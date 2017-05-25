Alphabet Approaches $1,000: Now What?

As predicted at the start of the year, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) would easily race to the magical $1,000 mark. The stock even easily soared past issues related to YouTube advertisers and non-GAAP results.

Now at $992, GOOGL is in an amazing race to $1,000 with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The stock is approaching a market value of $700 billion so investors need to reconsider the value proposition up here as the magical number is nothing more than a number.

Path To $1,000

Back when Alphabet traded at $830 at the end of January, my investment thesis outlined a path to $1,000 for the stock. The reasonable valuation, cash balances and strong growth rate made the target inevitable.

The concerning part is that the stock is rushing toward the magical number as analysts assign whimsical valuations to divisions within the company. A prime example is Morgan Stanley suggesting the autonomous driving technology division named Waymo is worth $70 billion in a spin-off scenario.

Alphabet is up nearly $50 in the last six trading days which adds about $35 billion to the market cap with 700 million shares outstanding. In essence, the market already has priced in the valuation projection for Waymo though Morgan Stanley was projecting a future value.

The projection involves Waymo growing to 1% of the miles driven globally by 2030 on about 3 million cars traveling about 65,000 miles per year. The valuation assumes the company generates about $1.25 per mile in revenues.

The assumption seems perplexing considering the thought that Waymo would only have 1% of the market seems extremely low. As well, Alphabet generating $1.25 per mile in revenues seems impossibly high and would require a transportation as a service that competes with new partner Lyft (Private:LYFT).

If one assumes the cost of ownership for a $25,000 car that is driven 150,000 miles is roughly $0.17 per mile for the vehicle cost, reaching revenues of $1.25 per mile appears absurdly high. Operating costs like fuel and insurance add some additional expenses for consumers, but maintenance costs are basically offset by the ending value of the car after 150,000 miles.

On face value, it appears unlikely that consumers will pay substantially more for transportation as a service or the technology developed by Alphabet.

Stretched Valuation?

Regardless, arguing over valuation from a unit that doesn't generate a lot if any revenues now appears mostly meaningless. Waymo is part of the Other Bets division that generated $244 million in Q1 revenues. The division lost an incredible $855 million in those three months.

Morgan Stanley wants to throw out the $50 billion valuation for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as justification for where Waymo can go. Tesla actually manufactures the cars while Alphabet so far is only developing the technology to place in cars. The better comp appears to be Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) agreed to buy for $15 billion.

Mobileye is a highly profitable company though justifying $15 billion seemed difficult. The company is on pace for 2017 revenues of only $500 million and an EPS target of $1. The stock was bought for over 60x those estimates and still only reached $15 billion in a deal.

Clearly, Waymo has no reasonable reason for a market valuation of $70 billion and the recent surge of Alphabet is partly based on this faulty logic. Based on updated EPS estimates, Alphabet only trades at around 20.5x '18 EPS estimates.

GOOGL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The stock just isn't expensive with a growth rate in the high teens.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a stock reaching a magical price level like $1,000 on the back of an unreasonable valuation for an unproven division are market topping signs. Regardless, Alphabet isn't an expensive stock at these levels though the risk/reward isn't that attractive at these levels in comparison to the past.

Investors holding the stock should look for exit points and not the other way around.