Boardwalk REIT: A Boring Residential REIT That'll Secure Your Retirement

Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) has faced significant headwinds over the past couple of years. Once the darling of the Canadian REIT indices, the oil price crash beginning in 2014 hammered Boardwalk. Unsurprisingly, with almost two thirds of its NOI coming from the oil-rich province of Alberta, it has significantly lagged other Canadian residential REITs. This oil crash has afforded investors the opportunity to pick up Canada's best-managed REIT at a meaningful discount to both NAV and replacement cost of assets.

Boardwalk is incredibly well run. Founded in 1984 by the Kolias brothers, they've built one of the largest real estate empires in Canada. Between Sam and Van Kolias, they control 23.1% of the $1.85 billion REIT's float. Sam Kolias, who is the currently the longest serving REIT CEO in Canada, draws no salary. He's not there to build himself a fortune; he's there to manage one. This is a rare alignment of interests between equity holder and management that one rarely sees. Instead of continually raising debt and equity to grow their salaries and the share float, management focuses on creating value for your existing units and theirs.

Boardwalk does not, will not and has no need to issue equity at dilutive prices. Instead Boardwalk has cancelled almost 3% of their outstanding float over the past couple of years. I strongly prefer share repurchases instead of Boardwalk's history of special dividends and dividend hikes. Purchasing Boardwalk units at C$50 (US ~$33.5) implies a cap rate of 6%. If you have any experience in residential real estate, you can never buy decent properties at a 6% cap rate. Better yet, Boardwalk's using its phenomenal balance sheet (as I discuss below) to pick up new build units at a 5.75% cap rate. It's near impossible to find residential real estate with this cap rate, let alone with the quality of Boardwalk's portfolio. I was able to do some of my own research when I was in Calgary during the summer of 2016. Boardwalk properties appeared to consistently be better kept (at least on the outside) than Northview, Mainstreet and private apartments. This is reflected in Boardwalk's higher occupancy than any of their competitors. When things get tough in Alberta and there are lots of available units,having the best-kept, nicest units matters. Boardwalk invests heavily in their units compared to other publicly traded Alberta heavy REITs such as Northview. I'd encourage readers if they live near Boardwalk units to go look for themselves. If you don't, check out their website and compare their properties to other landlords. Some would argue this is anecdotal; I would argue this is how any real estate quality is gauged, by looking at the property without company spin.

Had you reinvested the dividends paid over the past two years, you'd own 13% more of Boardwalk then you did before.

More impressive than all of this is Boardwalk's historical performance. Even with Boardwalk's biggest and best competitor, Canadian Apartment (OTC:CDPYF), outperforming Boardwalk by a 50% spread over the past five years, Boardwalk has still turned out to be a significantly better long-term hold! That speaks to the quality of the management team of exiting Alberta oil busts better than any other company in Alberta. As you can see, coming out of the 2009 financial collapse, Boardwalk crushed Canadian Apartment and almost any other Canadian REIT. These guys have a history of positioning Boardwalk during a time of downturn for future growth.

Let's take a look at recent financial results.

Ouch! Occupancy is down 4% from 2013. That's not good. With that said, these results are still significantly better than CMHC reported occupancies in Alberta (Calgary and Edmonton). A 7% drop in Alberta rental revenues and a 1% drop in Boardwalk revenue shows a massive disparity between Boardwalk's performance and the competition around it. This again points to Boardwalk's superior properties and management compared to its peers.

Why Boardwalk over any other Canadian REIT? I see two headwinds for US investors. American Boardwalk investors in particular have been hit incredibly hard over the past five years. USD/CAD traded at par prior to 2014. Now it exchanges hands at 1.35:1. This is a whopping 35% hit to investors that held Canadian securities. Secondly, there has been weakness is Boardwalk's core markets of Alberta and Saskatchewan, due to the commodities crash. Boardwalk has weathered the storm better than others, but it is not immune.

Boardwalk not only trades at a lower price/FFO than Canadian Apartment (~16 vs 18), but it also has a better balance sheet. Its debt to asset (with deflated asset values) is 42.6% to Canadian Apartment's 44.6%. Considering Boardwalk's historical outperformance relative to CAR, a possible Ontario housing collapse, higher yield and headwinds facing Boardwalk down the road, this valuation disparity is confusing. I have a possible explanation below.

The stock offers two potential catalysts for US investors. Boardwalk operates in commodity bound markets. Any positive price shifts in oil or base metals will boost Boardwalk's stock massively. If oil and/or base metal prices recover, that will also strengthen CAD, offering forex gains. I am of the belief that both the CAD and base metals are set to rebound in the next 24 months. I think of Boardwalk as being a very high-quality income play with free options included. The REIT is cheap regardless of whether resources recover or not. Let's go over the two possible scenarios that could play out over the next 5 years.

Scenario A: Resource prices remain flat. Alberta and Saskatchewan employment numbers don't strengthen. CAD remains flat against the USD. You continue to receive your very secure $1.66 dividend (~4.5% yield) growing at 2-3% a year and 1.5% of float being bought back per year. Shares trade ~20% below the NAV of $45 a share. No other apartment REIT in Canada trades at this discount. I expect this discount to NAV will be corrected in the coming years, regardless of a change in macroeconomic trends in western Canada. Boardwalk's closest peer, Northview REIT (OTC:NPRUF), has held its NAV since December, yet despite a decent quarter, Boardwalk hasn't. This is no reason for this underperformance relative to Northview.

Scenario B: Crude and/or base metals make a meaningful move back towards 2014 levels. Boardwalk's shrunken float, cheap acquisitions and a limited new supply built during the downturn push shares back towards 2014 levels. CAD regains ground against USD. Boardwalk tracked brent until it found a share price floor, roughly where it sits today. If there is any meaningful rally in commodities, expect Boardwalk to track oil on the way up. This is the optionality included for free in owning Boardwalk shares.

I've overlaid a chart of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), as it shows an interesting correlation between Boardwalk and Canadian energy firms. Boardwalk shows the same, albeit a more muted response to oil movement. Instead of owning an oil company with more volatile shares,little or no dividend and at the mercy of the shift to renewables, own Boardwalk. As seen by the flat share price since 2016, the stock has bottomed and maximum pessimism has already been built in to the stock.

Obviously Mr. Market has disagreed with me thus far. In July of 2016 it was the most-shorted company in North America. 35% of its float was shorted. I suspect many US investors shorted Boardwalk in order to gain exposure to what they view as a hot Canadian housing market. Frankly this makes no sense to me. Much higher levered companies like Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) and CIBC (NYSE:CM) make much better bets against Canadian real estate. Even Canadian Apartment makes much more sense with its frothy Ontario real estate. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Boardwalk have already had their crash. Anecdotally, I know people who are moving to Alberta to live in a province with incredibly low taxes and phenomenal deals in real estate. Alberta (and Saskatchewan) are immune from the skyrocketing real estate woes of British Columbia and Ontario. What I wish outside investors would realize about Canada is that we don't have one real estate market. It'd be like saying because house prices are unaffordable in New York, they'll correct in Mississippi. Shorts have made no money on stock depreciation and have enjoyed covering a 5% yield. I expect that short covering should and will occur over the coming year. There is no money to be made in shorting Boardwalk anymore. This short pressure, particularly on or around earnings, is my guess to what has been deflating and suppressing share prices.

Derek Warren, who manages CIBC's Canadian Real Estate fund, was quoted as saying "follow the jobs." He considers Alberta to be near uninvestable right now. I disagree. There is always a base value to real estate, regardless of short term headwinds facing a market.

Boardwalk has not been sitting doing nothing these past five years. As shown they've made strategic investments in purchasing discounted shares and real estate. There is a 50% difference in performance between Boardwalk and Canadian Apartment over this time. During the last oil crash Boardwalk positioned a company that went on to outperform almost any Canadian REIT during the past twenty years. I would not be so quick to bet against them this time around.

Something that is important for investors to remember: Unlike oil, there will always be a demand for real estate. When you're the best in an industry, it buys you time and flexibility. Boardwalk will continue to acquire its weaker competitors if weakness is prolonged in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Residential construction in Alberta has cratered and has no likelihood of it returning until a recovery. If you have a medium (2-5 year) time horizon, the supply glut will correct itself whether economic conditions get better or they don't. In the meantime here's what I'm doing: sitting tight, collecting my nice dividend and waiting for Boardwalk's superior value creation to resume.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOWFF, CNQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short: HMCBF

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.