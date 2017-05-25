AMD Returns To Shortville

Earlier this month, I detailed how the Q1 earnings report from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) just wasn't good enough. With the stock being one of the market's biggest winners over the past year, the company needed a decent beat, and it failed to deliver. A few weeks later, we now have a clearer picture as to the market's stance regarding the stock, and it's building in a negative way.

Two months ago, I detailed how short interest in AMD was on the rise again, this time, after the major initial launch of the Ryzen chip platform. With more than 115 million shares short, the number of bearish bets against the stock was up 62% since the August 2016 low. As you can see in the chart below, the uptrend has continued and in a huge way after the Q1 report.

Overall, we've seen a mixed reaction to the earnings report from Wall Street analysts. Revenue estimates for this year and next have increased by a fair amount, but non-GAAP EPS estimates are only up by a penny for each period. The Street appears to have some margin concerns, partially thanks to competition from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), although the average price target on AMD has risen from $12.20 to $12.66.

Short interest is now up more than 106% from the August 2016 low and now stands at more than 17.36% of the stock's float. The number of shares short is at its highest point since July 2015, although the outstanding share count has risen a bit since then. Don't forget, the short interest numbers above were as of a settlement date of May 15th, so all of the news about the Intel/AMD potential deal that has now been shot down was after the short interest reporting date.

While AMD still has more chip launches to come this year, a key part of the company's turnaround, I also think some of the short interest rise is due to what we've seen with competitor Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). With shares of Nvidia surging to all-time highs after its strong Q1 earnings report, I think we've seen some investment dollars shift from AMD to NVDA. As the chart below shows, these two are both big winners over the past two years, but the last month has switched the best performer from AMD to Nvidia.

After a so-so Q1 report, short interest in AMD surged to its highest level in almost two years. The rally to more than $15 has come to an abrupt halt, despite rising analyst estimates. Perhaps expectations finally have caught up to reality, and the stock is trading at a level that makes sense. Investors seem to favor Nvidia currently, but I think AMD does have a chance to rally again if launches throughout the year progress as expected. I'd wait for the next pullback, however, because with the NASDAQ basically at an all-time high, I think a slight market pullback could bring down AMD a little further.

