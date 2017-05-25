The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 1st Quarter Earnings And Performance Review

Of the 25 companies in the portfolio 20 beat or were in line with the DOW average for total return and 5 missed the total return over the test period of 52.5 months.

The objective of the portfolio is to create a portfolio that is balanced, not income, not dividend growth, not bottom fishing, not value, but balanced among all styles of investing.

The 25 businesses comprise 99% of the portfolio with the other 1% cash and the average total return over the DOW average for the 52.5 month test period is 24.73%.

The portfolio of good company businesses is doing 3.56% better than the DOW average year to date of 6.32% for a total gain of 9.88%.

This article gives a review of the 2017 first-quarter earnings and 2017 YTD performance of the Good Business Portfolio (My IRA portfolio). Earnings data will be looked at for some of the top positions in the portfolio and for major changes.

Guidelines (Company selection)

The intent in the Good Business Portfolio guidelines is to create a portfolio that is a large cap balanced portfolio between the different styles of investing. Income investors take too much risk to get their high yields. Bottom-fishing investors get catfish. Value investors have to have a foresight to see the future. Over many years I have codified 11 guidelines for company selection. These are guidelines and not rules. (For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review.") They are meant to be used as filters to get to a few companies on which further analysis can be done before adding the company to the portfolio. So it's all right to break a guideline if the other guidelines indicate a Good Company Business. I'm sure this eliminates some really good companies, but it gets me a short list to work on. There are too many companies to even look at 10% of them.

You see from the portfolio below that I want a portfolio that is defensive, provides income and does not take significant risks. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies, as more than this is almost impossible to keep track of. I have 25 companies in the portfolio, so the portfolio does not have an open slot.

Portfolio Performance

The performance of the portfolio created by the guidelines has in most years beaten the Dow average for over 24 years, giving me a steady retirement income and growth. The table below shows the portfolio performance for 2012 through 2016 and YTD of 2017.

Year DOW Gain/Loss Good Business Beat Difference Portfolio 2012 8.70% 16.92% 8.22% 2013 27.00% 39.70% 12.70% 2014 6.04% 8.67% 2.63% 2015 -2.29% 5.68% 7.97% 2016 13.38% 8.68% -4.70% 2017 YTD 6.32% 9.88% 3.56%

In a great year like 2013 the portfolio did fantastic. In a normal year like 2014 it beat the Dow by a fair amount. So far this year the portfolio is ahead by 3.56% total return above the Dow average gain of 6.32% for a total portfolio gain of 9.88%, which is above my yearly requirement of 5.1%. The election took its toll on my high dividend companies, but this has evened out as the fundamentals came back into play in the first quarter of 2017.

All 25 Companies In The Portfolio

The 25 companies and their percentage in the portfolio and total return over a 52.5 month test (starting Jan 1 2013 to 2017 YTD) period is shown in the table below. I chose this time frame since it included the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The Dow baseline for this period is 60.36% and each of the top six easily beat that baseline. The next 19 have five companies that did not beat the Dow baseline but still are great businesses. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies and let the winners grow until they reach 8% - 9% of the portfolio and then I trim the position. JNJ, BA and HD are now in trim position. I start the companies at a base percentage of the portfolio of 1% and add to the position if they perform well during the next six months. At 4% of the portfolio I stop buying and let the company percentage of the portfolio grow until it hits 8% then it's time to trim.

The portfolio is in the process of selling Harley Davidson (HOG) since the forward growth does not look promising and competition is high. If Trump can change the foreign trade agreements with Asian countries, HOG will be a winner, but this may take years and there are better opportunities in the market.

The Dow has been on a fairly steady up slope for the past 5 years and so has The Good Business Portfolio.

VEA data by YCharts

This is my full list of my 25 Good Businesses. I have written individual articles on some of these businesses; please see my full list of articles if you are interested.

DOW Baseline 60.36% Company Total Return Difference Percentage of Portfolio Cumulative Total 52 Months From Baseline Percentage of Portfolio Boeing (BA) 149.10% 88.74% 9.60% 9.60% Home Depot (HD) 158.43% 98.07% 8.38% 17.98% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 95.44% 35.08% 8.20% 26.18% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 149.85% 89.49% 7.80% 33.99% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 76.57% 16.21% 7.41% 41.39% Walt Disney (DIS) 118.19% 57.83% 6.64% 48.03% Philip Morris INTL INC. (PM) 56.89% -3.47% 7.00% 55.04% Omega Health Inv. (OHI) 78.64% 18.28% 6.05% 61.09% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 84.81% 24.45% 5.37% 66.46% General Electric (GE) 51.21% -9.15% 4.57% 71.03% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 84.84% 24.48% 4.51% 75.53% Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 169.73% 109.37% 4.41% 79.95% Texas Instruments (TXN) 151.57% 91.21% 4.37% 84.32% L Brands Inc. (LB) 36.48% -23.88% 3.76% 88.08% Harley Davidson Inc. (HOG) 19.46% -40.90% 2.00% 90.08% Mondelez (MDLZ) 82.32% 21.96% 1.47% 91.55% Hewlett Packard (HPQ) 169.73% 109.37% 1.35% 92.90% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 93.05% 32.69% 1.11% 94.02% Freeport-McMoran (FCX) -50.96% -111.32% 0.96% 94.98% Kraft Heinz Corp. (KHC) 124.45% 64.09% 0.88% 95.85% Amerisource Bergen (ABC) 115.40% 55.04% 0.89% 96.74% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 86.73% 26.37% 0.80% 97.54% PepsiCo Co. (PEP) 82.77% 22.41% 0.54% 98.08% American Tower (AMT) 69.03% 8.67% 0.31% 98.38% Arconic Inc. (ARNC) ** ** 0.84% 99.23% ** NA No long term data Average Above Dow 24.73%

Recent Portfolio Changes and Earnings Comments

For the fourth quarter's earnings season the 25 portfolio companies did very well with a few laggards. 20 beat earnings estimate, 1 met estimates (EOS Fund), and 4 missed estimates by a bit.

Boeing is the largest holding in the portfolio at 9.6%. Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio before trimming because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million reported in the first quarter earnings of April 2017, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210. BA is a long term buy and has a backlog of over 7 years. So far this year they are beating Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in orders and meeting Boeing's projected order estimate for the year.

JNJ 4/18/17 Johnson & Johnson earnings were above expected at $1.83 compared to last year at $1.72 and expected at $1.76. Revenue missed expected revenue by $240 Million with total revenue up at $17.77 Billion or up 1.7% Y/Y. The strong dollar is hurting JNJ but they are still growing and have plenty of cash to buy companies and continue their growth. JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. If you want a hold forever top notch medical supply company with a growing 2.8% dividend JNJ is for you.

On 5/2 Altria earnings were $0.73 a bit less than the expected of $0.74 and compared to last year at $0.72. Hold and only sell when MO becomes too large a percentage of the portfolio. Revenue missed by $50M and e-cig will have to be watched to make of the difference in revenue going forward. Total revenue was $4.59 Billion up 1.3% Year over Year. Hold this defensive position for its 3.5% dividend and moderate growth. MO is getting a bounce from the sale of its share in the beer industry (miller SAB SA).

On 5/16 Home Depot Earnings were expected at $1.60 and came in at $1.67 and compared to last year at $1.44 - a great quarter. Revenue was up compared with expected by $180 Million. Total revenue was $23.9 Billion up 5.9% Y/Y. Hold and only sell when HD becomes too large a percentage of the portfolio.

On 4/20/17 Philip Morris earnings were $0.98 compared to expected at $1.04 and last year at $0.98. Revenue missed by $410 Million from the expected with total revenue at $6.06 Billion down by 0.3% year over year. Hold for now and only sell when PM becomes too large a percentage of the portfolio. Exchange rates and the strong dollar are causing PM (a total international company) earnings to have a headwind but they came through with fair earnings. They pay 3.8% dividend and are in a defensive business with growth to come from smokeless products which is strongly growing market share.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust now at 1.11% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust in April of this year if you are interested.

Increased Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) from 5.4% of the portfolio to 6.05% of the portfolio, I needed a little more income and OHI will give that to the portfolio.

The portfolio has filled a previous open portfolio slot with PepsiCo and may be followed by Kellogg (K) to fill the open slot when HOG has been sold.

Added a new position in American Tower (AMT) at 0.31% of the portfolio. This is a specialty REIT that leases communications towers. Their earnings April 27 were good at $0.67 easily beating the expected at of $0.64. Revenues were higher than last year of $1.62 Billion by 25.6%. This is a growth company with much to come; the position will be increased as cash is available as HOG is sold off.

Sold some covered calls on Harley Davidson, sold June 9, 54.0's. If the premium gets to 20% of the sold premium price, I will buy them back with the hope that HOG goes up so I can sell the calls again in the same month for a Double. The HOG price is presently at the strike price and I will move the calls up and out if this situation is the same closer to expiration. I will eventually sell the HOG position since sales have become stagnant and the stock price is drifting down with the earnings.

In the portfolio only one company is actually losing money over the 52.5 month test period: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. With copper recovering it's a fair investment for more copper growth in the future. The portfolio did buy some FCX when it got down to $4.00/share; their assets were worth much more than $4.00, so this move did reduce the loss, but FCX still needs more time as copper prices will rise over time. Right now the problem with FCX is getting a long term deal to export copper concentrate with the existing statement of work for Grasberg. I have added a guideline to be careful of commodity companies as a result of the poor total return performance of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and Freeport-McMoRan.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson at 8.38% of the portfolio, Altria Group Inc. at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 8.2% of portfolio and Boeing at 9.6% of the portfolio; therefore, JNJ, HD and BA are now in trim position.

Conclusion

The 11 guidelines in the article give me a balanced portfolio of good companies that are large cap and can grow their revenues, earnings, and dividends for years. They have the staying power to fix whatever goes wrong. In each case the company has the size and good management to fix the problem. The portfolio has growth companies, defensive companies, income companies and companies with international exposure, giving it what I call balance. Of the 25 companies presently in the portfolio, five are underperforming the Dow average in total return. All five companies are being hurt by the strong dollar since they are multi-national and have a portion of their income coming from foreign operations. The portfolio is 3.56% ahead YTD with more to come if the president gets his way with low corporate taxes. It is my intention to write separate comparison articles on individual companies. If you would like me to do a review of one of my Good Business Companies or another company you like, please comment and I will try to do it.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNC, ABC, ADP, BA, DHR, DIS, GE, EOS, FCX, DLR, HOG, HPQ, HD, IR, JNJ, KHC, AMT, LB, MCD, MDLZ, MO, PEP, OHI, PM, TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.