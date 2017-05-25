Supporting Our Bullish Thesis On Scynexis: Notes From A Conversation With The CEO

We maintain our Buy rating on the common stock with no change to the first price target of $8.

The notes also provide some more information on the thrombotic events seen with the IV SCY-078 that caused the FDA's hold.

We present our notes from the phone call which we believe would help to clarify some investor misconceptions about the pipeline.

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares have fallen recently after the FDA's hold on clinical trials of IV formulation of SCY-078, its novel anti-fungal drug, which is being developed against invasive fungal infections and vulvovaginal candidiasis, VVC. We recently published an article supporting about the bullish investment thesis for the company. Following the publication of this article, I was contacted by Scynexis CEO Dr. Marco Taglietti who was kind enough to set up a phone call (with the CFO Eric Francois also present) and present some more information to clarify some investor misconceptions about the company's product pipeline. Given below are my notes of this conversation, which I believe will further support our bullish investment thesis.

Dr. Marco: "First I would like to clarify that Scynexis did not license SCY-078 from Merck (NYSE:MRK). Scynexis was found in 2000 and was a contract manufacturing organization first. In 2003, Merck contacted Scynexis to develop an antifungal agent, a novel glucan synthesis inhibitor. In 2012, Merck decided to get out of its anti-infective business and Scynexis got back the worldwide rights to SCY-078. At that time, I was brought in as the CEO of Scynexis considering my past experience in developing anti-infective drugs."

Question: "So are you looking at developing the oral form of the drug as a stepdown therapy after IV echinocandin (in invasive fungal infections) or is it a priority for you to develop the IV form of the drug and then switch to oral form as a stepdown therapy."

Dr. Marco: "We still see large market for oral SCY-078 as a step-down therapy after IV echinocandin and it is surprising for us why the Street is assigning zero value to the pipeline. The problem is that resistance is widespread to oral fluconazole which is currently used as a stepdown therapy. About 20 to 40% of Candida albicans species are resistant to oral fluconazole. We are definitely looking at developing oral SCY-078 as a stepdown therapy after IV echinocandin."

Question: "So, could the open-label FURO trial be pivotal and form a basis for a regulatory application for the oral form?"

Dr. Marco: "Yes, the FURI trial could be pivotal and we will definitely look into it."

Question: "VVC indication is another large potential market where you have an edge over your competitors. Could you please provide a timeline as to when you are planning to start enrollment in the phase 3 trial in this indication."

Dr. Marco: "We are definitely planning to develop topical SCY-078 in the VVC indication. However, currently we cannot provide any information on the timeline about the start of the phase 3 enrollment but we are definitely looking into it."

Question: "Do you think that the market is assigning almost zero value to the oral form considering Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is developing a long-acting once-weekly echinocandin in invasive fungal infections? Do you think that if that drug comes to the market first, there would be no need for an oral stepdown therapy as a patient can be given 1-2 doses of the long-acting once-weekly echinocandin and then discharged home with home administration of once-weekly drug?"

Dr. Marco: "I am aware of Cidara Therapeutics but won't bad mouth its drug. We collaborate frequently on the lot of things including in Washington. However, I doubt that once-weekly IV therapy can replace oral form which is more convenient and would be preferred by a patient. The daily IV form that we are developing can be substituted for the oral if the patient is to go back to the hospital for some reason; for example, a new infection.

One reason for why we are developing the IV form of the drug is that it can be used as a substitute for the oral form if the patient cannot accept orally or is to go back to the hospital for some reason.

We are also looking at developing the drug in some other indications like prophylaxis against fungal infections and chronic fungal infections like chronic aspergillosis. Moreover, SCY-078 also works against echinocandin resistant strains.

Our drug also works against Candida Auris. It is increasingly becoming a public health threat according to the CDC. Moreover, it is the first Candida species which is exogenously acquired. Other Candida species like albicans are endogenous (colonizers) and become active when the patient is in immunosuppressant state."

Question: "Could you provide some information regarding the thrombotic events with IV formulation of the drug?"

Dr. Marco: "We went through single ascending doses, then multiple ascending doses, and then found the right dose that provides adequate exposure. At higher doses, there were some cases of thrombophlebitis. These thrombi are present just at the tip of the catheters which were mostly PICC lines (peripherally inserted intravenous catheters). Many drugs have the same label of thrombophlebitis and infusion reactions at high doses and high rate of infusion. For example, IV vancomycin has a label for an upper rate of infusion. IV SCY-078 has already been tested in 70 healthy volunteers and was very well tolerated. The thrombi were diagnosed by ultrasound or CT as the patients were asymptomatic. And were mild to moderate. On discussion with the FDA, the dose which will be tested in healthy volunteers will be several times lower than that at which thrombi were seen."

Given below is the material from an email that I received from the CFO, Eric Francois, with some more information on other drugs that may cause thrombophlebitis and transfusion reactions.

As Marco mentioned on the call, it is known that high concentrations of an IV formulation can cause phlebitis and thrombi and it is not unique to SCY-078. Many drugs have clear recommendations to the highest concentration of the IV formulation that can be administered. Examples in anti-infectives include (in quote the actual wording of the labeling):

. Vancomycin should not be administered at a concentration higher than 5 mg/ml or at an infusion rate higher than 10 mg/min: "Concentrations of no more than 5mg/ml are recommended. In selected patients in need of fluid restriction, a concentration up to 10mg/ml may be used; use of such higher concentrations may increase the risk of infusion-related events. Infusions should be given over at least 60 minutes. In adults, if doses exceeding 500mg are used, a rate of infusion of no more than 10mg/min is recommended. Infusion-related events may occur, however, at any rate or concentration."

. Amphotericin B (Fungizone) should be administered at a concentration lower than 0.1 mg/ml and over 2 to 6 hours: "FUNGIZONE Intravenous (Amphotericin B for Injection) should be administered by slow intravenous infusion. Intravenous infusion should be given over a period of approximately 2 to 6 hours (depending on the dose) observing the usual precautions for intravenous therapy. The recommended concentration for intravenous infusion is 0.1 mg/mL (1 mg/10 mL". Also, addition of heparin is suggested to reduce the risk of thrombi: "Addition of heparin (1000 units per infusion) and the use of pediatric scalp-vein needle may lessen the incidence of thrombophlebitis."

. Posaconazole (Noxafil) should be administered at a concentration between 1 and 2 mg/mL with PICC line: "[…] to achieve a final concentration of posaconazole that is between 1 mg/mL and 2 mg/mL. […] Administer via a central venous line, including a central venous catheter or peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC), by slow intravenous infusion over approximately 90 minutes. […] Never administer Noxafil injection as an intravenous bolus injection. […] "

· Voriconazole (Vfend) should be administered at concentration not higher than 5 mg/mL and at a rate of infusion not higher than 3 mg/kg/hour: "VFEND I.V. for Injection requires reconstitution to 10 mg/mL and subsequent dilution to 5 mg/mL or less prior to administration as an infusion, at a maximum rate of 3 mg/kg per hour over 1 to 2 hours. Do not administer as an IV bolus injection."

Our takeaways from the conversation: We continue to maintain Buy rating on Scynexis stock and consider it undervalued with 2-3 year time frame. We agree that investors are overlooking the commercial potential of the company's pipeline. No change to our first price target of $8.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCYX, CDTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.