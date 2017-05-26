Dividend Champion: Just Keep This In The Portfolio

In a recent article, another Seeking Alpha author suggested there was never a better time to sell Philip Morris (NYSE:PM). I politely disagree, and I'm going to articulate why I believe there are only two actions investors take regarding Philip Morris. Those actions are simple: First buy, and then hold. Currently, I believe the stock is perfectly set for a holding period. This is a dividend champion beyond compare and the growth prospects for the stock surged. To be fair, they were surging last summer and the stock still sold off over the winter taking an incredible rally.

Disregard Declining Revenues

One major concern for new investors is the declining trend in revenues for Philip Morris. It looks bad, but remember that the dollar has been plowing higher for the last few years, and that reduces revenues. When Philip Morris records their revenue, they don't get to show the foreign currency directly. They show us how many dollars that revenue can be exchanged for. When the dollar rallies, both earnings and revenues take a hit.

IQOS

When I started buying Philip Morris, I wasn't a huge bull on the IQOS technology. I thought the company was more likely to catch fire from a global movement toward legalization of other substances over the next couple decades. In my view, Philip Morris is more than a tobacco company. They aren't in the business of "getting tobacco to customers." They are in the business of delivering relaxation in a chemical form. This is a critical difference. Companies in the "buggy and whip business" are dead. Those in the "transportation" business have done just fine. The core competency for Philip Morris is not relegated to only tobacco. They excel at navigating complex regulatory frameworks, encouraging those frameworks to be designed in their favor, and fighting in court when they don't get their way. Remember, they sued Australia over plain packaging laws.

The import factor here is that IQOS represents a huge improvement over existing products. New products can be pretty useful. Remember the iPod? How about the iPad? The iPhone? Developing new products to replace existing technology allowed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to become one of the largest corporations on earth. IQOS is replacing traditional smoking technology. While they are still waiting on getting enough independent and peer-reviewed work to come through, they have little incentive to mislead shareholders. Their internal studies were showing an enormous reduction in the factors that are known to cause cancer in customers.

Time to Talk About Free Cash Flows

Investors in Philip Morris could easily misunderstand the financial statements. It would appear that the cash flows of the company are weakening and that it would be more difficult to sustain and grow their dividend. If they don't raise it, I'll be shocked. If they struggle to pay it, I'll be floored. They were busy building a monster.

Remember how we just talked about the IQOS technology? Do you think that was built by third parties? Philip Morris is investing a huge chunk of their operating cash flows to develop this technology. Specifically, those cash flows are coming in from operations and then flowing out through "investing cash flows" where Philip Morris recognizes the cost of constructing huge facilities to create enough of the IQOS devices (electrical device) and the HeatSticks (the substance that is consumed) to supply the world markets. For the first several quarters Philip Morris was struggling with every retailer being out-of-stock because they simply could not produce these products quickly enough. By their own company charts, their capacity is still coming online.

These investing cash flows drop off dramatically after a few years. The only way they would be sustained is if demand for the device and HeatSticks was so overwhelming that they need more factories to pump it all out.

Why Philip Morris is at Record Valuations

As I'm typing this, Philip Morris is less than a dollar shy of breaking $120. The major changes over the last 6 months come from two sources. One is that the relentless move higher by the dollar broke. Equities are looking forward and investors are remarkably willing to extrapolate any existing trend.

See how right around the start of 2017 the dollar peaked out? See how it rallied dramatically leading up to that point? That moment was huge leading into 2015 and then it was big again for a couple months leading into 2017.

The second factor is analysts suddenly recognizing the power of IQOS. The CEO of Philip Morris used to smoke. He switched over, 100%, to the new IQOS technology and proceeded to start using it while meeting with analysts. That showed analysts in a first-hand way that the new technology was real, wasn't scary, and didn't create the stench from traditional tobacco products. The company didn't just rely on that image, though; they proceeded to track the enormous conversion rate in the markets where IQOS has been introduced.

In those 6 countries, the lowest ratio of smokers swapping over to using IQOS for 70% or more of their use was 69%. In all markets, more than half of the customers who tried IQOS switched 95% or more of their consumption to IQOS. That is an absolutely massive adoption rate.

It should be no surprise that I'm also holding on to shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO). It will be Altria Group that eventually markets the IQOS products within the United States.

Core Holding

Philip Morris is one of the core holdings in my portfolio. It is one of the largest single allocations and it is a position I intend to hold indefinitely. I expect to have a long life ahead of me, but when I die, I expect someone else to receive my shares of Philip Morris. That doesn't mean Philip Morris can never be overvalued. Certainly any company is capable of being overvalued and Philip Morris could suffer huge setbacks. For instance, if their technology had a horrendous flaw and a competitor was able to produce and thoroughly patent a superior technology, it would be a major threat. Despite those threats, I see no reason to head for the exits. Yes, at some point it is almost certain we will see a 15% fall in price. However, we don't have any clue whether that will take prices under $120 or if it won't happen until PM is well past $150.

Don't misunderstand, there are great investments for trading. I actively manage a huge chunk of my portfolio and invest it in less liquid areas where great analysis is rare.

Benefits

So how does an investor put Philip Morris into a portfolio? I treat it as "International Equity." In a strict sense, Philip Morris is technically a domestic equity. However, all of their sales and operations are in foreign markets and foreign currencies. I don't know of any low-fee index funds for investing globally in consumer staples, but perhaps I just missed that ETF. Consequently, my international positions include a large chunk of PM and a small chunk of an extremely diversified low-fee index mutual fund. I use that fund in passive retirement accounts with automatic contributions.

Conclusion

While Philip Morris is setting new record high valuations, they appear expensive. However, I don't believe in dumping a core holding on the premise that the market is finally recognizing the potential for IQOS to overhaul tobacco consumption. I have no moral qualms about investing in big tobacco either. If IQOS is even close to PM's projections, it would be one of the greatest advances in battling cancer seen to date.

The way to handle Philip Morris stock is simple. After acquiring it, you have only 2 questions to answer:

1. Do you want to reinvest dividends currently? -Yes, I'm currently reinvesting.

2. Who inherits the Philip Morris? - My wife will probably outlive me.

Giving Out 2 Months Free Access

I'm going to pick one exceptional comment from this article and offer them 2 months of free access to the Mortgage REIT Forum. I'll make my selection by 5/30/2017 and existing subscribers are eligible. Everyone who signs up by the end of 05/31/2017 will be able to lock in annual rates at only $320 per year. If you sign up and win, you'll get your extra 2 months added to your subscription. Subscribers get several premium ideas that never come out on the main site, early access to my biggest public pieces, access to our subscriber chat room, and copies of the tools I use to track portfolios and find undervalued opportunities.