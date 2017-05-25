VMware: Accounting Playbook Flashes Buy Signal

Back in August 2015, we cautioned VMware (VMW) investors that management's use of abstruse accounting gimmicks was masking a deterioration in business fundamentals and we correctly called the stock a short. We still believe the company employs various accounting gimmicks to shape its reported financial results but this time we think it will be to the benefit of investor sentiment.

We're very bullish on VMW going into the upcoming earnings release as several overlooked financial maneuvers should pump up key license revenue and billings metrics this year. We anticipate near-term license beats and a growth tailwind in the second half of the year. We don't necessarily believe underlying demand trends have upticked for VMware but the reported financial results should be guided by three accounting devices investors probably aren't considering. Here's the playbook.

1. The Stub

We think the recently completed April quarter was significantly de-risked by >$30m of license billings available to invoice on day 1 of the quarter. This is business that would have naturally booked in the month of January but was probably pushed to February as management had little incentive to harvest license transactions before the start of the new fiscal year.

To recap, VMware changed its fiscal year end from December to January to align with its new parent company, Dell (NYSE:DVMT). 1/1/17 to 2/3/17 was a transitional reporting period and the next fiscal quarter began on 2/4/17. In accounting parlance, this is called a stub period and the operating performance during the standalone five-week transition period will be included in first 10-Q of the fiscal year. Management has no obligation to reveal the details of the stub until then, so we don't expect any mention of it on the June 1 earnings conference call.

Perhaps the most notorious example of shifting revenue out of a stub period occurred 20 years ago when 3Com merged with US Robotics. One company had a March quarter close and the surviving entity had a May fiscal quarter. The timing of the deal resulted in a two-month stub period and US Robotics only shipped $15m of product in the transition window when its business was at a $600m/quarter sales run rate.

We don't expect such an extreme sales push out from VMware's five-week stub period but the company could have teed up >$30m of license backlog ready to invoice on day 1 of the April quarter. A back-of-the-envelope calculation:

$600m = baseline license billings if the quarter ended in March

$120m = assume 20% of license billings would normally be done in the first month

$30m = assume ¼ could be pushed to February

This $30m would be made up of some ELAs and partner royalty payments where the company has latitude to influence the timing of when the reports hit the P&L. Of course, the number could be higher. The next 10-Q will be an interesting read.

We don't foresee the company consuming all of the backlog in the April quarter as the prudent move would be to push some end-of-April orders to the following quarter. We could see $15m of license billings upside in the April quarter, consistent with the quarterly beat the company has shown each quarter over the past year.

Our provocative call of stub period trickery is supported by an unusual pattern of sales promotion activity we observed over the past six months. In October 2015, we chronicled VMware's long history of using new product seeding promotions to shift upfront license revenue quarter-to-quarter to smooth reported results. The tell that the 3Q15 quarter had soft license bookings was the absence of a new promotion during the quarter, meaning there was no upside to push to the next quarter.

The same setup occurred in the recent stub period. VMware ran a promotion in the December quarter and again in the April quarter but it had no active promotion from 1/1/17 to 2/3/17.

Period New Product Seeding Promotion December quarter vSAN 6.5 Standard Stub period None April quarter Horizon Apps Advanced 7.1 July quarter User Environment Manager 9.2

We interpret this pattern to mean VMware had no excess of upfront license revenue during the transition period it wanted to defer to the April quarter. No surplus implies the orders weren't invoiced in January. Hence, we believe management springloaded the April quarter by draining >$30m of license billings from the stub.

2. ASC 606

The second item we feel de-risks this year's license revenue forecast is a byproduct of the new revenue accounting standard that takes effect in 2018. The transition to ASC 606 should add 2 points to reported license revenue growth this year as the routine of deferring upfront license revenue due to a lack of VSOE disappears from VMware's accounting gimmick playbook.

We previously documented that VMware keeps >$50m of upfront license in deferred revenue as a buffer to manage reported quarterly license sales. The company uses the aforementioned new product seeding promotions to push this stash quarter to quarter. The accounting rule behind the deferral will be eliminated in a year when ASC 606 kicks in.

"While we are continuing to assess the potential impacts of Topic 606, we currently expect unearned license revenue related to the sale of perpetual licenses will decline significantly upon adoption. Currently, we defer all license revenue related to the sale of perpetual licenses in the event certain revenue recognition criteria are not met. However, under Topic 606 we would generally expect that substantially all license revenue related to sale of perpetual licenses will be recognized upon delivery." - VMware 10-K, page 24

We expect VMware will wind down this deferral program over the course of the year, adding 2 points to baseline year/year license revenue growth. If VMware doesn't draw down this cache, the balance will convert to retained earnings at the end of the fiscal year without ever flowing through the income statement. CFOs call this revenue vaporization. Since a major portion of management's incentive compensation is based on revenue growth, it is highly unlikely the company will let this occur.

3. Gross Accounting Treatment of AWS

As subtle accounting gimmicks go, we're probably most intrigued by VMware's potential to goose 2H license billings with the roll out of the new cloud offering with AWS. This is a VMware-sold subscription service built around AWS's physical infrastructure. We're not so much focused on the idea of a hot new product but by the likely accounting treatment of the orders and how billings will flow into VMware's license category.

VMware Cloud on AWS will have a fully configured software stack from VMware running on AWS real estate and essentially replaces VMware's recently jettisoned vCloud Air asset. The company's internal efforts never achieved significant IaaS market share and, combined with all of VMware's other as-a-Service offerings, represents <10% of total revenue.

"VMware Cloud on AWS represents the best of both the private and public clouds that will make it easier for our customers to run any application using a standard set of familiar software and tools in a consistent hybrid cloud environment. Customers' interest to-date has been overwhelmingly positive and we plan to deliver this service mid-year." - Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO on 4Q16 Earnings Call

If you believe demand for Cloud on AWS will dwarf vCloud Air's market share, the accounting twist relates to how VMware will recognize the full value of the AWS orders. Unlike other VMware-powered IaaS solutions with partners, Cloud on AWS will be sold and operated by VMware. This distinction is important because Cloud on AWS orders will be taken on a gross revenue basis. Business with other cloud partners is recognized on a net basis if VMware is a reseller or as a royalty when a partner sells it. The gross vs. net accounting treatment is key here.

In order to ballpark the potential contribution from the AWS relationship, we harkened back to the company's discussion surrounding the aborted Virtustream JV 18 months ago. Although the deal was never consummated, Virtustream was expected to generate "multiple hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue" per year for VMware with a similar business model to Cloud on AWS. With this in mind, we modeled top down numbers for Cloud on AWS for next year. The company has never guided on this so we made the following broad assumptions:

AWS will be a $20B business in calendar 2018

Cloud on AWS will represent 1% of AWS revenue ($200m to AWS)

VMware will get a 50% gross margin for Cloud on AWS (meaning $400m revenue to VMW)

VMware will allocate half of its Cloud on AWS revenue to the License reporting category

VMware reports revenue in two broad buckets - License and Support. Orders for Cloud on AWS will be allocated to each category but the split is not disclosed. At the August 2015 analyst meeting, management acknowledged that SaaS bookings were allocated 50/50 to License and Support, at that time.

If VMware posts $3.0B of license revenue this year, we could see the AWS relationship possibly adding ~7 points to license revenue growth next year, all things being equal. Of course these numbers are not blessed by the company and this static analysis doesn't address the substitution risk VMware faces from customers who shift their compute workloads to the cloud from on-premise data centers. This is a legitimate concern but we feel it won't manifest in the numbers for at least a year.

Until then, look for a positive impact to 2H license billings this year as VMware starts selling pre-paid subscriptions to Cloud on AWS this summer. Although as-a-Service revenue takes time to build for on-demand models, selling pre-paid subscriptions in ELAs will effectively pull forward bookings. Since Cloud on AWS will be recognized on a gross accounting basis, VMware will be flowing AWS infrastructure usage through its reported License category. It's conceivable to see this kind of ramp:

Quarter Cloud on AWS billings License allocation Contribution to Y/Y License Billings Growth October fiscal Q3 $40m $20m 3 points January fiscal Q4 $100m $50m 5 points

Billings, of course, will ramp faster than revenue in a SaaS model and the contribution from Cloud on AWS pre-paid bookings could be meaningful to 2H license billings growth rates.