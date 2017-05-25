Use This Market Timing Tool To Determine Your 'Core' Holding

Overview:

An important question that was brought to my attention was "What defines a 'core' holding for you?"

This question does not get the attention it deserves, and perhaps I will answer this differently than most. Most responses to this question that I have seen include specific stocks - mostly the dividend favorites. There is no question these companies belong in nearly all portfolios for the long run, but not many answers to this question included asset classes other than stocks.

Stocks can often suffer 20%+ draw-downs and have a lot of volatility. Of course, higher volatility comes with higher expected returns, but there are some years only owning stocks does not do any favors to the value of your portfolio. There is a time to be overweight bonds and there is a time to be overweight stocks, and gold has its role as inflation protection. The point is, all three asset classes should always be in your portfolio. The allocation to each asset class can vary on market conditions, valuations, etc., but they all perform well under different scenarios, which is why you should own them all.

Markets can surprise you and they are bigger than us all. If you are 100% allocated to stocks, a 20% draw-down would be painful and takes 25% to return to breakeven. With no gold in your portfolio, runaway inflation could take its toll. Having even a small allocation to each asset at all times reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio, reduces draw-downs, allowing you to stay invested throughout the ups and downs, and protects you from the unexpected.

All three assets outperform cash over the long run. With inflation running about 3% on average since 1980 (some would argue higher, but this is based off the CPI), holding a large cash position gives you a -3% return each year. Holding cash for short periods of time can be beneficial, but your purchasing power is almost sure to decline. All three assets give you a greater than 3% annualized return over the long run, beating cash.

(Value of Cash over time)

Portfolio #1: All Stocks

Portfolio #2: All LT Bonds

Portfolio #3: All Gold

(Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com)

(All have an annualized return >5% since 1980)

Lastly, having all three in your portfolio always gives you a margin of error and allows you to be wrong without risking large draw-downs.

Now, back to the original question: What defines a core holding for me? My core holding is simply the largest asset allocation I currently have: stocks or bonds. Gold usually stays at 10%; due to the volatility there is no reason to go higher than this in my opinion, so my core holding is either stocks or bonds (currently bonds).

What determines which asset is my larger exposure and thus my "core holding"? I base my decision primarily on the expected 10-year forward return for stocks, and the 10-year interest rate. If the 10-year expected return for stocks is higher than the 10-year interest rate, then my core holding is stocks and vice versa.

Several valuations metrics allow you to reasonably guess the expected 10-year return for stocks. I know this is not a perfect science. Warren Buffett's favorite metric, Market Cap to GDP, and the Shiller PE ratio both offer very similar forecasts for the 10-year expected return for stocks, and in the past, they have a high degree of predictability. Currently, both metrics are implying nearly a 0% 10-year annualized return for stocks, below the ~2.25% interest rate on the 10-year bond; therefore, I am overweight bonds.

I will walk you through the forecasting tools below and offer a portfolio that can be used in conjunction with the forecasting tools.

Forecasting 10-Year Stock Returns:

I first want to make it clear that I am not the first person to think of these forecasting tools. I have put my own spin on the tools and the portfolio allocation, but I did not come up with the idea to use these two valuation metrics to imply future stock returns. They do, however, offer a fairly high statistical significance, which I why I use them in determining my core holding.

Market Cap to GDP Ratio:

Often called "Warren Buffett's favorite valuation metric," the Market Cap to GDP ratio takes the cumulative market cap of the Wilshire 5000 stock index divided by the current GDP. This ratio gives you an idea of how the valuation of stocks is growing relative to the overall economy. Higher ratios indicate higher valuations for stock prices.

You can see we are near the highest level of valuations for stocks. Starting in 1970, if you run a regression between the value of this ratio and the next 10-year return for stocks, the negative correlation between this ratio and stocks is clear with an R2 of over 0.83, a strong reading.

You can then take the formula in the chart above to imply future 10-year stock returns based on today's Market Cap to GDP. I plotted the implied returns with the actual returns below:

This chart shows what return you can expect over the next 10 years based on the valuation at which you bought stocks. For example, the chart implies your return will be over 12% annualized if you bought stocks in 2009. (We won't know until 2019 if this held true.) Also, this shows that buying stocks today does not offer a promising return over the next 10 years. The only time a lower return was implied was when this metric properly warned of the future returns for stocks during the dot-com bubble.

The implied return is below 0% today. That does not mean that you should expect 0% returns this year or next year. It does imply that over 10 years, there will likely be a large draw-down that causes the annualized return over the next 10-years to converge to zero.

From 1997-2001, this was implying negative returns for stocks. It ultimately came true, but for the first 3 years you certainly looked foolish for being out of stocks. After the mean reversion, you looked quite smart to be out of stocks.

Before moving on, I also want to make it clear that using this metric will ensure you are not fully invested at market peaks and will give you a reasonable shot at diving in during market bottoms. However, you will likely underperform during the last 2-3 years of a bull market. If you believe you can ride the market until the end, get out at the top and get back in, more power to you. If you don't think you can do that, let me offer an idea for a portfolio that backtests with great results, outperforming the market over the last ~40 years with less volatility and lower draw-downs.

Using Market Cap to GDP to Determine "Core Holding":

The premise for the portfolio is fairly straight forward. If the expected return for stocks is greater than the 10-year interest rate, be overweight stocks. If the expected return for stocks is below the 10-year treasury rate, be overweight bonds. Always keep 10% allocation to gold to protect against inflation.

The portfolio allocations I found to backtest the best was a 70-20-10 split.

You are either 70% stocks and 20% bonds or 20% stocks and 70% bonds, based on the above criteria. Again, 10% is held constant in gold.

You are always invested in stocks, so if the market continues higher after shifting to overweight bonds, you still share in the upside.

I mapped the 10-year expected return for stocks against the 10-year interest rate. You can see the years that you would have been overweight bonds (when the red line is below the black line).

As you can see, most of the time you are overweight stocks. This metric does a great job of signaling a time to underweight stocks near market tops.

I graphed to growth of 10,000 dollars since 1980 across three portfolios.

#1: Buy and Hold 100% Stocks

#2: Buy and Hold the common 60% Stocks 30% Bonds 10% Gold

#3: Rotate between 70-20-10 stocks/bonds/gold and bonds/stocks/gold when the ratios indicate.

Rebalanced on an annual basis.

The results are below:

The timing portfolio vastly outperformed.

Not only did the timing portfolio outperform on a return basis, but it had lower volatility, a maximum of a 3.6% yearly draw-down and nearly all the upside during the best years.

This proves the most important part about compounding high returns is limiting your worst year, not maximizing your best year.

The results of the portfolio are tremendous. Right now the portfolio rules state you should be overweight bonds.

This was a very long-winded explanation for bonds as my core holding, but the process on how to get there is important.

Shiller PE Ratio:

The alternative method to forecast future stock returns is the Shiller PE ratio. This ratio takes the price of the S&P 500 divided by the average 10 years of earnings for the S&P 500.

(Source: Multpl.com)

Again, you can see we are near all time highs of valuations. The implied returns are similar to the market cap to GDP ratio.

The following table provides data for the 10-year returns of stocks based on "buckets" of valuation.

With a Shiller PE of 29.40, we are in the last bucket. This implies the average return will be around 0.5% annualized over 10 years. The best return over 10 years in this bucket was 6.3% annualized, and this is based on data back to 1926.

This method also implies bonds should be overweight relative to stocks until the valuation of stocks reverts to the mean, however long that may take.

Conclusion:

Although it can be hard to be underweight stocks while the market continues to run higher, the data shows it is likely your best bet.

Using the model above, you still would have 20% allocated to US stocks.

This portfolio is roughly up 4% this year so the notion that you cannot have a strong return without being very heavy in stocks is flat out wrong. If you want to find the idea that will give you 30%+ returns, then your best bet is to look elsewhere.

This portfolio offers a high degree of safety while generating above market returns (in the past). I believe it will continue to do so.

The main goal is to limit draw-downs as that is the most important rule in compounding wealth. Given the largest draw-down in any given year was 4% with this portfolio, it has done a fairly good job of that in the past and should continue to do so.

I update my SA page with a model portfolio based on these criteria.