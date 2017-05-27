10 Straight Dividend Hikes And A 9% Yield, More Positives To Come?

Looking for dividend growth, or upside potential, or maybe both? We've been riding the growth arc of midstream energy firm PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), enjoying its steadily rising payouts and major growth, as management ramped up the company's assets.

We've also enjoyed an 11% price gain so far in 2017. Recently, however, Mr. Market hasn't come along for the ride - PBFX is down -7.84% over the past quarter:

We certainly can't blame analysts - they've given PBFX multiple upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month, based upon the company's rapid asset growth and earnings power:

Opportunity: Why should you bother with this stock? First of all, it looks like the market hasn't caught onto what analysts are seeing - PBFX is now 12% below analysts' lowest price target of $23.00, and 19.72% below the consensus price target of $25.20.

This indicates good upside potential to us:

Then there's the strong dividend growth - management has raised the distributions for 10 straight quarters. As they noted on the Q1 '17 earnings call, their Q1 $.46 payout "represents a compound annual growth rate of approximately 17% since our IPO":

Would you like earnings growth also? No problem, here it is. That's correct, revenue did rise 65.47% in the most recent quarter, along with net income (up 29%), EBITDA (up 30%), and DCF (up 33%):

Where is all of this growth coming from? Like many of the high-dividend stocks we cover in our articles, PBFX's business model is based upon long-term, fee-based contracts, and acquiring dropdown assets from its parent/sponsor PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), in addition to outside acquisitions. PBFX's contracts currently have a remaining term of over 7 to 10 years in length.

(Source: PBFX site)

Earlier this year, management gave guidance for very strong continued growth in 2017. We pro-rated their 2017 guidance, by quarter, to see how they did in Q1 2017 vs. the full-year guidance figures. Of course, this isn't exactly fair, since activity varies by quarter, but it gives us some idea of performance.

The revenue and net income were a bit below these pro-rated guidance figures, while EBITDA was higher:

Sequentially, you can see that PBFX's big growth jump came in Q4 '16, as the earnings of its newly acquired assets kicked in. Most categories remained near these levels in Q1 '17, except net income, which went from $27.9M to $24.61M.

We couldn't find any explanation for the net income dip on the 10Q or on the earnings call, unfortunately, but there are more new assets which were acquired earlier in 2017 that should help boost forward performance.

- On April 17, 2017, management announced that its wholly owned subsidiary acquired the Toledo, Ohio, refined products terminal assets of Sunoco Logistics LP (NYSE:SXL) for $10M in cash. Located adjacent to PBF Energy's Toledo refinery, the Toledo Terminal is comprised of a 10-bay truck rack and over 110,000 barrels of chemicals, clean product and additive storage capacity. The assets are expected to generate approximately $3 million in annualized EBITDA.

- On February 28, 2017, the firm's wholly-owned subsidiary, PBFX Operating Company LP acquired from PBF Energy Company LLC all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of Paulsboro Natural Gas Pipeline Company LLC ("PNGPC"). PNGPC owns and operates an existing interstate natural gas pipeline which serves PBF Holding Company LLC's Paulsboro Refinery. PNGPC has FERC approval for, and is in the process of constructing a new 24-inch pipeline to replace the existing pipeline (Source: PBFX site).

Trailing Growth: Even though the unit count jumped by 41% in the past four quarters, (management did two public unit offerings in 2016 to fund acquisitions), the company's distributions/unit still grew by 11.95% over the past four quarters, thanks to 18% growth in DCF.

Yes, the total distributions coverage did shrink from a bodacious 1.53x factor, but the current trailing 1.32x is still very strong, as you'll see in the valuations section further on in this article.

It's All About The Assets: No wonder these guys are crushing their year-over-year numbers - look at the growth in their asset base - it was up 340% in Q1 '17 vs. Q1 '16.

Their interest expense also rose, it was up 11.2%, but the stronger earnings improved their interest coverage factor to 4.25x, vs. last year's 3.81x:

Looking Forward: Can this growth continue in 2017? Let's look forward to Q2 '17.

We compiled this table, which examines Q2 '17 in ways - flat figures vs. Q1 '17, and also using the pro-rated guidance figures. (We added back the Q1 $7.568M in interest charges to come up with $34.568M for the pro-rated Q2 '17 EBIT.)

Even if Q2 '17 is the same as Q1 '17, EBIT will grow over 37%, and their interest coverage factor will improve by over 30% vs. Q2 '17.

But if they come close to their projected guidance of $27M (on a quarterly pro-rated basis), their EBIT would be $34.568M, a 47% gain over Q2 '16, and interest coverage will improve by 40%:

The answer is yes, they will keep growing in 2017, and they should be able to keep increasing those quarterly distributions, without hampering their interest coverage or their distribution coverage.

Management said on the Q1 earnings call that, "for the full-year 2017, capex should be between $110 million and $120 million, which reflect the recent transactions."

Distributions: At its $20.23 price/share, PBFX has an attractive 9.10% yield, which is 53% above its targeted minimum quarterly distribution. Like many other MLPs, PBFX pays on a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle.

PBFX issues a K-1 to common unit investors at tax time.

Here's a quarterly rundown of their DCF/unit generation and distribution coverage/unit, both of which reached a higher level starting in Q4 '16.

Options: Thinking more short term, or wanting to hedge your bet?

The October $20.00 put has a bid of $.85, but you may be able to sell for much more - the ask was $1.50 at press time.

Alternatively, if PBFX goes below $20.00, you could try selling an October covered call if the bid premium is enough to justify the potential loss of the August distribution.

Valuations: We've integrated PBFX's latest figures into this valuations table for midstream companies, which includes some midstream firms we've covered, such as Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), and Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP).

PBFX has the strongest distribution/unit coverage in this small group at 1.20x with a cheaper-than-average price/DCF, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA. However, its price/book is higher than average:

Financials: PBFX has the highest ROE, and current ratio in the group. Its debt/equity is higher, but its net debt/EBITDA leverage factor is the second lowest.

Debt and Liquidity: The company ended the quarter with approximately $248M in liquidity, which includes $81M of cash and marketable securities and approximately $167M of availability under their $360M revolving credit facility.

The partnership has the ability to further increase the maximum amount of the revolving credit facility by an additional $240M to a total facility size of $600M. As we noted earlier, they've improved their interest coverage factor to 4.25x in Q1 '17.

Their Q1 '17 balance sheet includes a non-controlling interest equity position of $180M, which brings them into positive equity territory:

(Source: PBFX Q1 '17 10Q)

Risks: Even though PBFX has long-term contracts, which shield it from commodity price exposure, a protracted downturn in energy prices could possibly force those contacts to be renegotiated, which would impact earnings.

