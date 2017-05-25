Energold Drilling's (EGDFF) CEO Frederick Davidson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 16:30

Jerry Huang

Thank you, Kevin, and thank you everyone for joining us today. My name is Jerry Huang, Director of Investor Relations for Energold Drilling Group.

Before we review our 2017 first quarter financial results, we would like to go over our disclosure policy. Certain statements in the following conference call regarding Energold Drilling Corp.’s business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are not historical facts but are predictions about the future, which inherently involves risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could then cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

I would like to now go over some financials and commentary for this quarter and then I’ll hand off to our President and CEO, Frederick Davidson, for the colors and commentary. For Q1 2017 commentary, revenue on consolidated company basis for the first quarter was 19.1 million across all our divisions and that compares to just over 16.6 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Gross profits for the Group as a percentage of revenue was 23.6% in the period compared to 10.8% in the first quarter of 2016. The company ended first quarter of 2017 with a net loss of $0.5, which is a stark improvement from the $0.13 loss in 2016 Q1. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA was near breakeven at a net loss of negative $332,000.

Although energy prices and oil sands activity remained muted this quarter, the company has significantly improved margins through cost control strategies with operations and infrastructure network in a lean and agile way without sacrificing quality of work.

Historically, Q1 has been the strongest quarter for energy and we’re seeing improvements with energy revenue sector of 7.7 million, an increase of 25.5% from the same period in 2016. Historically, mining activity has picked up and it’s the strongest in Q2 and Q3, and the company is seeing a strong start to the year in Q1.

There’s a clear recovery in the mining drilling market which is now the largest business segment once again by revenue size this quarter. Energold drilled 63,300 meters in the first quarter compared to just over 45,900 meters in the same quarter last year. That’s an increase of 38% year-over-year and we’re expecting similar trends over the next quarters.

In Q1 2017, the average revenue per meter was $152 a meter compared to $184 in the same quarter in 2016 and that is mainly due to equipment mix and a variety of work programs at different projects at brownfield and greenfield.

We want to reemphasize that investors and stakeholders should focus on gross margins and that was a stark improvement so far this year. Despite recent market generators [ph] in oil prices, energy prices were amongst large suppliers in the Middle East and arrangement dispute. The energy sector showed improvement year-over-year at 7.75 million in revenue.

Oil sands have already a busier start in 2017 and with large capital oil sands players still advancing projects, we believe there are additional long-term work to be had. Gross margin in this sector improved greatly to 37% from 20% in 2016 Q1. The sector showed profit and positive cash flow through the combination of geothermal, green energy work, water and infrastructure-related work in North America. Through that segment [ph], the company beliefs holds tremendous potential and can further capitalize with last year’s addition of Cros and underground drilling.

The infrastructure business itself had a big improvement in revenue this quarter at 1.2 million versus 0.5 million in 2016 Q1. With the recent political climate change in North America favoring large infrastructure spending, there are additional potential in this segment.

Lastly, in the manufacturing segment, revenue for the first quarter 2017 was 1.69 million compared to 2 million in the same quarter last year. This is mainly due to ongoing geopolitical changes in Europe, financing rig options and ongoing weaker demand for new drilling rigs in general.

On the financing side, the company has additional options such as Export Development Bank, EDC, for financing for potential clients and on the operational side, the company has reorganized Dando’s strategy and have undertaken additional aggressive plans to lower operation costs.

With Dando recently celebrating 150 years anniversary in business for designing and building rigs, the company expects business to rebound with new marketing efforts and further industry collaborations.

In response to the slow recovery in some commodity sector revenues, the company has continued to aggressively reduce indirect and administrative expenses dropping to 5.8 million versus 7.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Energold entered the quarter with one of the strongest balance sheet in the sector, remaining well capitalized at 8.5 million in cash; 46 million in working capital. Also worthy of note is the outstanding convertible debenture of 20 million to be refinanced in June 15, which should further strengthen balance sheet and increase company’s working capital.

With that brief overview complete, I’ll pass it on to President and CEO of Energold, Fred Davidson, for further commentary.

Frederick W. Davidson

Thank you, Jerry. I’ll just probably provide a little more color on the energy side. The last majority of the work conducted was in the oil sands. Interestingly enough in the prior year, there was a virtual freezing of all the major players there until they determined where the trend was going for oil. This year, we found that they’re a little more aggressive but they’re spreading the workout in increments.

And where normally we have a very active first quarter and then a very quiet following three quarters, we’re expecting to see the oil sands and drilling activity in the oil sands and related activities be sustained maybe not at the same level this quarter one, but more than we traditionally are in the industry as we see this apprehension, if you will, once the majors are feeling a little more confident going forward with the prices staying where they are.

The mineral drilling is where it is. Second and third quarters always are traditionally our strongest quarters. A couple of our markets were somewhat slow in starting this year. Interestingly enough, they’re now quite aggressive but that first January, February was very hesitant.

The other side of our energy which is we call our green energy, the bulk of the drilling was actually done on the water side. That is almost $4 million worth of work that we have tendered and been awarded was simply deferred because of renegotiation or reorganization of the programs that were planned.

And most of those have now started in the second quarter. So there was a delay in the first quarter on the clean energy side, the geothermal, the geotechnical. We’re seeing that now occur in the second quarter and going forward we expect the balance of the year to be fairly strong there.

Infrastructure work is growing slowly but it is growing. It’s always going to be one of the smaller sides of our activity. But recently we’ve seen again more interest in areas such as gathering system for pipelines which is something we do in the infrastructure business.

Overall, it’s been a relief nothing else. We’ve seen the industry sector as a whole over the last four or five years has been continually negative and only in the last year we’ve seen positive trends on mineral drilling and those trends are getting stronger going forward.

We’re somewhat optimistic that the balance of this year will be quite active in the mineral side and in the clean energy side as well. So we’re seeing strength coming forward.

Jerry’s quite right. Our balance sheet is a good solid balance sheet. The working capital is only in the $47 million run only because the current convertible debenture is due within a year and hence goes into current liabilities where normally it will be in long-term liabilities.

On the other side is our cash is down slightly and that’s in this case a good sign, because it means we’re investing it in getting rigs out into the field. We anticipate and you can tell from the balance sheet what we’re seeing is that it’s generating work in progress in accounts receivable and that’s a good sign from our perspective.

It means things are starting to happen. We’re moving rigs out to the field. We lay the cash out initially but then we start to recover it [indiscernible]. Overall, we’ve managed to cut costs and discipline our Group. We’re seeing lower cost per meter with a few margins and we expect this to continue for the balance of the year.

Jerry, over to you.

Jerry Huang

Okay, great. Thanks. Operator, can we get a list of Q&A from anybody.

