaski

Got it. Thank. I appreciate that detail. And you've spoken to this already, but I just want to ask a little more directly. So right now there are no sort of intention to divest Tembec sawmill [indiscernible] is that right?

Paul Boynton

No. We are committed to running all the facilities in Quebec and Ontario and France. They're all profitable. We actually think with additional investment and that will be even more profitable, so we are excited to do that. The Tembec team has done a great job of putting a plan together and how to do that. And quite honestly, one of things that we bring together is a stronger and more stable balance sheet, and we'll be able to accelerate the investment and capture more value going forward and Tembec they've done otherwise. So that's a big part of what we are doing here is about the investment and growth.

Kasia Trzaski

Got it. So does that multiyear $50 million CapEx program that Tembec had articulated for sawmills, is there plans to accelerate that at this point?

Paul Boynton

So part of that is an acceleration, right. So that's exactly what we are doing and it is across the board at sawmills in other facilities that we planned to invest in. So yes, we plan to move forward with that.

Kasia Trzaski

Got it. Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Paul Boynton

No. Thank you for your questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up question from John Babcock with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please state your question.

John Babcock

I just want to follow-up on kind of to the points that you talked about here. I guess, first of all, if you could talk about whether or not some of Tembec facilities could produce more acetate, that's kind of a first up I want to touch on.

Paul Boynton

John, I don't know the answer to that. We got to take some time once we are altogether in one combined company after closing, and those are things we would look at it how to optimize that these facilities and how do you run them geographically to better serve your customers. A big part of what we think we bring to the market will be able to bring it better which is more stability to the customer and more redundancy. And so those are the things we'll look at.

John Babcock

Okay. I appreciate that. And then the next question is just back to that newsprint mill. I was wondering if you could talk about particularly you are from Tembec's management perspective, just whether or not those newsprint mill, because I assume at this point you've probably done an analysis on whether containerboard makes sense. And so I want to get a sense whether or not that mill could actually be competitive in a containerboard market given where it's located in Canada, particularly given the early exposure or rather access to fiber, whether it be recycled or otherwise?

Paul Boynton

There is no question. One of the strengths of the operation right now is its access to virgin-fiber. It's got a very low cost high quality fiber-based that makes it such a good newsprint mill. So we are away, far away from what we call the urban jungle, which is the recycle content. So, that mill would definitely be a disadvantage there, but we look at the capital to convert that to contain aboard and otherwise. And we remain steadfast that given the high quality, low cost fiber given the very low cost of electricity rates and given the workforce there, it's going to be a good newsprint mill. And so, we've kind of done the analysis because that's what we are paid to do as managers, but we always come back around the same thing. Be a low cost producer, and that will be the best return for our shareholders.

John Babcock

Okay. I appreciate, Paul. And then lastly, you know back to the SBS side of things. I mean it looks like at least when I'm looking at –we see data and you know I don't know how accurate this is relative to what you guys see? But it seems like the fiber cost there is really what's driving the overall cash costs of that mill above the some of your peers. I am just wondering what opportunities are to fix that? And if in fact that is true, what's driving that?

Paul Boynton

There is no doubt that the Dakota bleach board mill in Temiscaming is only partially integrated with their high yield pulp mill. So, about two-thirds of the fiber cost comes from purchased craft pulp, hardwood and softwood. So that is a big driver of the cost structure there, but in some ways we look at it as a hedge. If the price of pulp is going up and it's impacting the cost of the fiber in tat mill that means our own commodity pulp mills are doing well. And vice versa when the price of pulp goes down, it's well for our Dakota bleach board mill, but it drives down the EBITDA of high yield pulp mill. So it's a nice hedge.

John Babcock

Okay. Thank you.

Paul Boynton

Thanks John.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. That does conclude our question-and-answer session. I will now turn it back to your President and CEO, Mr. Paul Boynton for closing comments.

Paul Boynton

Great. Thank Audrey. I appreciate that. Well, with no more questions at this time. Again, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on short notice today. Clearly we are very excited about coming to this milestone and we look forward to updating you in the near future. Thanks everyone. Have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

