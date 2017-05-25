Oil Punished After Extension Details Announced - Market Wanted More

The most important thing waiting in the wings is how the output cut deal will be exited without crushing oil prices.

Uncertainty rising as to how much of an impact it'll have on the price of oil.

The price of oil was down about 4 percent as I started writing this article, as the market, looking for a deeper cut from OPEC and non-OPEC participants in the output deal, was disappointed by the decision to keep the level of cuts as they were.

More of the same is how the market is viewing this, and we already know how that has worked out over the last five months.

Terms of the deal as it relates to the extension, are they'll remain in place through March 2018. Also disappointing was the decision to allow exemptions for Libya and Nigeria, which combined, are part of the reason the deal has failed to achieve the desired results.

Now what remains to be seen is if the alleged compliance with the deal will continue on through the remainder of the extended time.

Why no further cuts

In my view, if OPEC and others were really serious about supporting oil prices and rebalancing the market, they would have instituted deeper cuts to accelerate the desired results. As it stands, what's going to happen through March 2018 is a significant rise in shale oil supply, and a lot more oil coming from Libya.

The reason more cuts weren't included in the extension is there was no way other participants would adhere to the quotas. Russia and Iraq would certainly have ignored any further cuts, and it would become readily apparent the deal was more of a show deal than one based in reality.

To counter that, the deal was simply extended a little longer than the original plan of six months in order to try to provide more support to oil, and give the cuts more time to rebalance the market.

What must happen now

With all the hoopla surrounding the extension, I see the next couple of months as critical to how the deal will impact the market for the remainder of the deal.

What needs to happen is the demand for gasoline over the next couple of months in the U.S. to at least meet expectations, and even better, exceed them. If consumers decide to travel less by any meaningful amount, it's going to frustrate the purpose of the production cuts, and the market will take a lot longer to rebalance than expected at this time.

After July, driving drops significantly in the U.S., and that means demand will decline as well during the following months. Combined with the ongoing increase in supply coming from U.S. shale producers and Libya, and secondarily from Canada and Brazil, that could put more downward pressure on the price of oil.

On the other hand, if driving expectations are met or exceeded, it should at least keep oil at about where it's at now, or possibly, give it a slight boost.

All of that will be primarily reflected in U.S. stockpiles and the pace they're being drawn down. This is the time for it to happen in the U.S., and if it doesn't, it won't be until a year later before the cycle arrives again. That removes a strong catalyst to support the cuts in output until next summer.

Exit strategy

As expectations from the output cuts fail to materialize, it's apparent OPEC and other participants in the deal have caught themselves in a trap of their own making, and how they're going to exit the deal without crushing the price of oil remains to be seen. I don't believe they can.

What that suggests to me is they will have to continue to keep the cuts in place until global demand rises high enough it'll limit the carnage that could accompany returning about 1.8 million barrels per day to the market. At this time this isn't being considered. It will be as time goes on and investors start to think about the exit strategy and its obvious implications.

Conclusion

The market had already priced in the extension of the cuts, and in my opinion, had also priced in deeper cuts. This is why the price of oil is getting hit hard; offering only an extension of what hasn't worked very well is underwhelming to the market, to say the least.

To some degree we should continue to see U.S. stockpiles continue to drop, but the amount of the oil remaining in storage is still extremely high. The pace of the decline needs to accelerate in order to meaningfully and sustainably support oil.

Add to that the strong probability U.S. emergency reserves are going to brought to market, and it adds one more supply issue to the market which wasn't there in the recent past. All of that will have to be overcome by growing demand in order for oil to climb higher.

How I see this playing out over the next two or three months the impact of the ongoing cuts in output will be determined by the amount of gasoline consumed by American drivers through the end of July. If that fails to meet or exceed expectations, I see oil continuing to struggle to gain traction.

If gasoline consumption is robust, that should help accelerate the drop in oil stockpiles, and that would probably be a strong catalyst for oil, and dictate the effect on the market for the remainder of the output deal.

