Facebook: Just Wait

Having opened my position in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in late November of 2016 and given the fact that it is trading near its 52-week highs I believe it is a great time to investigate what is going on with this stock. The stock is off to a great year moving high by 31.5%. I own the stock in my Portfolio of 12 and the stock has performed to my expectations so far. I feel it is important to examine the specific valuation, financial, and technical situations of Facebook to see what is really going on with the stock especially after the company was sued for a virtual reality patent recently.

Fundamentals

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 37.59, which is expensively priced. But I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 25.07 is currently fairly priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. The one-year PEG ratio (1.59), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a one-year horizon) tells me that the company is fairly priced based on a one-year EPS growth rate of 23.71%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 23.71%. In addition, the company has great long-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 25.44%.

Financials

On a financial basis, the things I look for are the dividend payouts, return on assets, equity and investment. The company sports return on assets, equity, and investment values of 18.9%, 20.8%, and 17.1%, respectively, which are all respectable values.

The really high return on assets value (18.9%) is important because it is a measure of how profitable the company is relative to its assets, telling us how efficient a management team is at using its assets to generate earnings (for comparison purposes, Facebook ranks fourth in ROA among the entire Internet Information Providers industry which constitutes 51 companies).

Technicals

Source: Stockcharts.com

Looking first at the relative strength index chart (RSI) at the top, I see the stock is approaching overbought territory with a current value of 62.47 relative to the rest of the market. Usually a value of 70 indicates an overbought condition. I will look at the moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) chart next. I see that the black line is below the red line with the divergence bars increasing in height which tells me bullish moment is probably about to mount in the name. As for the stock price itself ($151.21), I'm looking at$154.92 to act as resistance and$146.86 to act as support for a risk/reward ratio which plays out to be-2.9% to 2.5%.

Wrap Up

Fundamentally I believe the company to be fairly valued now on next year's earnings estimates and on earnings growth expectations with great near- and long-term earnings growth estimates. The company doesn't pay a dividend and has excellent return on assets. On a technical basis the risk/reward ratio shows me there is more risk than reward right now.

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!