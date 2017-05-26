Crude Oil's Market Structure Supports $50, Despite The Reaction To OPEC

OPEC did not go far enough for the market, but $50 is likely to continue to be a technical magnet.

OPEC, the international oil cartel, has spoken on Thursday, May 25 and the production cuts announced at the end of November 2016 that took effect on the first day of 2017 have been extended for the entire year and a quarter. The policy decision came as no surprise to the crude oil market which greeted with a sell the news reaction to put pressure on what has become a toothless cartel.

The price of crude oil seems to be under the control of the world's three leading producing nations these days leaving the other oil ministers in the dust. There was a day when OPEC had immense clout when it came to the price of the energy commodity, but these days it is Russian, the United States and to a lesser extent Saudi Arabia, the only OPEC member, who are in full control of the international price of crude oil.

Right now, crude oil market structure supports a trading range around the $50 per barrel level it and is likely to stay that way into 2018.

OPEC did not go far enough for the market, but $50 is likely to continue to be a technical magnet

On Thursday, May 25 the international oil cartel announced that they would be extending the production cuts agreed upon on November 30 for nine months. The Saudi oil minister said that this would be enough time for the oil market to rebalance. Khalid Al-Falih said that the cuts are working and stockpile reductions will accelerate in the third quarter bringing inventory levels down to the five-year average in the first quarter of 2018. While the oil minister did not discount the effect of U.S. shale production on the market, he expressed the opinion that the flow of U.S. output will not derail OPEC's goal and the nine-month extension will "do the trick" for the oil market.

The Saudi minister was certainly talking his book as the nation plans to bring an IPO of Saudi Aramco to market in 2018. A stable oil price around the $50 per barrel level will enhance the valuation of the state oil company when it comes to market. The immediate response from the oil market was to sell the news. Even though market consensus expected an extension of the OPEC cuts through the end of 2017, the extra three months was not enough to hold NYMEX crude oil above the $50 per barrel level initially. It seems the market expected more when it comes to a longer extension, a deeper cut in daily OPEC from the members, or perhaps a bit of both. Crude oil fell to lows of $48.45 on Thursday in the wake of the cartel's announcement as the market appears to have bought the rumors surround the meeting and selling the fact of the nine-month extension.

There were no changes in production policy. Nigeria and Libya were exempt from the cuts, and Iran can boost production to 3.797 million barrels per day. Non-OPEC allies, including Russia, will continue to honor their commitments under the terms of the production quotas. Other major world oil producers including the United States, Canada, Norway, China, and Brazil will continue to produce crude as they see fit.

$50 has been a technical magnet and a pivot point for the energy commodity since the initial OPEC announcement on November 30, 2016. Most recently, the price of oil fell to lows of $43.76 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract, but it quickly recovered to highs of $52 per barrel. Crude oil settled on Thursday, May 25 at the $48.90 level on the July NYMEX futures contract with Brent crude trading some $2.60 higher above the $50 level. Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX July crude oil shows that the price has been making lower highs and lower lows since early January after the announcement of the first production cut by the cartel. Over that period, July crude has traded as high as $58.15 per barrel (because of the contango in the market) and as lows as $44.13. However, the weekly chart of nearby crude oil shows a narrower range. Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays a stable price picture with highs of $55.24 and lows of $43.76. The midpoint of the range is at $49.50 per barrel close to the level that the energy commodity closed at on Thursday on the July NYMEX futures contract.

I continue to believe that $50 per barrel is both the sweet spot and pivot point for NYMEX crude oil and that this will continue into 2018. The half century market is around half the price oil was trading at in June 2014 when the price reached just over $107 per barrel. Therefore, consumers are comfortable with the $50 per barrel price. Moreover, when it comes to producers around the world, $50 is almost double the price oil dropped to on February 11, 2016, when the nearby NYMEX future traded at $26.05 per barrel prompting the production cuts from the cartel. $50 per barrel is a price that satisfies producers. Therefore, the current price level is a value that should remain a magnet for the price of the energy commodity into 2018.

Market structure has been adjusting to the ups and downs in the oil market over recent months. I continue to believe that if the price drops too far from the pivot price or rallies too far above, market structure in the crude oil market will adjust to bring the price back to the equilibrium point that is likely to remain in place until the initial public offering of Aramco shares.

Term Structure has been a function of shale producer hedging

The term structure is the forward curve for oil prices or the nearby price compared to prices for deferred delivery of crude oil. On rallies, the forward curve has tightened, and during periods of price dips, the curve has loosened. In other words, the contango has moved higher during periods of selling and lower during rallies. Contango is the forward premium for crude oil. Source: CQG

As the chart of July 2017 versus July 2018 NYMEX crude oil shows, the forward premium has increased during bearish moves and decreased during bullish periods. When crude oil hit a low of $43.76 at the beginning of May, the contango on the one year spread moved to over $2.30 per barrel. The recovery in price that took oil above $50 on May 19 caused contango to decline to under 50 cents on the spread. As the hedging activity of U.S. shale producers has increased on price rallies, their selling or locking in prices has depressed the price of crude oil for deferred delivery and contango has decreased. Conversely, when the price is under pressure the hedging activity tends to decline, and the contango increases due to a lack of deferred selling. Therefore, when it comes to terms structure, the movements in the forward curve have been a function of shale producer hedging. If this trend continues, the post-OPEC meeting selling last Thursday will likely cause a decline in shale producer hedging and contango will increase. The July 2017 versus July 2018 spread closed on May 24 at $0.30 per barrel and increased to over $2.50 on May 25.

Processing spreads have strengthened on dips

There are two reasons why processing spreads have been strengthening since the beginning of May. First, the summer season in the United States is traditionally the period of peak demand for gasoline. Therefore the gasoline crack spread or the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into gasoline has rallied since May 1. Source: CQG

As the chart of the July NYMEX gasoline crack spread highlights, the processing spread has increased from lows of $14.95 on May 1 to $18.40 in post-OPEC announcement meeting trading. The demand for gasoline is at its highest at this time of the year, but the interesting thing about the spread is that it rallied even when crude oil moved above the $51 level in a sign of strong demand. The move in the gasoline crack spread tells us that gasoline prices outperformed the raw crude oil during the rally and the price correction. Source: CQG

Common sense would dictate that the heating oil crack spread would find its seasonal low during summer, but the spread is a proxy for diesel and jet fuel. Therefore, the movement in the heating oil crack, which is a year-round oil product is perhaps more significant that the price action in the gasoline spread. The July NYMEX heating oil crack spread moved from lows of $13.49 on May 1 to close last week at the $16.44 per barrel level. Like gasoline, the heating oil spread rallied when oil was moving higher and lower during May. The price action in the processing spreads is a sign of increasing demand for oil products which is supportive for the price of the energy commodity.

Brent has been outperforming WTI

It should come as no surprise that the price of Brent crude has outperformed West Texas Intermediate crude that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange since OPEC first announced their production cut back in November 2016. Brent is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most of the crude oil produced by members of the cartel. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the price of Brent minus WTI crude oil illustrates, the spread has moved from less than a 50 cent premium for Brent in November 2016 to the $2.60 premium level for Brent over the NYMEX oil. The spread reflects a cutback in Brent production and an increase in U.S. shale output at prices above $50 per barrel. Meanwhile, the Brent-WTI spread is also a barometer of the political premium for crude oil as Brent is the benchmark for crude produced in the world's most turbulent political region, the Middle East.

At the same time, the world's most ubiquitous oil product is gasoline, Brent rallied to a $25 per barrel premium to WTI in the wake of the Arab Spring in 2010 and stayed at a hefty premium while oil was over $100 per barrel. The big premium for Brent was a political premium. However, before 2010, the natural state for the spread was a $1 to $2 premium for WTI because of its properties that make it a more attractive for gasoline refining. The current state of the Brent-WTI spread reflects increasing U.S. production, the OPEC output cuts but is not pricing in much political premium these days. It is likely that if crude oil moves to the downside, the Brent premium will start to increase.

Pressure on the cartel to cut production even more over coming months could cause the cartel to act led by the Saudis and Russians who both have a vested interest in keeping the price at the $50 per barrel level. Russia depends on petrodollars, and the Saudis need the price stable for their Aramco IPO. If the price of oil rallies, it is likely that U.S. shale output will increase, perhaps to a point where U.S. production climbs to 10 million barrels per day, which would depress the price of WTI versus Brent. Therefore, managing the Brent-WTI spread around the current level implies a $50 sweet spot for crude oil.

Medium term technicals favor price stability

The weekly crude oil chart is a picture of price stability. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX crude displays a neutral picture for the energy commodity that has been trading in a range from around $44 to $55 throughout 2017. The momentum and relative strength indicators are both neutral. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in NYMEX crude oil futures has retreated from the all-time high, and historical volatility at the 30% level is the norm for crude oil futures. The weekly chart is telling us that $50 remains the pivot point for the energy commodity.

The price of crude oil fell by $2.46 per barrel Thursday to settle at $48.90 per barrel. It is probable that crude oil will see lower levels in the coming sessions before it finds its next bottom. In early May the price dropped to the lowest level of 2017 and then quickly recovered to over $50 again. Market structure in the crude oil market is pointing to a continuation of the half-century mark as a pivot point for NYMEX crude oil. Moreover, it is in the best interests of the world's three leading producers the Russians, Saudis and the United States to keep the price around the pivot point at least until sometime in 2018.

