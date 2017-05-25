Re-Evaluating And Identifying Our Core Holdings

If you haven't read Mike Nadel's series on Core Convictions, I highly encourage you to do so ( part 1 and part 2). Mike asked several prominent dividend growth investors here on Seeking Alpha for their top 5 core holdings. For a group of people with similar investing mindsets, there were quite a few differences among their selections. Dividend growth investors often get pegged as people who just purchase the same stocks in a hunt for yield and without much worry for growth, but this exercise reminds me that is simply not true. The responses that each panelist gave prove that. The series also made me reflect on how I identify core holdings and what I feel are the core stocks in my wife's and my portfolio.

Previously, I felt a stock would be a core holding if the company was a dominant force in their sector of the economy, had at least 10 years of dividend growth and a yield above 2%. For my own sake, I think I need to make it more clear what a core holding for my wife and me really is. Because I try to only purchase companies that are at or near the top of their sector, every company I own could easily be considered dominant. The average dividend growth streak among stocks in our portfolio is around 20 years, which means the average stock would already be a core holding. When purchasing shares, I have no plans to sell a position. If the companies we own continue to raise their dividends every year, then eventually every stock would become a core holding. The average yield in our portfolio by weight is 3.0%, easily topping my final requirement for income from core positions. As I have evolved as an investor, I've come to realize that having some arbitrary threshold for yield kept me from picking up some quality stocks. It was silly to dismiss stocks for low yields and so I feel that core stocks should have no dividend yield requirement. With 37 stocks in our portfolio, I don't think I can simply say that every stock we own is a core holding.

I want our core holdings to be companies that I would still want to own, even if we entered a worldwide recession tomorrow and the stock prices were cut in half. I want to be so sure about a company's prospects for growth and dividend security that I would still buy shares, regardless of price. I want to be firm in my belief that 20-25 years from now, shares will be higher than they are today and that dividend income will keep on rising. Without further delay, here are the companies I consider to be core holdings in our portfolio.

Consumer Staples

Our first core holding is Altria (NYSE:MO), which also happens to be the first stock I purchased when I began my dividend growth investing path. I am well aware of the dangers of tobacco, but I am also of the mindset that adults who choose to smoke are more than likely aware of the risks associated with doing so. Marlboro is the most popular brand of cigarettes in the country, with 41% of market share based on 2016 sales. Altria, which sells their products just in the United States, has raised dividends for the past 47 years. According to David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champions, only 29 other companies can boast about having that type of dividend history. That gives me a lot of confidence that 20 years from now Altria will still be sending us a check every 3 months.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), which was spun off from Altria in 2008, sells tobacco products around the world. While the company's earnings take a hit if the U.S. dollar is strong compared to foreign currencies, smoking is still a mainstream habit around the globe. Marlboro is the bestselling brand of cigarettes worldwide. As with Altria, Philip Morris is a company that understands the importance of paying shareholders. The company has raised dividends every year since they spinoff was completed.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) might be best known for the lineup of Pepsi beverages, but did you know that about half of their revenues come from snacks as well? Did you also know that they control about 40% of the non-carbonated beverage market? Or that "guilt free" snacks make up 45% of their revenues? Some investors might prefer Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), which we also own, but the snack component of Pepsi sets them apart of their rival and helps to diversify their revenue stream. Pepsi's 45 years of dividend growth reassures me that even if the world's economy is in the dumps, they will still be paying out and raising dividends every year. Note: I recently highlighted Pepsi as one of the stocks on my watch list for May, and we recently added to our position on 5/22/2017 at $114.82.

I have chosen to consider General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) almost as one entity because they both sell consumer packaged goods. If you buy packaged food, diapers, laundry detergent or deodorant, you probably buy it from one of these two companies. General Mills has raised dividends for just the last 13 years, but they have paid an uninterrupted dividend for the last 117 years. With 61 years of dividend growth, Procter & Gamble is no slouch themselves when it comes to raising their dividend. Dividend streaks of these magnitudes means that General Mills and Procter & Gamble have been through the ups and downs of many economic cycles and still managed to reward shareholders with a raise in income. That consistency is exactly the type I want in a business that I partner with. As I stated earlier, I want core companies to be those that I purchase without much worry about where the share price is at. I believe in both of these companies so much that we buy small amounts every month without much concern about share price through shareowneronline.com.

Consumer staples is one sector that tends to hold up better than the broad market when a recession hits. Therefore this sector seems to have the largest amount of core holdings.

Energy

We own both Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in the energy sector, and while both are sizeable positions, I give the nod to Exxon as a core holding because of the higher credit rating from S&P (AA+ and stable for Exxon to AA- and negative for Chevron) and the longer dividend growth history (35 years for Exxon and 29 years for Chevron). Also of importance to me is that Chevron gave just a 1 penny increase in their quarterly dividend and at the last possible moment to keep their dividend streak alive. Exxon's raises over the past 2 years haven't been anything to write home about, but Exxon trounces Chevron in terms of dividend growth rates over the last 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year time periods. When oil was at its lowest, Exxon's dividend didn't appear to be in danger. While we own Chevron, it is Exxon Mobil that I consider a core holding. We purchase shares of Exxon Mobil every month through computershare.com.

Financial

After witnessing many financial companies slash their dividends during the most recent recession, I am leery of knighting any of them as a core holding. The one financial that we own that I do consider a core holding is Visa (NYSE:V). Did you know that Visa processes almost 60% of the world's electronic transactions? That kind of dominance is something I want to own. The yield is on the lower side, but that doesn't bother me too much with Visa because the world is turning away from using cash to complete a financial transaction and towards plastic. Think about it: When was the last time you used cash to pay for gas, groceries or a night out? What brand of credit card did you use to pay for something? As this change to credit cards continues to happen, Visa will be a major beneficiary of that process. Visa has become the card of choice for many different business, such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST), over the past few years. Visa cards are accepted almost everywhere so consumers are likely to use the cards and merchants will want to accept them to have access to those consumer dollars. The company has only been raising dividends for the past 9 years, but they managed to do so through the most recent recession. Many other companies in the financial sector cannot say the same thing. We also own MasterCard (NYSE:MA), but I gave Visa the nod as a core hold because they control so much of the credit card space.

Healthcare

While we own several companies in the healthcare sector, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is the only one I consider to be a core holding. JNJ is a staple in many dividend growth portfolios because the company sells both drugs and consumer products such as band aids and baby powder. This helps diversify the company's revenue streams. With 55 years of dividend growth, there are only a handful of companies in the world that can boast a longer dividend growth streak.

Industrial

3M (NYSE:MMM) is a diversified industrial conglomerate that sells everything from safety goggles to packaging for food and beverages to stethoscopes to post it notes. The company consists of 5 different business segments: Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy and Consumer. 3M's products are used in homes, schools, hospital and businesses in over 200 countries around the world. 3M doesn't rest on its past success as they spend a lot of money on researching and developing new products to add to their existing stable of more than 60,000 current products. 3M has paid a dividend for the last 100 years and has raised the annual dividend for the last 59 years. Only 7 other companies can claim a longer dividend growth streak. As with Procter & Gamble, General Mills and Exxon Mobil, I believe so much in 3M's ability to pay and raise a dividend that I buy some of their stock every month. We use shareowneronline.com to add to our holdings each month.

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Realty Income (NYSE:O) probably doesn't need much of an introduction if you are a dividend growth investor. It is probably one of the more widely owned and followed companies for DGIs. And for good reason. Every month for the last 562 months, Realty Income has paid shareholders a dividend. They don't call themselves "The Monthly Dividend Company" for nothing. With 24 consecutive years of dividend growth, there are only a handful of real estate investment trusts that have a lengthier history of raising payments to shareholders. Besides their dividend history, Realty Income's business model is pretty appealing. They buy properties and then lease them to companies like CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG). These companies are then responsible for rent as well as the taxes, maintenance and insurance for the properties. These triple net leases essentially make Realty Income a landlord. And what a landlord they are. Since the early 1990s, the lowest occupancy rate was 96.6% in 2010. You might remember that as a difficult economic time. This ability to maintain a near perfect occupancy rate during one of the worst economic cycles since the Great Depression makes me want to own a significant amount of Realty Income in our portfolio.

Telecommunications

As with the energy sector, we own the two biggest players in the telecommunications sector, AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). As with the energy sector, I prefer one to the other. Though Verizon is large position for us and I have no intentions of ever selling, I consider AT&T to be the core holding in this sector. Verizon has raised dividends for the past 12 years whereas AT&T has raised their dividend for the past 33 years. That length of dividend history is important, because I want our core holdings to demonstrate that they can pay and raise dividends as the economy goes up and down.

Utilities

We only own 1 utility company as of now, so you might think that Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), formerly known as Dominion Resources, becomes a core holding based on that fact alone. There's more to it than that, though. As I've stated several times on my monthly watch lists, Dominion has a pretty impressive dividend history. While the company has only raised dividends for the past 14 years, Dominion's 5- and 10-year dividend growth rates are higher than most other utility companies. Factor in that most people are going to do everything they can to pay their energy bill and you have a company that should hold up pretty well during the next recession.

Other Sectors

You might notice that I don't list a core holding from the technology, consumer discretionary or materials sectors. While we do own several technology companies, I feel that technology changes too rapidly and some companies might not be able to keep pace with those changes. While I have confidence and big positions in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and several others, I don't consider them core because of this reason. As far as consumer discretionary goes, we own several in this category, but these companies aren't immune as much as staples to the ebbs and flows of the economy. The name of the sector is "discretionary" after all. In a recession, people might cut back on buying apparel or goods. Most likely, people won't stop buying toothpaste and cereal. Finally, we don't own any stocks in the materials sector.

Conclusion

Of our 37 stocks, I consider 12 to be core holdings. I don't plan to ever sell any our stocks, but if I had to for an emergency, I would not sell Altria, Philip Morris, Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Exxon Mobil, Visa, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Realty Income, AT&T or Dominion Energy. Every one of these stocks except for Visa have raised dividends for at least a decade. Most have raised stocks for at least the last several decades. These companies have experienced numerous economic cycles and have continued to raise their dividends.

Going with Mike's exercise of just picking 5 core holdings, I would have chosen Altria, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, AT&T and Realty Income. What are your core stocks? Are there any that you would add/delete from my list? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, PEP, GIS, PG, XOM, CVX, MMM, JNJ, D, V, T, VZ, COST, CVS, O, MA, KO, AAPL, , MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.