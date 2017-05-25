Tate & Lyle's (TATYF) CEO Javed Ahmed on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCQX:TATYF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Javed Ahmed - CEO

Nick Hampton - CFO

Analysts

James Targett - Berenberg

Warren Ackerman - Societe Generale

Jerry Fialko - Redburn

Charles Pick - Numis

Adam Spielman - Citi

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

Tom Levin - Mizuho

John Ennis - Goldman Sachs

Javed Ahmed

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Tate & Lyle's Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2017. The agenda for today's presentation is on the screen. I will give you the key headlines. Nick will run through the financial results and the outlook, and then I will give a short business update before we take your questions.

2017 was a year of strong progress with both business divisions delivering profit growth and margin expansion, and Bulk Ingredients delevering particularly good results. Operational discipline and execution continue to strengthen across the business, with the manufacturing network performing very well. We also invested in further strengthening our customer-facing capabilities in areas such as sales, applications development and technical service. Cash generation was especially pleasing, with free cash flow more than 3x higher than the prior year. The balance sheet remained strong, giving us the flexibility to continue investing for growth. The board proposes to maintain the final dividend at 19.8p per share as we continue to focus on building dividend cover. Net, a year of very encouraging progress.

With that, I'll hand over to Nick.

Nick Hampton

Thank you, Javed, and good morning, everyone. Consistent with previous presentations, I will focus on adjusted measures for continuing operations. Items with percentage growth are in constant currency unless I indicate otherwise.

Let me start with some financial highlights. Group sales were 2% higher at £2.8 billion. Profit before tax was 20% higher at £271 million with strong performance in both divisions. Currency translation benefited our results, increasing profit before tax by £40 million. Diluted earnings per share on a continuing operations were 47.1p, up 37% in reported currency and 16% in constant currency. We delivered £174 million of free cash flow, £121 million higher than last year, driven by higher earnings and lower capital spend. Net debt increased by £18 million despite strong cash generation, reflecting the adverse impact of foreign exchange on U.S. dollar borrowings, costing £57 million. And finally, return on capital employed increased significantly by 300 basis points to 14.3%.

On this slide, we have separated our underlying growth from currency impacts. Profit before tax increased by £38 million before the impact of currency or £78 million in total. In Speciality Food Ingredients, operating profit was £8 million higher, driven by improved margins in the core business and strong sucralose performance. In Bulk Ingredients, operating profit increased by £27 million, with very strong performance in the core North American business and higher commodity profits. The Almex and Bio-PDO joint ventures also performed well. Central and finance costs were flat in the year. Exceptional items from continuing operations of £19 million have been excluded from adjusted results, and I will return to the largest elements of these shortly.

Moving now to the divisional results. For the Speciality Food Ingredients division as a whole, operating profit was up 5% to £181 million with 150 basis points of margin improvement. Looking at the core business, volume grew 2%, benefiting from the acquisition of the Slovakian facility. Excluding this acquisition, volume was 1% lower. Operating profit increased by £20 million or 8% with improved margins as we drove better product mix combined with good commercial and supply chain performance. North America volume was 3% lower, driven by softer demand from some larger customers. Javed will return to this in more detail later in the presentation. In Asia Pacific and Latin America, volume was 2% higher, reflecting good performance in Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan, and strong performance in Latin America. In Europe, Middle East and Africa, volume increased 14%, benefiting from good growth in the speciality sweeteners, largely driven by the full ownership of the Slovakian facility. Excluding this acquisition, the regions live at pleasing low single-digit volume growth. New products continue to show positive momentum with sales of $105 million.

I will now cover Food Systems and sucralose separately. Food Systems experienced a challenging year. Volume was 8% lower, principally due to weak performance in Europe where the challenges we faced in the first half persisted through the balance of the year and adversely impacted sales. Firstly, we consolidated our blending sites in Europe from 3 to 2, which took longer than anticipated and held back production. Secondly, the management of the credit exposure to a large European customer restricted our access to the Russian market. We recorded a one-off write-down of £5 million against the outstanding receivable, which contributed to adjusted operating profit for Food Systems being sharply lower at £4 million. As stated at the half year, we decided to change our go-to-market approach for Food Systems in China and sold our interest in Howbetter back to our partner. In this regard, we recognized an exceptional charge of £7 million. We have also recognized a noncash exceptional charge of £13 million for the impairment of Gemacom, our Brazilian Food Systems business. This charge reflects lower growth expectations for the business against the backdrop of a significantly weakened macroeconomic outlook in Brazil. However, Gemacom remains an important part of our global Food Systems business with high-quality assets, strong market positions and potential for geographic expansion. To drive better performance, we have taken a number of actions to strengthen the Food Systems business. In Europe, the consolidation of our blending facilities, which will reduce our cost base going forward, is complete, and we are now in a position to rebuild volume over time. We have also focused our sites in Germany on applications and solutions development for customers. The credit issue is now closed, and we are starting to sell products in Russia again. In China, our direct go-to-market approach is steadily gaining traction. And we have also added resources to Gemacom to develop our Latin American business outside Brazil. So in summary, the Food Systems business is stabilizing after a year of significant challenge and change, and the actions we have taken are expected to provide improved performance over the course of the 2018 financial year.

Turning now to sucralose. The decision we took 2 years ago to reposition this business by making fundamental changes to the way we approach the market and to our manufacturing footprint has served us well. Customer engagement throughout this repositioning has been very good, and sucralose is now a more focused, low-cost and sustainable business. As a result, the business had a very strong year. Profit increased to £52 million, benefiting from better pricing than expected, the sell-down of excess inventory in the first half and significantly lower production cost in the second half.

Looking forward into the 2018 financial year, with our business largely contracted, we expect the full year benefits of lower costs to offset lower volumes. While this business is now in much better shape, industry capacity remains in excess of demand, and we anticipate further pricing pressure in the future.

Moving to Bulk Ingredients. This business had a particularly strong year, driven by disciplined commercial execution, leading to a high level of contract compliance. This was supported by favorable industry dynamics and good manufacturing performance, delivering 150 basis points improvement in overall margin. As a result, the core business delivered operating profit growth of £28 million, with higher North American sweetener sales despite consumption of regulated carbonated soft drinks declining by 0.7%. Contracts renewed for the 2017 calendar year delivered modestly higher unit margins and benefited the fourth quarter of the 2017 financial year.

North American Industrial Starches volume was 3% higher, somewhat ahead of underlying market growth. Demand for paper and board remained steady as continued higher packaging and tissue demand offset a decline in demand for printing and writing paper. Demand for starches used in building materials was robust in a relatively stable U.S. housing market.

Commodities contributed profit of £8 million, an increase of £17 million, primarily due to better market demand for proteins, including corn gluten meal. Ethanol performance was largely flat with margins at the low end of the historic range.

Turning now to cash flow. This chart shows year-on-year changes in cash flows, not absolute amounts. We generated free cash flow of £174 million, principally reflecting higher earnings, stable working capital and the planned reduction in capital expenditure. Cash flow also benefited significantly from currency translation. Capital expenditure for the year was £153 million, a £45 million reduction, which was 1.1x depreciation and amortization and reflects continued investments in capacity, efficiency and maintenance. We expect capital expenditure for the 2018 financial year to be around the same level. Net interest paid increased by £8 million, mostly due to the timing of interest payments. And cash tax paid increased by £19 million, reflecting higher U.S. taxable profits. Resulting cash dividend cover was strengthened to 1.3x. Net debt increased by £18 million to £452 million, but in constant currency was £39 million lower. Overall, I'm pleased with the level of cash generation, the strength of the balance sheet and the flexibility it gives us for further investment.

There is currently a high degree of change in global tax legislation. This year, we have experienced significant legislative changes in the U.K. with the likelihood of more to come. And we're also waiting to see how the current appetite for reform amongst lawmakers in the U.S. will evolve. The adjusted effective tax rate for continuing operations for the year is 18.2%. During the year, we recognized 2 exceptional tax credits totaling £65 million. Firstly, following recent U.K. legislation changes and the resultant changes to internal financing arrangements used to fund our international businesses, we have recognized an exceptional deferred tax credit of £34 million arising from the recognition of previously unrecognized tax losses in the U.K., which are now expected to be utilized going forward. Secondly, following the transfer of sucralose intellectual property rights to the U.S. to align them with the jurisdiction of manufacturer, we recognized a further exceptional deferred tax credit of £31 million. Largely as a result of these exceptional credits, our statutory effective tax rate for the year was a credit of 9.6%. Looking forward, the increasing mix of U.S. profits and further changes in the legislation have the potential to impact our forward adjusted effective tax rates. Based on enacted tax legislation, we currently estimate the adjusted effective tax rate for the 2018 financial year to be in the range of 21% to 24%. We expect the rate of cash tax, the amount of cash tax paid as a percentage of profit before tax, will align to the adjusted effective tax rate over time.

In summary, notwithstanding some challenges, the group performed well, with strong financial performance and cash delivery underpinned by good commercial and operational execution.

Turning to the outlook, we are confident the group will continue to make underlying progress in the 2018 financial year. Thank you, and with that, I will hand back to Javed.

Javed Ahmed

Thank you, Nick. I will now give you a brief business update before we take your questions. Both business divisions performed well during the year. It was particularly pleasing to see good margin growth in core Speciality Food Ingredients, significantly improved sucralose results and the extremely strong Bulk Ingredients performance. While we are pleased with the progress the company is making, there are areas where we still have more work to do. In Speciality Food Ingredients, Nick has already covered to the actions we have taken to improve Food Systems performance, so I won't repeat that, but I will talk to North America volume growth.

Our North American Speciality Food Ingredients business is a strong business, but it faces 2 key challenges. The first is the continuing softness of the U.S. food and beverage sector where unit volumes across all categories were once again flat over the year. The second is that in this market, many of the larger FMCG companies are finding volume growth challenging, and our North American customer base has a relatively high concentration of these companies. While the quality of our product portfolio and technical expertise meant we grew volume with a number of these larger customers last year, the significant proportion of these companies in our customer base led to overall volume softness. To address this, as previously highlighted, we are continuing to refine our go-to-market approach by shifting our category focus and actively diversifying our customer mix. Let me briefly talk to how this is progressing. Given that our ingredients help to reduce sugar, calories and fat, we are seeing encouraging customer wins in some of the faster-growing health and nutrition subcategories we have been targeting over the last 18 months. On this slide, you can see two examples of subcategories where we have seen good volume growth. This more targeted subcategory approach is beginning to demonstrate some encouraging progress, but it's still early days and we have more work to do. However, what is encouraging is that the new business we are winning is high-quality business with good margins. That said, it is not yet sufficient to offset the softness experienced by our larger customers in the current market environment. To accelerate progress, we are investing in further strengthening our customer-facing capabilities in areas such as sales, applications development, technical service and nutrition expertise. The new business we are securing gives us confidence in our ability to grow ahead of the U.S. market over time, and I expect us to make progress against this objective as we move through the 2018 financial year.

Turning to emerging markets. Asia Pacific and Latin America continue to grow well, and our businesses in these regions now have an increasingly meaningful scale. Since 2011, sales and adjusted operating profit have grown by compound annual growth rate of 14% and 54%, respectively. In the wider Asia Pacific region, we saw good growth, although this was largely offset by lower sweetener volume in Japan, where we chose not to compete for some lower-margin business. In China, we saw double-digit volume growth, particularly for texturants and dairy applications, where our deep technical expertise is highly valued by our customers. Latin America performed extremely well, despite a continued challenging environment in Brazil. The region delivered double-digit volume growth with particularly strong performances from sweeteners and fibers, driven in part by customer demand for solutions, which reduce sugar and calories. Customer adoption rates for new products in the emerging markets also tend to be quicker. This is not only driving good new product growth but also a higher-quality business mix, with new products comprising a relatively higher percentage of sales. Overall, sales of new products have steadily gained traction and exceeded $100 million for the first time. Since we opened our global Commercial and Food Innovation Centre in Chicago in 2012, new product sales have delivered a 43% compound annual growth rate overall. During the year, we expanded our texturants portfolio through the launch of a number of non-GMO starches and also CLARIA Bliss, a tapioca-based extension to a line of CLARIA Functional Clean-Label Starches. We also extended our sweetener portfolio with MULTIVANTAGE Syrup, a low sugar -- a low sugar syrup and launched a new crystalline version of DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose, opening up new categories and applications. In March, we announced that we had entered into an exclusive partnership with Sweet Green Fields, one of the largest fully integrated global stevia players, to distribute their innovative stevia ingredients and bring their leading stevia-based sweetening solutions to our customers. Early customer interest in our expanded stevia offering has been very encouraging. In summary, Speciality Food Ingredients performed well during the year. And while we still have more work to do in a couple of areas, overall, I remain pleased with the division's progress.

Turning now to Bulk Ingredients. In short, the division had an excellent year. Looking at market dynamics, the U.S. corn wet milling industry remains well balanced. The fundamentals of the key end markets we serve, such as regular carbonated soft drinks and paper and board, have been relatively stable. And 3 consecutive good harvests have contributed to a period of largely stable and lower U.S. corn prices. The commodities environment is also steady, albeit U.S. ethanol margins are at the low end of the historical range. This overall balance looks set to continue as we move into the 2018 financial year although market and political factors could obviously influence the situation. To that end, as you know, the U.S. administration is seeking to reform the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA. This is a complex area with a number of variables. And until we have clarity on the nature of the any proposed changes, it is difficult to estimate what the impact, if any, will be on our business. Bulk Ingredients is also benefiting from the actions we have taken over the past few years to reshape this business to prioritize steady earnings delivery, both by realigning it to focus predominantly on the relatively more stable North American market and by evolving the way we manage the business. At the start of the year, we refined our operating model to provide a greater focus on the end markets and on product mix and margin management. This is working well, and looking ahead, our priorities will be to continue to focus on margin opportunities to drive productivity projects across our manufacturing and supply chain network through our continuous improvement program and to invest in the plant network to drive efficiency gains. A good example of this is the $60 million investment in a new combined heat and power facility at our plant in Loudon, Tennessee. This highly complex engineering project was brought into use as planned in the third quarter of the financial year. Not only does it decrease energy used at the facility by approximately 15%, but also significantly reduces our carbon footprint at the site. So in summary, over the last year, Bulk Ingredients made good progress on margin management, continuing to drive operational efficiencies and maintaining tight cost control. These will remain key areas of focus in the coming year.

Finally, turning to the three elements of our 2020 Ambition. Looking at the mix of group profits, the performance of Speciality Food Ingredients remains broadly in line with our expectations at the time we laid out our ambitions some 18 months ago. Bulk Ingredients, however, performed well ahead of expectations, and hence, the overall percentage of group profits from Speciality Food Ingredients is now at 54%. Over time, we continue to expect that Speciality Food Ingredients, our key focus for investment and growth, will steadily increase its proportion of group profits through organic growth and acquisitions as and when the opportunities arise. As for the other two elements of our ambition, the percentage of Speciality Food Ingredients sales from emerging markets and the sales of new products, as explained earlier, are both progressing well.

To summarize then. 2017 was a year of very pleasing performance, with both business divisions delivering good profit growth, emerging markets and new products continuing to gain traction and cash generation being excellent. Looking ahead to the 2018 financial year, we have some very clear priorities. First, to grow Speciality Food Ingredients, and in particular, gain volume momentum in North America and improve performance in Food Systems. Second is to deliver steady earnings from core Bulk Ingredients. And finally, to continue our focus on strong operational discipline and cash generation. Overall, I'm very pleased with the progress we are making, and we enter the 2018 financial year a stronger company. Our progress is ultimately driven by the talent and commitment of people across the entire Tate & Lyle organization, and I would like to thank them all for their hard work, dedication and commitment over the last 12 months, which are clearly reflected in the strong results you see today.

And with that, Nick and I would be happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Targett

James Targett from Berenberg. A couple of questions on the SFI division, the core SFI division. Just in terms of North America, you mentioned you're kind of trying to reposition your contracts towards your smaller customers and in maybe some of the subcategories. I just wondered as maybe these are going to be lower in actual volumes, but of course, as you highlighted, higher margin. So going forward, should we expect for a lower level of volume growth or even negative volume growth in North America to continue, although you may get the margin benefit, of course, from the higher-quality business? And then just on Japan, I wonder if you could just say how big Japan is in the mix because it's clearly having a big impact on growth.

Javed Ahmed

Clearly, some of these smaller customers that we will go after, by definition, the volume is going to be stronger -- sorry, is going to be lower than some of the larger opportunities that we have. But we don't expect to have negative volume growth in North America. I would say based on what we're seeing in terms of the momentum in the market as we've gone through fiscal '17, I would expect the performance to improve. Now North America is overall not a high growth market, but long term, our vision is to grow our business slightly above the market growth rate. But what we're really doing is shifting the mix -- the weighting and the mix of our customer portfolio. And over time, as we move to these higher-growth subcategories, and by definition, some of the higher growth customers, that, from a weighted average of point of view, as you can to the maths, will result in a better growth portfolio over there. So it's nothing more complicated than that -- on that. But I would expect to see progress on North American volume, certainly, as we go through the course of fiscal '18. Japan, we don't break out the actual percentage of the business. What I can tell you with the issues in Japan, a couple of things. We started off with a relatively sort of soft beverage season. It's a big beverage business for us. And then, as I said, we actually chose to move, walk away from what we felt was low-volume business. I'd rather not tie my capacity up on that.

Warren Ackerman

It's Warren Ackerman at SocGen. One question and one observation. The question is on sucralose for Nick. You talk about lower cost for 2018 offset by lower volumes in sucralose. Could you maybe flesh out what you may -- how much lower the cost and how much lower the volumes you expect? And we had a big jump in profits this year. What do you actually think the absolute profit increase will be in constant currency? Obviously, you can't forecast on currency. And then for Javed, second question is more just an observation around the U.S. again, following on from James' earlier question. When I look at a world leader like Kerry in food ingredients, they're growing their U.S. business in volume terms plus 4%, plus 5%, and that's in a world where the food and beverage industry is down. You're obviously down 2%, 3%. So I'm just wondering how they can grow at 5% and you're at minus 3%, and they're facing the same challenges that you also -- but I guess a different portfolio. I know it's not a like-for-like, but there must be other underlying issues. Is it simply that your subsegment strategy is much less developed than theirs? I'm trying to understand why there's such a big disconnect between you and other food ingredient companies on North America because it's been going off for quite a while.

Javed Ahmed

Do you want to take the sucralose?

Nick Hampton

Yes. The sucralose is a very simple one. So we're expecting to see volume decline similar to what we saw this year or last year. And that's simply a reflection of the capacity constraint we've now got as we've moved to one production facility. The cost base low will offset that and I'll expect the earnings for this financial year to be pretty consistent in constant currency.

Javed Ahmed

Warren, on the U.S. question, it really isn't that much complicated than what I outlined in the slide. It is a -- we have a very sort of long-standing customer base, disproportionately skewed towards some of the larger FMCG companies on that. If you're following that sector, you can see most of those guys are growth-challenged. Even though we're winning business at some and increasing our share with a number of these customers, overall, we see volume softness. This targeted subcategory strategy, which we highlighted about 15 months ago and which we've been kind of prosecuting since then, is gaining traction. But I think in the grand scheme of things, the weighting isn't big enough at the moment to start turning that dial. Your question about Kerry, it's hard for me to comment in terms of what their customer base looks like. They've been at the game a little bit longer than we have. I'm not sure I'm qualified to sort of give you a side-by-side comparison on that. But what is encouraging is this category -- subcategory strategy that we've gone for seems to be a bearing early fruit. Now I'm not going to sort of call victory just now. But if that momentum goes into this sort of continues on the same trajectory, then there's no reason we should not end up seeing volume momentum pick up as we go through this year and certainly into the following years after that.

Warren Ackerman

Okay, that's why it's more than observation than a question. Can I just follow-up just very quickly on that? Are you able to say where you've seen most softness? Because if you're down 3% in volume terms, there must be some categories in the U.S. where you're down a lot more than 3%. But can you call out which categories you're seeing the softness in? I'm not asking about customers, the categories. And then secondly, just back on the subsector strategy. How -- I mean, how would you kind of quantify that as a percentage of your U.S. business? How could we look at milestones in terms of when it does become -- when does it become more meaningful for you?

Javed Ahmed

Sorry, your second part, I didn't quite catch.

Warren Ackerman

On the subcategory strategy, you said it's not meaningful yet, but when will it become more material for your U.S. business?

Javed Ahmed

Both of them are sort of difficult questions, Warren. In terms of -- it's not so much specific categories, it really depends on which customers were working with, which categories they're exposed to, et cetera, so what I can't do is give you any particular [themes]. That category was so much lower, et cetera. And I don't think we're looking at the business that way either. What is harder to say is, eventually, when is the weighting going to stop shifting in a material enough way that you're going to see momentum. As I said, I would expect to start seeing momentum as we go through the course of fiscal '18. Now it's never going to be -- I don't think it's going to be a kind of the growth rates that we're seeing in emerging markets. It's just not the environment over there. But I would expect to see an improved growth profile certainly going into fiscal '18. And this to me is what -- I believe what we're doing is doing it exactly the right way. This is a long-term structural shift and that eventually is where the high quality -- the earnings are going to come from. So I'm very pleased with how things are going. It's just taking some time.

Jerry Fialko

It's Jerry Fialko, Redburn, here. Two questions. The first one is on the Food Systems business. Could you talk a little bit more about the trajectory of the recovery there, what sort of bounce back in volumes and profits might you get in 2018? I know that you talk about the profits not coming quite back to the level they were in the prior year but just more from a top line perspective. And then the second question is on the dividend. Can you talk thereabout what your policy might be beyond the current financial year or at least to around certain kind of coverage ratios that you want to aspire to before you can start raising the dividend more meaningfully?

Javed Ahmed

Okay. Let's start with the Food Systems, Jeremy. The Food Systems business, there are 2 key issues which Nick highlighted. One was the consolidation of the sites manufacturing footprint from 3 to 2, that took longer. And then the second issue was the credit management issue around Russia. Let me just tell you, both of those are behind us now. The operations are very stable. It's more business as usual. We have got a lower cost base now, so that's in place. Third, there is an alternative go-to-market model in Russia, so we're just starting to ship some early volume back into Russia, which had been virtually shut down. And clearly, we would not expect a repeat of the £5 million write-down that we took this year. So I fully expect Food Systems profits to get back, perhaps not to the level we were because we still have to rebuild some of the business in Russia, but certainly, I would expect to see meaningful progress this year. Nick, anything to add to that?

Nick Hampton

No, I think it's clear that we're lapping some one-offs that contributed to the profit this year, and we'd expect those to unwind. And we'd expect to see volume momentum as we rebuild the business in Europe.

Javed Ahmed

Jeremy, your second question on dividends. Clearly, this cash flow, free cash flow has been very pleasing. We have covered the dividend. And the board obviously keeps the dividend under review. And we're not moving away from our progressive dividend policy, but right now, we feel the right thing to do is to focus on building the cash cover.

Charles Pick

Charles Pick at Numis. Two questions, please. Going back to North American SFI, is possible to say what percentage of the revenue that comes from these larger customers or did last year? And also, what the percentage of volume decline was for those larger customers? Presumably, it was more like 4%, 5% compared to the overall 3% you've reported. And the second question relates to the Bulk Ingredients, where you had minus 3% in the first half, then 11% in the second half. Presumably, that was a bit better than you yourself had expected. Is there any fundamental reason why we shouldn't at least double up the 11% going forward into this year? So anything mitigating.

Javed Ahmed

Sorry, I'm not following that.

Charles Pick

In terms of EBIT result, it was minus 3% in the first half, then 11% in the second half.

Javed Ahmed

Bulk Ingredients.

Charles Pick

Sorry, Bulk Ingredients commodities, commodity operations.

Javed Ahmed

Right. I'll talk to commodities in a second. Well, we don't break out, obviously, what percentage of our business goes with the larger customers. Suffice to say, it's a predominant percentage of our business. The second is it's -- I think it would be actually a bit spurious to give you a complete number in terms of one big number in terms of how that business declined in total because there were pockets. We actually grew with some of those customers. Some of the customers found growth a bit more challenging. So it's blended. Clearly, overall, they declined and we didn't offset it quite with the new business that we are winning. So -- but we don't break that out. The BI commodities is very -- it's very different. I mean, you just have to look at the environment. In the second half, ethanol margins picked up. It was tougher in the first half, but we saw that. But again, toward the tail end of the fiscal, ethanol margins were again feeling very challenged to that. So that's why every year when we go in, we just reset commodities and then we guide you through the year as we go because that is the nature of -- that's the inherent volatility in that market. But...

Charles Pick

Just one final one, if I can. Going back to sucralose. Second half on first half, you're ahead. Was the extent of the cost savings more material than you originally expected from moving to one plant? Or were there some more buffer stocks liquidated in that sector?

Javed Ahmed

No. Do you want to take that, Nick?

Nick Hampton

I'd say 2 things on sucralose. The manufacturing transition from 2 plants to 1 went better than we planned. And net-net, our cost base is lower than we originally planned. That's a good thing, a testament to the team, a testament to the way the plants are running. But what we also saw in the second half was, as we look to contracts with the smaller customer base going forward, we saw more favorable pricing than we originally planned as well. So it's a combination of good execution, good customer reaction to the changes we made to the business. And those 2 together give us the outcome that you saw in the second half.

Adam Spielman

It's Adam Spielman here from Citi. I got a question about the core Bulk Ingredients business. Now the commentary throughout has been that the supply-demand balance has been very favorable. I think they're getting more favorable during the course of the year and good contracting around at the beginning of this calendar year. But when I look at your margins, your margins were up spectacularly in the first half but didn't perform -- there's less increment in the second half. Profit went up but not nearly as much as it did in the second half. I was wondering if you could talk to the difference first half, second half and how we should project that going forward.

Javed Ahmed

Let me talk about it. First of all, the underlying momentum of the business has been very steady throughout the year. Couple of things to keep in mind, Adam. One is our fiscal Q4 this year was anniversary-ing calendar Q1 last year because that was the end of -- it was a tough comparative period because we had very robust margin gains in calendar year '16, if you recall. So the period-on-period comparison obviously wasn't as flattering in the second half, but we got more modest margin gains. The second bit is just some phasing of cost in half 1 and half 2, but the underlying momentum of that business has been very steady. Haven't seen anything which says that I sort of see any changes. So it's actually in good shape at the moment.

Adam Spielman

Right. And then could you just talk about, obviously, the comp for fiscal '18 is harder. You've already alluded to that. So can you just throw it forward about how you expect the bulk, the core bulk business, not the ethanol, not the commodities, but the core bulk business?

Javed Ahmed

The core bulk business, as we've said, we saw more modest margin gains this year. The industry remains pretty well balanced. What we're really focused on is the executional element of it now, which worked extremely well for us last year. Contract compliant was excellent. The productivity gains we saw coming through was very, very good. The continuous improvement program that we've kicked off about -- in the last 9 or 12 months, that should start playing some results. So we're very, very focused on margin management, and there's no reason to believe that we can't sort of keep the earnings steady on that. As I said, on the commodity side, we reset every year and then we'll guide as the year goes on. Anything, Nick? Anything to add on that?

Nick Hampton

No, I think, as anticipated, the pricing round for this calendar year was steadier than the previous year and that's reflected in the Q4 momentum. As Javed said, our priority continues to maintain steady earnings on bulk. And we don't see any diversion from that as we go into this fiscal year.

Martin Deboo

Martin Deboo, Jefferies. I guess, for Nick, it's for you. On the tax guidance, I just want to understand why it's going up. I think you've suggested it's because the mix of profits is shifting to the U.S., who has a higher tax jurisdiction. I get that logically, but just -- is that to do with sucralose coming to McIntosh? Is that the main driver of that? Or just why is the profit mix moving?

Nick Hampton

So there are two drivers. U.S. profit is one, and obviously, sucralose plays a role in that because we've moved our manufacturing base to the U.S. But the other reality is, there has been a change in tax legislation in the U.K. that relates to the OECD base erosion profit-shifting arrangements. And that means, for the first time, some interest upsides we get in the U.K. become taxable. So we've got an incremental tax charge in the U.K. that we didn't previously carry, and there's a full year impact to that flowing through in the next calendar year. That's different to the cash tax discussion, but that's a separate, separate discussion.

Javed Ahmed

Warren? You got another one.

Warren Ackerman

I had another one. On your 2020 targets, to me, they all seem to be quite ambitious. I mean, if I look at the 3 targets that you've set out, 70% from SFI. I mean, you're 54% now. It's kind of going the wrong way because bulk was going up more than speciality. On the new products, it's taken you 6 years to get to $100 million and you need another 3 years to get to $200 million. And then on the EM weighting, it's kind of you've been stuck in this 22%, 23% level for quite some time now. So I mean, would you share my view that they are now becoming more stretching as targets, given where we stand?

Javed Ahmed

Warren, they were always ambitious, that's why we put them out there. But I feel that on the -- let's look at the profit mix for a second, right, let's stick with that. Because we were 60% last year, we've gone kind of 54% this year, if you followed us last year. The issue to me is not -- Speciality Food Ingredients is doing what it's supposed to be doing. When you get that kind of significant outperformance on Bulk, obviously, you can do the arithmetic on that. Now if that's how the world plays out in the next 3 to 4 years, I think we'll all be extremely happy in terms of the profit's overall profitability of the company. But longer term, I still believe the profit mix will shift. And if we have the right opportunities, we can obviously accelerate that with M&A. But the quality of the business, I mean, I don't think is suffering in any way. Emerging markets last year was, I think, just around 21%, picked up. It's about 23% this year. The way I look at the trajectory those markets are growing at and as I went through the year, I'm pretty confident that we're on the right track there. If you look at our growth trajectory on new products, I mean, it was pretty much a standing start if you recall 5 years ago, 43% CAGR, 22% growth this year. Fast forward out to the compounded annual growth rate. I don't think we're looking at something which is -- should be unreasonable.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to follow up. I know you can't predict what's going to happen with the negotiations with Mexico and sugar, but do you expect to have clarity on that in June? When do you think we'll actually find out what's going on? You must be following it very closely.

Javed Ahmed

We are following it very closely, as you can imagine. I mean, there's some dates in there, which says they want to get the suspension agreement sorted out by the 5th of June. But I mean, these are just dates. We're very close. We obviously worked through very closely with our Trade Industry Association, with the Corn Refiners Association over there. And at this point, anything that I could tell you, Adam, would be pure speculation which -- and I just don't think there's merit in terms of just going through various scenarios. We just don't know enough. There have been no formal proposals as to what it could mean potentially for the corn industry. I mean, keep in mind, the corn industry, there's a lot of employment associated with that in the Midwest as well. So -- and we're making our voice very clearly heard in D.C., the industry is. There's some pretty heavy players in the industry, as you know. But beyond that, I just -- I would be just speculating.

Tom Levin

Tom Levin from Mizuho. Two questions, if I may. Firstly, looking back at your 2016 kind of capital allocation policy, you're talking about having a strong balance sheet. Clearly, you're significantly deleveraged to 0.9x. Can you give us an update on your kind of M&A pipeline? And secondly, to the extent M&A is difficult to execute, can you give us an update on kind of the inflection point where you're going to think about increasing shareholder returns or CapEx to kind of drive growth? Because clearly, a year ago, I think CapEx was depreciation was about 1.3. It's now 1.1. Clearly, there is room to perhaps increase spending and drive further growth to the extent there are other opportunities.

Javed Ahmed

Right. Let's talk about the first one in terms of the M&A horizon. As I've always said, I don't feel under undue pressure to go out and have to do M&A. If we are going to do acquisition, it's going to have to be high-quality business and high-quality assets. We've got certain things that we keep an eye on. And frankly, that's not completely in our gift as and when they become available. But we're certainly a much stronger receiving company today than we were 3 or 4 years ago, so I feel very good about that. But the key areas that we would be looking at would be very much in terms of either shoring up our existing platforms or something in the texturants area. If you look at a place like Asia, for example, tapioca is a very big substrate over there, so something over there would be of interest. Certainly, in the sweeteners platform, we're very active on the sweeteners platform. To the extent there may be anything which could be of interest in natural sweeteners, that obviously could be an area for us. So yes, we -- but that would be very much strategically driven as opposed to M&A just for the sake of M&A. But as I said, that's not completely in our gift. But we feel good about where the balance sheet is because we have the flexibility and the capability to move very quickly. Do you want to take the second one, Nick?

Nick Hampton

Yes. So the beauty of where we're sitting today versus 12 months ago is, we've got the dividend well covered, so we feel much more comfortable with dividend cover. And we'll continue to reevaluate that as we go through the next 12 to 18 months. The balance sheet gives us the flexibility to invest in capital as we need to, to grow the business. We're not constrained. We just -- we don't need to spend a huge amount of money on capital for growth at the moment because we played catch-up over the last couple of years. And we've got the flexibility to do M&A should it come along. I'd say, as always, we'll keep it under reevaluation, and in 12 months' time, hopefully, we'll have the same opportunity. But I think it's too early to reevaluate shareholder returns at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one question on allulose. Can you talk a little bit more about where that is and what the next milestones for that product are?

Javed Ahmed

Jeremy, as you know, allulose, when we introduced allulose, it really is a new to the world ingredient. It's generally a big breakthrough. We've got a product out there on shelf right now and we're keeping tabs on how well that's doing. But these things take a little bit longer than certainly anyone of us would like or envisage. But what gives me a lot of confidence is simply the visibility that I've got in terms of the actual formulation work and the project work that we've got going on with customers in North America and in South America where it has been approved. It's been approved in a number of South American countries, Chile, Colombia. It's a couple of others, Mexico, and there's a couple of others we would think would come online over the next 12 to 18 months. So the level of interest that we see, just given the value proposition of this and the functionality that it provides our customers and the claims they can make, is very exciting to see. But it's -- the industry is moving at a pace that's perhaps a little bit slower than we would like, but it gives me a lot of confidence. Second point I would make is the crystalline version that's just -- we've just taken out. That also expands the potential category base that we could get into because we obviously had the liquid version, but this gives us access to categories, for example, like confectionery and bakery and things like that. So genuinely, a very interesting product for our customers and it's something that is pretty close in terms of our priority list for the NPDs.

John Ennis

John Ennis from Goldman. I've just got 3 actually. So the first is on the -- going back to the U.S. Speciality Food Ingredients market. You said that you wanted to outperform the market. Can you just give us what you think the market growth rate is currently? And then the second question is on LatAm. You've obviously been doing pretty well there, but do you think double-digit growth can continue given some of the macro pressures that you're seeing? And then the last question is a bit more broad, but are you seeing any of your competitors increase their Speciality Food Ingredients capacity? I know you said capacity within bulk seems relatively stable. What's the outlook for speciality?

Javed Ahmed

Right. The U.S. market growth rate, I think I just alluded to it, has been flat over the last, last couple of years. If you look at some of the subcategories, nutrition bars was one example that I gave in a sense. That category is growing pretty close to high single digits, low single digits, and we're growing in line with that category as well. But overall, the sector is pretty flat. So from an overall U.S. market growth, I'd say, at best, 0 to low single digits over the long term. That's what we're seeing on that. Latin America, we had very good performance and that was despite softness in Brazil. Brazil didn't grow for us in last year. But the rest of South America, what we call the Southern Cone sort of Argentina, Chile and the Western and the Andean region, we saw very good growth out of that. We saw very good growth out of Mexico. So -- and the trajectory that region seems to be on, I would expect to see good growth out of Latin America this year as well. On competitive SFI capacity, that's hard for me to comment on. I can't really sort of have that kind of visibility. There's nothing that was just so obvious that I would feel comfortable sharing factually. I just -- I can't tell you that. But there's nothing which I see, which has hit the radar in a major way. I'm going to take one more question because at 11:00, there is going to be a Tannoy announcement for 1 minute silence in memory of Manchester with the victims. So we'll do one more question and I think we can actually wrap it up. Arthur?

Unidentified Analyst

Going back to the new products moving up to $200 million, how much is the stevia distribution going to be worth with Sweet Green Fields? And will that be included in that growth from $100 million to $200 million?

Javed Ahmed

Hard comment on how much as we're just literally getting started on the distribution agreements. But will it be included in that? Yes, it will be included in that. I'll give you a little bit more on that. Frankly, our stevia business, the TASTEVA business, which we took out, is relatively small but it's growing very, very nicely for us. So yes, we will include Sweet Green Fields, but rather it's hard to comment for me eventually how much it will contribute. We're literally just getting started on the distribution agreement as of April.

Right. I think we will wrap it up for the morning. Thank you all very much for coming.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.