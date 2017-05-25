That's It For Now

Watching the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (VXX) rocket 21% the day after I stopped out at cost led to plenty of gnashing of teeth.

There’s no better feeling that watching the biggest market meltdown of the year with 100% cash in my Trade Alert Service portfolio.

Instead of desperately gripping my keyboard and frantically toggling between screens, I took out the trash, leisurely packed for my Australia trip (where did all my black socks go?), and took a few weeds out of the garden.

I also had to remove a dead skunk from the backyard which was stinking up the neighborhood.

Women have earned all the rights in the world over the past half century, but when it comes to skunk removal, it's always the guy that still gets the call.

However, it wasn't a perfect day.

Watching the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) rocket 21% the day after I stopped out at cost led to plenty of gnashing of teeth in this office.

But, hey, that's show business.

I knew an upside explosion was coming, but I couldn't take on any more risk with the VXX approaching my strike prices.

We'll get another chance.

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

I think the dramatic, constitution challenging fireworks are over for now.

The media furor over Trump abuses of power reached an apex yesterday, and the president is now very conveniently leaving the country.

With the appointment of my friend, former FBI chief and fellow Marine Captain, Robert Mueller, as a special prosecutor, the many scandals revolving around the president will move off the headlines for the time being.

It will take many months of investigation for him to reach any conclusions, and you can BET there won't be any leaks out of HIS office.

I know Robert to be a true patriot, honest to a tee, and a real hard ass.

More earthshaking headlines are now ahead of us, for sure. But for now, market volatility (VIX), is likely to bleed off.

That means that the US Treasury bond market (NYSEARCA:TLT) will soon go to sleep, or even sell off sharply.

Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NASDAQ:QQQ), (NYSEARCA:IWM) may continue to drift down from an extremely overbought condition, but we won't be seeing many triple digit days from here.

A nice dip there is setting up another "BUY".

For more on this, please read my piece "Ten Reasons Why Stocks Can't Sell Off Big Time".

I knew Robert Mueller for most of his decade as the head of the FBI.

I immediately recognized him as the kind of no nonsense, fellow ex-Marine, Vietnam Vet that he was, the kind of officer who used to rip your guts out for disobeying a direct order which in my case was frequently.

President Obama thought this was the man you wanted for your Director of the FBI which is why Mueller survived as one of the few holdovers from the previous Bush administration.

Mueller has followed in the tradition of the legendary G-Man, J. Edgar Hoover.

Mueller believes that the Internet is not just a conduit for commerce, but also for crime and terrorism, and the bad guys are checking your doorknobs every day. Information is power, and fiber optic cable is a weapon.

Mueller busted an American-Egyptian phishing ring which had looted 5,000 US accounts, arresting 50.

We all must take ownership of the cyber security problem through the vigilant use of antivirus software, firewalls, sophisticated and frequently changed passwords, and constant patches.

Tracing a 75-cent accounting discrepancy at UC Berkeley led to the smashing of a German industrial espionage ring that was tapping into university computers.

Teenage kids, like the Canadian who launched the biggest 'denial of service' attack against E-Trade and E-Bay, are to be feared.

Be careful what you post on your Facebook page because it may kill a job prospect years down the road.

The FBI is now embedding agents in police departments in Eastern Europe and China to take the fight global.

The last time I visited FBI headquarters in Washington, I was amazed to learn that Chinese anti-hacking specialists kept their own office there.

When I got home, I immediately backed up all my files, reset my passwords, and bought my fourth antivirus program.

I also installed bars on my windows and set booby traps on the front lawn for good measure.

Maybe Apple products, usually immune to these sorts of problems, are not so bad after all?



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.