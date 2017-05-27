PRO Weekly Digest: Unconventional Investing With Dan Stringer

Determining the upside/downside for an idea, the opportunities and challenges in the Canadian markets and how CPA experience translates to the investing side are topics discussed.

Feature interview

Dan Stringer (a long-time Seeking Alpha contributor) employs a value-based approach in the small-cap space. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR), bullish thesis on Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and bullish thesis on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). We emailed with Dan about how to spot a turnaround, a real-world example of using unconventional wisdom and the right way to use M&A comps.

Seeking Alpha: You focus on small caps with asymmetric risk/reward profiles – can you walk us through your investment-decision making process (especially the valuation) in terms of how you determine/quantify the upside and downside?

Dan Stringer: I start with a fundamental screen. With my background working for operating companies, I like to see metrics like revenue growth, growing margins and positive cash flow. Traditional earnings can sometimes trail these metrics due to accounting items like depreciation that negatively impact results at a different time than the cash flows that support it. I like to go to the balance sheet when assessing downside protection as future results can vary widely and are often difficult to project. With interest rates at all time lows, I am very leery of companies with substantial debt loads as their interest charges could expand substantially if the interest rate environment changes. In the small cap world, it is possible to find companies with substantial cash balances that can be a buffer to tough times or as potential for future catalysts. These aren't hard and fast rules for evaluation but I have been skewing towards companies with larger margins of safety over the last few years as broad market valuations have become more and more expensive.

Upside can be generated through either specific events or the compounding of operational performance. Morien Resources (OTC:APMCF) is an example of the former, as it was clear that as soon as the Donkin mine went into production, it would begin to catalyze a potential re-rating of shares with the eventual commencement of its royalty stream. This opportunity had a definite time frame with a yes/no decision risk associated with it. Photon Control (OTC:POCEF) is an example of the latter. It has posted better and better results for several years now, growing revenue and increasing its cash on hand as a downside buffer. The shares didn't move substantially for most of the time I have held the shares, but at some point investors took notice of its discount and bid the shares up.

SA: Canadian companies are a large part of your coverage universe – can you discuss the reason for the focus on this market and any differences in analyzing Canadian companies vs. American ones? Can you discuss the opportunities beyond energy, mining and finance (the three industries American investors commonly associate with the Canadian equity market)?

DS: Part of the reason I focus on Canadian companies is my proximity to them which makes it easier to research and contact companies. I also have business contacts who are or have been CFOs at publicly-traded companies that give me an idea of the general market and challenges they may be facing with respect to financial reporting and business risks facing Canadian companies. There is also a general valuation discount for regular operating Canadian companies due to the preponderance of energy, mining and financial companies that rightly dominate investor sentiment towards Canada.

The investment community in Canada is much smaller and more concentrated than in the US due to our geography, which can be a cost advantage for company IR budgets. On the other side, this can hinder both analyst coverage as well investor sentiment towards these companies. This discount does not have to be permanent as many Canadian companies often cross-list at some point which allows this gap to close.

Canadian companies have adopted IFRS accounting standards which have a heavy focus on the balance sheet; this marries up with my own down-side valuation methodology. US GAAP does have a lot of overlap but can have some big differences being more rules-based and focused on the income statement. My experience with IFRS is an asset to my research on Canadian based companies.

SA: You are a trained/practicing CPA – can you give examples of how this impacts/improves your investing?

DS: Having spent close to 20 years in industry, I have a lot of experience in seeing "how the sausage is made" in monthly, quarterly and annual financial results. There can be a surprising amount of "grey" in financial results; part of this has driven me towards a greater focus on cash flow in my investing as accounting estimates can change earnings quite materially. You cannot change what is in the bank though. My background has led me to question note disclosures for companies as well look for potential red flags. In reviewing Kroger's (NYSE:KR) recent financials, I found some concerns in their pension accounting that built on concerns I already had with their debt load. Similarly, in reviewing Solar City's financials, their large VIE exposure led me to concerns with their overall business model.

Having held various management positions, I have insight into how the management of companies works and when it isn't working. This is a key to investing as well as the quality of management will help to determine future results, which is often what the market will pay up for going forwards. I tend to prefer to value management by what they do rather than what they say as proof is always in the implementation. Anyone can make a nice presentation but it takes strong management to effect results.

SA: You made a great call on Emcore by recognizing the turnaround before the market did - can you discuss in general how to identify signs of a turnaround, why the market misses them and the optimal time to invest in the turnaround (which may be a multi-year process)?

DS: With the great focus on quarterly results, especially in comparison to prior years, sometimes investors miss the forest for the trees in evaluating company performance. I like to see gross margins improving at either the same or greater rate than sales, as this is an early indicator of business scaling. There can also be a lot of one-time cost jumps in O&A (legal, growth in marketing groups etc.) that occur for good reasons. These will impact quarterly results and can scare investors off even though it is part of running a business.

Supporting macro or industry trends also need to be in place as it is easier to scale turnarounds when the overall pie is increasing rather than just a change in market share. In Emcore's case, they had a base revenue level they needed to exceed before profits would increase substantially; they were just hitting that level when I reviewed the company, but did not have the track record of profitability that investors like to see. Emcore management had communicated that when they hit these base levels, they would see substantial profit improvement. The actual result unfolded largely as they had guided, which also gave me belief in the management team. This "tipping point" of profitability is the best time to invest in these turnaround cases. There is risk in relying solely on this factor since trends can reverse. This happened to me with Datawind (OTC:DWDZF) whose sales collapsed due to the currency exchange issue in India. The margin of safety becomes crucial at this point; in Datawind's case, I had assumed they had this in place but the fall-off was much more severe than I had anticipated and shares understandably fell.

SA: Some technical traders remove the ticker from charts to prevent any bias against the stock from clouding their judgment (e.g. stock XYZ will never go up) – can you discuss how fundamental investors could do something similar (your bullish thesis on Cash America (NYSE:CSH) is a perfect example)?

DS: I believe one of the ways to do this is to try to apply the George Costanza theory of "if everything you believe is wrong, the opposite must be right" to the conventional thesis, a long winded way of being a contrarian. In this case, you want to take the approach of trying to model what would happen if a negative scenario unfolded.

In Cash America's case, conventional wisdom has been that wages growth will occur, unemployment will improve and financing will always be available when the economy grows. All these should have been negative for the pawn shop business. Some of the macro indicators at the time gave me the belief that this wasn't actually happening for the average worker. Cash America's business would be able to help fill this income gap which wasn't widely being considered. My recent article on Kroger takes a similar stance as convention has it that food distribution is "recession-proof." I argued that this wasn't necessarily the case for Kroger, in part due to the risk on its balance sheet, but also due to a potential fundamental change to the business itself with the threat of an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entry.

This strategy can be quite lucrative as it will usually not be a crowded trade, which gives a lot of potential for investors to get on board to support your thesis and drive share prices. In Kroger's case, I used put options as a hedge against my broader portfolio while also capping my downside exposure. I don't like to try to bottom fish or to fight existing trends but am willing to utilize it as insurance.

SA: Deriving a price target based on M&A comps is a commonly used valuation framework (and one used in your bullish thesis on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) - can you discuss how you determine if a comp is meaningful and how to adjust for any company-specific factors?

DS: I find I have become more discerning on the application of M&A comps over time. The price paid by acquirers will change over time due to both broad market and industry-specific circumstances so the timeliness of comps is very key. The price is also a reflection of the perceived value of future cash flows at a given point in time to an acquirer. The private vs. public company issue will also need to be considered for comps as the market for public companies is much larger and competitive, which will assign higher multiples. Public companies have more potential shareholders to drive price discovery, including the potential for hostile/activist investors that are less available to private companies.

The first two factors were key in my Lantheus review, as there had been a recent sale of a very similar business by Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK). This gave me comfort about the market if Lantheus were to be bought at the time of my article. A comparison in the growth of the two units showed a lot more positive potential in Lantheus than the Mallinckrodt unit, which ended up coming to fruition with the GE Healthcare deal on top of improved performance from its current portfolio. This would give a real boon to the valuation multiple that Lantheus could command as growing future cash flows will be worth much more to an acquirer/investor than those that were not growing or are falling like the Mallinckrodt unit.

***

PRO idea playing out

Norsat International (NYSEMKT:NSAT) is up ~75% since Safety In Value made the bullish case in August 2016, citing its low valuation, strong balance sheet and secular industry tailwinds. In response to another comment, Safety In Value said the biggest catalyst would be a takeout. In an update comment in March 2017, Safety In Value noted that NSAT received an indication of interest from Privet Fund Management to acquire the company for cash consideration of $10.25 USD per share. However, Safety In Value said that they would continue to hold as the stock is still cheap, especially considering the positive earnings report. That turned out to be the right call as in another update comment, Safety In Value noted that Privet raised its bid to $11.00 USD.

Call from the archive - WNC

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is ~unchanged since Liang Zhao, CFA shared a bullish thesis in March 2017. WNC jumped ~20% after reporting strong 1Q17 earnings last month (increased 2017 outlook for shipments and EPS, second best first quarter performance in company history). As the original target price calls for ~40% upside and the stock has given back almost all of the post-earnings gain, this pullback may provide an attractive entry point.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Inefficient Market highlights a perfect example of a market inefficiency in Command Security (NYSEMKT:MOC), as the stock has barely moved (at the time of publication) despite the recent announcement of two large contracts (presumably with Amazon) that should result in a material increase in revenue/EPS; assigning a conservative 12x multiple to projected earnings results in a $4.80 target price (~70% above the current price).

New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch

Zander Rosenbluth shared a bearish thesis on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG). SIG is not a jewelry company - it is a subprime consumer lender that happens to sell jewelry; the use of recency accounting for its credit portfolio understates the true delinquency rate of the credit portfolio (which has a negative ROA); overly aggressive EPS guidance from management while tangible book value is >50% below the price at publication. Zander provided an in-depth (and extremely compelling) take on the recent quarter in an update comment.

Notable Sohn Investment Idea contest entries

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) by Michael Liu: published on May 21, 2017. Powerful industry tailwinds are set to accelerate in the next few years while HXL as a pure-play is best positioned to gain a majority of this growth given its leadership position, the oligopoly industry and non-competitive contracts; cash flow and margin improvements expected in the next few years while the stock trades at a ~30% discount to reasonable comps.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by mitesh amarthaluru: published on May 22, 2017. Industry structure lacks clear competitive moats for operating players, weakening TAM caps future growth and its financing services arm poses a misunderstood and dangerous drag on the financial health of the core business. Mispricing fueled by overstatements of growth prospects by management and overall lack of investor transparency.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) by Joseph Flaum: published on May 25, 2017: SIRI's virtual monopoly on premium content in the car is in the midst of becoming commoditized, while new accessibility of high quality streaming offerings at lower price points will increase its churn and pressure ARPU in the coming years. Several soft and hard catalysts are set to dramatically impact the financials of the business over the next few years resulting in equity worth less than $2.25 or 55%+ downside.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at newspapers, which are either a deep value or value trap depending on who you ask.

Everyone knows about the challenges facing newspapers - whether there is opportunity on the long or short side is another - and more important - issue. I ran a screen for PRO long and short ideas in the Publishing - Newspapers sector from the past six months. There are ideas for the bears who have a “I’ll cover at zero” mentality and contrarians attracted to a space, which redefines extreme negative sentiment.

Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of May 25 close):

New Media (NYSE:NEWM) by Vince Martin: published on May 11, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~25% downside. The decline at NEWM is accelerating, not slowing - a dangerous development for a company pursuing a rollup strategy; the double-digit dividend makes this a classic yield trap given the leveraged, declining business.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) by Jesse Sobelson, CFA: published on April 17, 2017, down ~5% since publication, author's price target offers 100%+ upside. MNI is not as risky as it seems given plans to delever (and most of debt is not due for five years), higher interest rates relieve pension burden, (still) impressive FCF, shift in business model (led by new CEO) for “new normal”; comp to NYT highlights extreme undervaluation.

