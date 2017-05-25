Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: The Worst Performing Stock In The S&P 500

Low margins relative to competitors and to high R&D spend do not currently indicate long term profitability.

AMD fell 3.9% to be the worst performer in the benchmark index.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has warranted a sell rating by entering the throat of a significant downturn. Pullbacks in this downtrend will represent opportunities for a profitable short.

AMD was the worst performing stock of the five hundred corporations which make up the S&P 500 index on May 22, 2017. By the end of that day, AMD's stock had fallen $0.45 (3.9%) to close at $11.04.

As the worst performer in the benchmark index, AMD's travails were thrust into an even brighter spotlight than recent events have provided. Taken in conjunction with other elements playing on AMD's share price, in aggregate they confirm why AMD is to go lower.

In the trading session following the company's Analyst Day held May 16, AMD closed down $1.55 (12.1%), which represented an unequivocal verdict by Wall Street's prognosticators that they were less than enamored of AMD's presentation.

Analysts See Risks And Uncertainties

The company's target of $0.75 EPS for 2020 evoked disappointment, and analysts see the risks and uncertainties implicit in AMD's forward dependence on Naples, Vega and Ryzen.

We view these products as addressing essentially new markets for AMD. Given uncertain demand, particularly for Vega and Naples, we remain in wait-and-see mode before modeling significant sustainable profitability." -- Oppenheimer analyst Rick Shafer

Analysts with a more positive take on the prospects for revenue and share price tend to focus on the longer view. Matthew Ramsay of Canaccord Genuity sees $17 per share by 2020 and $1.00 to $1.35 in EPS.

That view, however, does not preclude a significant downturn in the intervening three years. The question for each shareholder will be whether they wish to ride out a downturn or exit prior to it occurring.

Primacy Of Technical Trading

The denial by Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) of a graphics IP licensing deal with AMD has left analysts and short term traders with a sense of anticlimax, and has undoubtedly been an element in taking price lower.

Taken overall, AMD's recent price movements unquestionably identify the primacy of technical trading in stock markets, believed to account for approximately 80% of all trades. The uptrend had respected the 50-day moving average from October 2015 until it was profoundly breached at the beginning of May 2017, whereupon it immediately found support at the 200-day moving average.

Both of these levels hold wide currency in the world of technical trading. If price is to fall further, the level of support below the 200-day moving average lays at approximately $8.50.

Uninspiring Guidance On Margins

The issue of AMD's low margins relative to those of competitors continues to haunt. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), in reacting to uninspiring guidance on margins, have maintained their sell rating on AMD.

In the rapidly evolving semiconductor market, the high R&D costs associated with staying at the cutting edge of product offerings will require the company to improve their margins to a greater degree than they are currently projecting if sustained profitability is to be achieved.

AMD's next earnings report is scheduled for July 31, 2017, at which time analysts are expecting breakeven on revenue of $1.15 billion. The company must hope that their stock reacts more positively to the coming launch of Vega than it did to that of Ryzen, as it has fallen $3.72 (25.5%) since that time.

Conclusions

AMD's appearance at the bottom of the S&P 500 rankings highlights the doubts and uncertainties held by Wall Street as to the future of its share price.

Concomitantly, and with the vast majority of institutional trading implemented with technical trading systems, AMD has illustrated adherence to technical trading metrics. The next technical level lower would be approximately $8.50.

If AMD first rises from its support at the 200-day moving average before falling further, traders may be presented with the opportunity to enter a short at low risk.

