Costco Delivers, Fundamentals Remain The Same

While the company is well-managed, the stock is too pricey at a 30x forward P/E, given the lack of meaningful catalysts, unimpressive yield and rising interest expenses.

Top-line miss of $320 million was not large enough to offset strength below the gross profit line.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) delivered an earnings beat of nine cents per share late this Thursday, despite slightly softer-than-expected revenues. The top-line miss of $320 million was not large enough to offset strength below the gross profit line, particularly due to slow-growing SG&A and lower net interest expenses.

Credit: The Hearty Soul

Earlier this week, I called for a low-to-mid single digit same-store sales growth. The company managed to produce a 5% YOY improvement. I find the comps satisfactory but largely within expectations, as the company had already pre-announced two months worth of revenues in the quarter. The top-line miss, therefore, suggests that inorganic sales must have come in a bit lighter than anticipated.

A quick look at the non-GAAP income statement below helps to understand where most of the $0.17 YOY improvement in EPS came from.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press release

Aside from a nearly 8% increase in revenues, responsible for a 10-cent YOY upside to EPS, management was crucial to ensure the earnings improvement. SG&A (including minimal pre-opening expenses) as a percentage of revenues improved 20 bps YOY. What may not sound like much translates into meaningful bottom-line impact, considering that Costco operates in a very low margin environment and any upside to operating expenses counts. I give credit to Costco's executive team for having managed those costs well.

Net interest, which drove a three-cent YOY improvement to EPS, was the other main item responsible for the earnings spike. This was due to Costco improving its net cash position from -$0.4 billion in fiscal 3Q16 to +$1.7 billion this quarter. Interestingly, however, the company issued $3.8 billion in debt on May 9th (not yet reflected in the company's financial statements) to finance the $7/share special dividend paid earlier this month. I calculate that this newly-issued debt alone, which carries a weighted average interest rate of 2.56%, should produce a sizable $0.14 in annual EPS headwind, assuming the current outstanding share count ($97.4 million in interest expense minus 35% tax divided by 441 million shares).

Source: DM Martins Research, using company's press release

Takeaways

Costco delivered a good quarter, particularly below the gross margin line. The earnings beat, however, does not seem to be indicative of a change in the company's fundamentals, at least in my view.

I continue to believe that, while Costco is a solid and well-managed company, the stock is still too pricey at 30x forward earnings given the lack of meaningful catalysts and unimpressive yield. In addition, the increased level of debt, which will be reflected on the company's balance sheet next quarter, should produce interest expenses that I expect will noticeably eat into the company's earnings going forward.

For all the reasons above, I stay clear of COST, and continue to find names like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) a more appealing proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All views expressed in this article are my own and do not represent advice to buy or sell certain securities. Please perform your own due diligence, and seek professional guidance as you deem necessary