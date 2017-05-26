Zoe's Kitchen's (ZOES) CEO Kevin Miles on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 25, 2017 4:30 p.m. ET

Executives

Kevin Miles - President and CEO

Sunil Doshi - CFO

Analysts

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Andy Barish - Jefferies

David Tarantino - Robert W. Baird

Steve Anderson - Maxim Group

Ben Fox - Telsey Advisory Group

Sunil Doshi

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Miles.

Kevin Miles

Thanks, Sunil. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. Results for the 16-week period ending April 17, 2017, include revenue growth of 12.6%, and comparable restaurant sales of negative 3.3%, which came on top of an 8.1% increase in first quarter of last year for a two-year comparable growth rate of 4.8%. Additionally, during the quarter, we opened 10 new company-owned restaurants.

At a high level, we expected the first quarter to be challenging as we cycled over last year's 8.1% comp in a two-year comp stack of close to 16%. The overall industry environment remains tough, and our traffic challenges have been magnified, and our restaurant base is more concentrated in regions of the U.S. where traffic trends have been softer than national averages, according to Black Box.

Our sales trends have also been exacerbated by strategic cannibalization in certain key markets. Our newer units in these markets continue to open on plan, and we are building revenue and market share, however, they are creating a near-term drag on comps.

We are no doubt disappointed with our current sales and traffic trends; however, we remain confident in our current initiatives and strategic priorities. Zoe's Kitchen remains a proven differentiated brand still in the early stages of growth. We are committed to elevating our brand awareness, and encouraging our guests to adopt the benefits of the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Our guest satisfaction stores in new and existing markets suggest that our concept continues to resonate positively with guests. I've also had the opportunity to spend time with our general managers as we finished our general manager conferences earlier this month. I've seen first-hand the energy and passion from the team as they live Zoe's and serve our guests each day. I also see the excitement they have when we talk about our 2017 initiatives.

With a solid foundation in place, our 2017 focus remains on key initiatives that are not only critical to our long-term strategy, but we believe will also improve our top line trends in the back half of this year. Our initiatives include innovating in our menu to expand our leadership in Mediterranean, making investments in technology to advance our ecommerce marketing and in-store operational capabilities designed to provide a superior guest experience, and increasing our capabilities to meet off-premise dining demand through delivery.

First, let me expand on the excellent progress we've made in Q1 around the new innovations which is a primary building block for extending our leadership in Mediterranean. After successfully testing in late-April, we rolled out new snack boxes, and an improved quinoa salad to the system. Our snack boxes, at less than 445 calories each, address the growing demand for convenient, healthy, better-for-you snacking options between traditional day parts.

Our guests are already telling us that our three new snack box offerings, the Modern Mediterranean, the Hummus Duo & Veggie, and the Balance Bites are perfect on-the-go solutions for themselves and their kids as they juggle busy schedules. The snack box rollout was supported with enhanced digital marketing and PR. With only 30 days since the launch our unit sales have outpaced our expectation.

We also introduced our new revamped quinoa salad that incorporates quinoa grain with vegetables, herbs, feta, and a zesty lemon vinaigrette. This new salad is hardy enough to be eaten on its own or is simply perfectly complimented with one of our protein choices, chicken, steak, salmon, or shrimp. Our guests have responded favorably to this new item. And like our snack boxes, is penetrating the menu better than our expectations. We believe both the snack boxes and new quinoa salad can be a source of incremental sales as we move throughout the year. While we are pleased with the two new introductions, we're preparing for a larger menu rollout.

This summer, we'll introduce several exciting new items in the form of bowls and pita sandwiches. Our new bowls will include the choice of a healthy base along with a protein. The base will feature new ingredients like cauliflower rice, or a mixture of ancient grain, or a salad mix.

Protein options will include lamb kofta, harissa salmon, or our popular lean chicken. Our new lamb kofta contains a proprietary blend of herbs and spices that'll also be available as a hot appetizer. Our new harissa salmon will feature an improved fresh salmon marinated in Moroccan harissa sauce. Our revamped pita sandwiches will feature a new pita bread filled with choice of proteins and salad, and complemented with the introduction of four new sauces, Moroccan harissa, Greek tzatziki, Israeli schug [ph], and Italian salsa verde. These sauces, which reflect bold new flavor profiles from the Mediterranean will also be available to accompany other entrees as well. Thus far in our testing, guest feedback has been positive, and the new items have penetrated the menu with limited marketing, giving us confidence that these new items can drive sales in the back half of the year.

Going forward, we are building a pipeline of menu innovation to further differentiate our brand via new flavors, items, and beverages that will serve - service lunch, dinner, and catering occasions. In anticipation of our ramped up menu innovation we have completed the rollout of our back-of-the-house simplification initiatives that we have previously discussed. These simplification steps not only created capacity to take on new menu items, but also improve the guest experience. We have found that the initiatives primarily centered around execution in culinary prep processes, reduce complexity and time, and allow for increased throughput. These measures require minimal capital investments, and have been welcomed by our restaurant teams.

Our second major area of focus is leveraging technology to drive our guest experience. As you know, we view technology as an important enabler of the guest experience. Since the back half of 2016, we've made technology infrastructure investments in our restaurant and back office systems designed to build a more scalable and flexible IT architecture. These IT infrastructure investments are substantially complete, and we have shifted our emphasis to investments in more customer-facing and operational initiatives that will leverage this foundation.

Later this year, we will re-launch our web and mobile platforms, our first major upgrade since they were introduced in 2012. The launch will enable us to bring forward a much improved guest experience, and introduce new capabilities such as online ordering for catering, a revamped loyalty program, and a more robust CRM platform.

Currently, as we previously discussed, our online transactions carry a higher average guest check, but only penetrate out sales mix at approximately 7%, compared to our traditional phone-in orders, whose sales mix is closer to 30% across catering and non-catering channels. With the improved platform we see the financial and operational benefit that will accompany a shift from traditional phone-in orders to online orders in both catering and non-catering.

In addition to our improved platform, which will include a re-launch of our existing loyalty programs with enhanced member benefits, the improved platform and enhanced loyalty will enable us to immediately improve upon our communication with our guests over the long run, enable us to build and develop a robust customer database.

Our third area of focus in 2017 is to expand our rates through delivery. It is no surprise that in today's fast-paced world convenience is becoming even more important to our customers. For several quarters we've seen off-premise modes outpace traditional dine-in across our markets. We view delivery as an exciting long-term opportunity to expand our reach, drive significant gains in frequency, and increase check average through group ordering. We believe that our foods' proven portability, our unique and diverse menu, and our lunch and dinner relevancy create a strategic advantage to successfully capture incremental growth from delivery.

We are approaching delivery in two ways; first, the traditional lunch and dinner day parts, and secondly through catering. By the end of Q1, we expanded our delivery reach to over a hundred restaurants through the delivery capabilities of third-party vendors. With little marketing around the initiative, we are pleased to have seen some locations benefit almost immediately from the offering, with both increases in average check size and transaction penetration. However, I caution that there are many factors that will determine success [technical difficulty] take some time to perfect our delivery effort. We will continue to evaluate our delivery partners in terms of execution, marketing support for our brand, and ultimately overall guest satisfaction with their service.

We have also initiated a lunch and dinner delivery test using in-house labor. While the test is only in one store, we are gaining valuable operational insight, and believe a hybrid approach to delivery will be important. Additionally, we continue to work to optimize our catering delivering offering. As I mentioned earlier, we will soon have the ability to accept catering orderings online, which should streamline the process on both the front and back end of ordering.

To complement the improvements in ordering, we are expanding our usage of internal teams for catering delivery. Using in-house team members, we believe we will not only be able to deliver a better customer experience on large orders, but will also be able to do it at a similar or in many cases with better all in margins. We envision a future platform that likely leverage is a hybrid model utilizing the optimal mix of in-house labor and third-party services. We believe we have significant opportunity to expand our reach, driving growth through both smaller delivery and catering delivery for many years to come.

Finally, turning to new unit developments, as I mentioned earlier, we added 10 new restaurants in Q1, we remain on track to open 38 to 40 restaurants this year. During the quarter, our restaurants were in core markets like South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. All these new years have been opened only for a short of period time, and initial volumes are slightly ahead of our model expectations.

In Colorado, we anticipate to open three to five new locations in 2017, which would put us at eight to ten locations by the end of '17. Our most recent Colorado opening in early May was our strongest to date in the market as our focus remains on building brand awareness. A real estate team continues to utilize the hub-and-spoke strategy to drive development in a more continuous manner. Our team does an excellent job of site selection, and it's actively working on 2018 development plans. Our concept has proven to resonate with guests across the country and we continue to work to select our path for new market growth as we continue towards our long-term goals of 1,600 units.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Sunil to take you through our financial results in more detail.

Sunil Doshi

Thanks, Kevin. For the 16-week period ended April 17, 2017, total revenue increased 12.6% to $90.6 million. Revenue growth was driven by the addition of 37 new company-owned restaurants since the first quarter of last year partially offset by comparable restaurant sales decline of 3.3%.

We ended the quarter with 161 restaurants in our comp base or 76% of our owned restaurant count. Our comparable restaurant sales decline consisted of 130 basis point increase in price offset by a 460 basis point decrease in transactions and mix combined. Our traffic metrics in Q1 were challenging, reflecting both our comparisons from prior year as well as the negative traffic trends that have been reported by Black Box for the fast casual segment.

We saw additional headwinds in markets like Texas in the Southeast, areas that have lagged the national average as Black Box reporting, and that represent just over 60% of our comp stores, partially contributing to our traffic challenges had some impact from strategic cannibalization. As Kevin noted, we have added stores through existing markets and can see that while we are growing revenue and market share we have impacted some existing stores. More specifically, we have to make the impact of this cannibalization to be approximately 130 basis points on our total company Q1 comps. It is worth noting that the restaurant has impacted higher volume restaurants with AUVs [ph] that still outpace our company average AUVs.

In terms of comp cadence, our comps were negative throughout the quarter, especially as we cycled to double-digit positive comps through the middle of the prior year's quarter. As a reminder, the shift in Easter from March in 2016 to April in 2017 had no effect on our first quarter comparable sales as opposed to many of our peers.

Turning now to expenses; in Q1, cost of goods sold as a percentage of restaurant sales decreased by approximately 60 basis points to 29.3% versus 29.9% in the prior year period. The improvement was driven predominantly by lower commodity costs in beef, produce, and poultry, as well as by leverage from our 2016 menu price increase, partially offset by an increase in sea food prices.

At this point, except for our fresh poultry product, which we produce on -- which we purchase on spot market pricing, we have locked in base pricing for the majority of our cost of goods basket for 2017. And based on our current commodity outlook, we expect full year COGS rate to be slightly favorable versus 2016.

Labor cost in Q1 as a percentage of restaurant sales increased 80 basis points year-over-year to 29.8%. Approximately 70 basis points of the de-leverage was driven by the impact of newer restaurant openings, which typically run lower initial average weekly volumes compared to the balance of our comp restaurants, and incur some labor inefficiencies for a short period of time.

During Q1, wage rates for hourly team members increased 2%, down sequentially from the approximate 2.5% realized in Q4 of 2016. In Q1, store operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales increased 190 basis points year-over-year to 21% due primarily by expected increases in occupancy and technology costs.

Similar to previous quarters, occupancy costs for newer stores with lower average weekly sales than the balance of company contributed about 60 basis points of the year-over-year increase. Technology costs related to our foundational investments and store network and infrastructure contributed about 50 basis points of the de-leverage in Q1, we expect to lap this investment by Q3 of this year.

Lastly our stepped up marketing activities in Q1 contributed about 70 basis points of de-leverage versus last year. For the quarter, restaurant contribution dollars are $18 million and approximate 2% increase over the same period last year. As a percentage of restaurant sales, restaurant contribution margins declined 210 basis points year-over-year to 19.9% as leverage on sales growth and cost of goods was more than offset by the increases in labor and operating expenses. In Q1, general and administrative costs were $10 million an increase of 5.7% compared to prior year period. G&A as a percent of total revenue was 11% representing a decrease of approximately 70 basis points versus the same period last year.

This decrease was driven by operating leverage on prior investments in headcount and infrastructure. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was $8.1 million, a 2.7% decrease from last year. Adjusted EBITDA margins as a percentage of total sales increased by approximately 140 basis points year-over-year to 9%.

Pre-opening costs were $600,000 about $170,000 lower than in the first quarter of 2016, as a result of the timing of new unit openings. We expect our 2017 development plans to result in pre-opening expenses of approximately $2.7 million to $2.8 million for the full year. Interest expense was approximately $1.4 million in the first quarter compared to $1.1 million last year, our interest expense primarily represents cash expenses related to leases classified as build-to-suit leases. Our Q1 2017 tax provision was approximately $354,000 compared to $345,000 from the prior year period. As discussed previously, our annual tax provisions derived from the book to tax difference created by goodwill intangible. This annual provision for taxes is quarterly based on our actual and projected pretax income or loss for the full year.

Net income for the quarter was approximately 19,000 or $0.00 per share as compared to net income of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2016 or $0.07 per share. To account for the impact of our quarterly GAAP tax provision, we have attached the reconciliation of our GAAP results to our adjusted financial results in our press release.

We believe that the adjusted results provide a useful view of our business, adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $232,000 or $0.01 per share versus adjusted net income of $1.1 million or $0.06 per share in the first quarter of 2016. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to $19.6 million in the prior year period. We ended Q1 with $3 million of cash on hand with no borrowings against our $50 million credit facility.

Now turning to our outlook for the balance of the year, as Kevin shared in his remarks, we are focused on several sales and traffic driving initiatives including new menu items this summer that are currently testing well, a re-launch of our web and mobile capabilities and a revamped loyalty program along with the continued focus on off-premise initiatives like delivery. We continue to believe these initiatives along with the plan to price increase and incremental marketing activities can support to return deposit accounts in the second half of the year. However as we've exited Q1, we have seen a continuation of the same traffic trends in to Q2 which we estimate will impact our Q2 comps and will likely weigh on the benefits from our back half of the year initiatives.

Accordingly, we are revising our full year outlook for 2017 as follows. We now expect total revenue between $314 million and $322 million. Our annual revenue guidance contemplates full year comparable restaurant sales to be flat to down 3% as compared to our previous guidance of positive 1% to 2%.

We continue to expect to open between 38 and 40 new restaurants this year. With the change in revenue outlook, we expect our restaurant contribution margin to range from 18.3% to 19% of restaurant sales. We expect G&A expenses to be between 10.7% and 10.9% of total revenue. Our full-year G&A guidance is inclusive of $3.2 million of estimated non-cash equity-based consultation expense. And lastly, we continue to expect capital expenditure net of tenant allowance to be between $38 million and $40 million.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Kevin for closing remarks.

Kevin Miles

Thanks, Sunil. In summary, we remain committed to focusing on our near-term initiatives that we believe will drive sales and traffic in 2017, and support sustainable growth. Our guests love our wholesome and delicious food, and they love the way they feel when they leave Zoe's. We're building a strong pipeline of menu innovation which will further strengthen our connection with our guests, we've made, and will continue to make investments in technology as we strive towards building our ecommerce marketing and operational capabilities, and will drive a superior guest experience.

There is an enormous opportunity to reach more guests using delivery, catering, and enhancing our marketing and engagement tactics. And our pipeline -- our development pipeline remains robust. New units continue to perform well. And we are confident in our ability to reach 1,600 units over the long term. We are certain that these initiatives and strategies will help us navigate this challenging environment, drive our brand forward, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

We're now happy to answer any questions you might have. Operator, please open the line up for those questions.

Thank you. At this time we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Nicole Miller from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good afternoon. I just had two questions; the first is, trying to look at the comp pieces, I heard you say down 130 basis points. I didn't catch if that's [ph] cannibalization or the Texas region. And then also thinking about you have 80 basis points left of price versus the prior year. And then taking into consideration transaction and mix were up 6% last year on four new items. My question is, now that you're lapping over that product launch, is it such that mix was dragging things down and transaction was possibly positive?

Sunil Doshi

Hi, Nicole, it's Sunil. First, the 130 basis points that we referenced was for cannibalization in terms of the negative impact in the first quarter. And again, that is in a lot of our -- the core markets. You're right about the change from a price perspective, and lapping new menu introductions from last year. In the first quarter, our transactions were down versus the prior year first quarter. Our mix was up a little bit, but on a year-on-year basis that the transactions were down.

Nicole Miller

Okay. And then the second question is, our team visited a Houston store this week and saw the change of panels above the POS -- the ordering station, and just wondering what was behind that, and then would there be an intention and opportunity to go digital, if it's even relevant? And then how is the ordering flow going with the need now to a non-frequent user pick up a menu and take a look at that in terms of being able to order? Thanks.

Kevin Miles

Yes, Nicole, it's Kevin. We decided to try the panels, take the menu boards down of the -- kind of the stare at the menu and try to figure out where categories were, and put that into a handheld menu, and offer more visual queues where that existing menu board is. With our new launch that will come out here, later this summer, we'll have better photography and be able to show the customers the food via photography.

As far as how it's working with the consumer, obviously with the change, our existing consumer struggled at first trying to understand, okay, there is a handheld menu versus where is your old menu. For new guests it's actually pretty easy. They walk in because the handheld looks just like it would in a casual dining restaurant, and that gives them the time and the patience to actually review the menu without the pressure of standing in a line, and having the consumer from behind them kind of push them and they're making quick decisions. So it's very early. We've only had that out for a few weeks now. And we're capturing that data as we go, and then we will have a larger launch depending on what happens and how we see the feedback. But the overall, the handheld menu has been received well, specifically by new customers, and has been learning a little bit for our existing consumer.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Kevin Miles

Thank you.

Andy Barish

Hi, guys. I guess I'm struggling a little bit with why if the new stores are kind of hitting sales targets why the inefficiencies are showing up more so on the margin when unit count has increased a little bit but not significantly in terms of new stores as a percentage of the system?

Sunil Doshi

Hi, Andy, it's Sunil. So in the quarter, from a labor perspective when I delayer the new stores and some of the existing stores, with -- to kind of separating out the new stores for a moment, the labor line actually looked pretty good. Productivity on everything kind of before 2016, from a sales-per-hour perspective was flat year-on-year. We had a little bit of wage rate inflation. But all-in, labor looked pretty good. And so you've got, from a labor perspective, the impact is just from the new stores. Remember, in 2016, we were brining on from a year-on-year perspective, at least Q1-to-Q1. Last year in the first quarter, in 2016, the 10 stores that had opened at that point in time were all in existing markets. And obviously, as we step through the year we had opened up -- continued to open up stores in existing markets, but that had also opened up our stores in newer markets which have a little bit of a bigger drag than a traditional kind of new store, if you will.

So that's from a labor perspective, causes a little bit of that on the labor side. Other than that, in store operating expenses, the sources of deleverage are, as we commented in the prepared remarks, where we still have incremental technology expenses in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of last year. That should lap itself by the third. That's really when we started to step up that infrastructure investment in the store as it pertains to getting that technology foundation in. The deleverage that we're seeing from new stores, at around 60 basis points, that's actually been pretty consistent every year it kind of -- you know, at this stage in our overall unit count growth rate, that actually has been pretty consistent. And then, like I said in the prepared remarks, we did step up some of our marketing investments. So that was from a -- this year versus last year, that was an incremental piece on the store operating side.

Andy Barish

Okay. And then on the commodity side, I mean, you're still looking at slightly favorable. And there's been some big increases in chicken and some produce items. How are you managing through that, or is that being offset by some of the incremental pricing you talked about? And when and how much is that menu pricing increase going to roll in?

Sunil Doshi

Yes, so I mean, thus far, for the products that we're purchasing, the teams have done a good job of locking in things where they can [indiscernible] on the produce side. We're still launching a couple of commodities, like tomatoes, but all-in we're with -- where we've been able to lock in commodity types, their results were good in the first quarter, and leads us to think that we can be slightly favorable for the year, as we said. Poultry right now, as you know, it's been this way for some time with us. We purchase on the spot market just given our size and the type of product that we use. Trends in the most recent week or two have been up a little bit. But we had planned for that as we roll through the year and imbed it in our guidance. So, right now, the price increase as we roll off of last year's, and as I said in the prepared remarks, we are planning for a price increase later this year to help further protect margins in the event that there are other increases.

Andy Barish

Thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is actually Nash Woods [ph] on for Andrew. Thanks for taking my question. So, I just wanted to get a better sense of the new comp guidance range considering it's wider than before, and what's embedded in your expectations? Does the flat end of the guidance assume that 2Q stays roughly where it currently is, and then rebounds in the second-half of the year as the new menu items are introduced and the operational marketing investments start to contribute? And then would the lower end, the down three reflect current trends continuing more through the year? Or even in that case, is there some second-half acceleration outside of the easier laps baked in there?

Sunil Doshi

I think you've got it. I mean, like you said, on the high end, we're going to continue with what we're seeing from the first quarter into the second. And then we see the initiatives that we talk about -- the back-half-of-the-year initiatives starting to take [technical difficulty] and then so you get returns up to positive there to help offset the front-half of the year negative. On the low end of the side, we do see -- we would expect to see a little bit of improvement, but we just would kind of continue to forecast the traffic trends continuing to weigh down the overall result as we step through the back half of the year. So that -- I think the way you had it framed up is right, and just reiterating that from the zero to minus three.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then going on a little bit to the delivery tests, as you expanded the availability, can you talk about the decision to launch the company run test? Was it a factor of there just not being enough third-party coverage in all the markets you wanted to enter into, or is it more of that you think you're able to possibly do delivery at better margins in certain markets?

Sunil Doshi

Not really. I mean, just long-term, we think that there's -- I mean, hybrid models will emerge long-term. And we see that there is demand from the consumer currently around delivery. So while we're engaging with third parties, and that's easier to kind of get, if you will, up and running, we want to learn as much as we can learn about delivery, not only because we think it's a hybrid model, but we also want to learn about it as our customers are going to be -- are showing interest to engage in that kind of a channel. So it's to learn more for ourselves, and what does it take to do that, because long-term we do think that hybrid models will emerge.

Kevin Miles

One added to that as well, just to remind you that, the majority of our restaurants are in suburban American. And some of the third-party deliveries are still highly focused on the more dense areas of these cities. And this would allow us the opportunity to possibly get in and service the more suburban market that maybe one of these third-party vendors has not penetrated at this point in time. But at the end of the day, we believe that the customer is going to make that choice. And therefore, if we can do it with better margins ourselves, obviously we would like to drive our customer to that level. But we know that the adoption rate is rapidly happening today, and with that app on their phone they're going to choose the normal way they get delivery, so we want to be a part of all of that if possible.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks for taking my question. This is Hugh [ph] on for Will. I wanted to start with the competitive landscape, and hope you could give us any more color on what you're seeing on that front, and how much that factored into your guide down for the year?

Kevin Miles

I would tell you -- so more competition, definitely, we would kind of start with some of our core markets, we've definitely seen more competition not only specifically Mediterranean competition. There is that happening across the country, more so today than there was a few years ago, but just general fast casual competition. If you take markets like Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, all are getting highly penetrated with new fast casual brands. Some of them are better-for-you brands, some of them are still the burgers and pizza chains, and then some are directly coming in from a Mediterranean standpoint. So, I would say that didn't really have anything to do with our guidance, our guiding down. We've looked at everything, and looked at all our stores bottom-up, and really wanted to understand. That said, there is more seats there. We do believe that in certain markets that the new competition had definitely come in, and we're taking that into consideration as we look at it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks. And as a follow-up, could we potentially see a pull-back in unit growth if top line trends continue to slow?

Kevin Miles

First of all, I guess I'd point you back to 2017, as we've talked about in years past is, it is a pretty robust pipeline, as we were still guiding the 38 to 40. We believe that is kind of a baked 2017 number. We will remain very nimble in our real estate, not to say that we will slow down or speed up, but just to say remain nimble. Kind of going back in time, if you go all the way back to 2010 and '11, we had a lot of second-generation space that opened up, and we were able to capitalize on those opportunities. I think we're not quite in the same situation today as we were back then, but the growth, since really 2012 to today, has been first generation [technical difficulty] new develop, new ground-up development.

We will take the opportunity. Our teams will be focused on, everyone on the call has heard, more closures, more real estate restaurant chains closing doors. We will take that opportunity to see some of that great real estate potentially, but not to guide any longer we will be nimble about that. We'll give you better information as the year goes on. But that's kind of how we're approaching it at this point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, guys.

David Tarantino

Hi, good afternoon. My question is on the comp trends. And I just wanted to sort of revisit the softness you're seeing. And I know you pointed to a tough external environment, and I think we're all seeing that in terms of other companies. But as you reflect on the trend, there's been a pretty significant deceleration. And I just wonder if there's anything company-specific going on. And so could you comment on that. Do you see anything in your operating metrics that would suggest there is something company-specific either on speed of service or on brand scores that might point that direction?

Sunil Doshi

No, I think, we try to address some of the company-specific things in the prepared remarks that may be more directly to your question. On the -- consumer scores, the metrics that we're looking at, the overwhelming majority of the scores come in around service and facilities in terms of the categories. And those scores have been flat-to-up year-on-year in the first quarter. So from that standpoint I couldn't tell you that I can see anything in the data. What we can see is in kind of a little bit of what we talked about in the prepared remarks is, we do have a concentration of store or, I guess, around 60% of stores in areas of the country that not only the industry is reporting negative traffic trends, but those areas being lagging national averages.

The cannibalization factor is one that I looked at more closely, and analyzed a few different ways, and quantified for on the prepared remarks as around 130 basis points. So we are seeing that. Those stores are some of our larger volume stores. And as we've introduced other stores in the area we're growing total revenue and restaurant contribution. But the near-term drag on some of those larger stores is weighing on the comp. We can see that happening in other markets where we've got some of our, again, our larger stores are coming up in the -- one of our largest volume stores -- our largest volume store. And in the second quarter we've introduced two new stores in that market. Those two new stores are doing really well. And opening up that above-company-average weekly volumes, but they're causing a drag on that existing store. Net-net the market is up substantially, and restaurant contribution dollars are up at -- that will be -- those are company-specific things that I can say.

So, those are there, as was previously asked, we are lapping a menu launch from last year in that first quarter -- I'm sorry, in the first quarter of this year compared to last year. And so, as Kevin talked about, some of the items that we're testing right now and that we plan to roll out later this summer, we're looking forward to the positive impact we believe that can have.

David Tarantino

All right, that's helpful. And, Sunil, as you benchmark your business regionally -- I know you mentioned 60% or so of the stores are in -- or restaurants are in regions that have been soft. How has your relative performance trended in those regions? Are you able to look at it that way? Are you seeing the relative performance hold up well?

Sunil Doshi

Yes, like so I'm looking at the same -- kind of like the typical industry -- looking at Black Box type metrics. And from that standpoint we're pretty consistent with how I'm seeing Black Box metrics for the fast casual segment. So we're looking at it region-by-region there. We're seeing similar trends across the country. So stronger traffic trends on the East Coast, we're not in California I've seen that, and I've heard people talk about a little bit shorter trends out on the West Coast, but on the East Coast I've seen stronger traffic trends in Philadelphia, DC, and the Virginia's, Carolina's, things like that. So, well, more into the Virginia area, I'm sorry. We're seeing stronger traffic trends seeing that be a benefit. In markets where we haven't added stores, I've seen transactions and overall comp performance outperform the company average. That's more back on the cannibalization point, but yes, regionally the East Coast has been a little bit better than I would say Texas in the Southeast.

David Tarantino

All right. That's helpful. And then last question, I think, I don't remember if you mention, but for the price increase, how much you're planning to take?

Sunil Doshi

So, we did implement a price increase right at the -- just maybe a couple weeks ago, that was about a point that we have implemented. So that just got off the ground. And then, we're looking at another price increase, it will be more modest. As you know, historically, we've kind of been in that -- last year is around 3%, year before 0.7%, the year before that 1.5%. So, over a three-year period, we've averaged around 1.5%. And that's kind of how we're thinking about it right now. And so, we've got one in the system that just went in. And then, we were thinking about another half-a-point or so roughly in a little bit as we step later into the summer.

David Tarantino

Got it. And then, when does the 1.3 that you had in the first quarter, does that roll off at some point during the year?

Sunil Doshi

So, that rolled off in effectively late February, is when that rolled off. So we're lapping last year we put into 3% price increase approximately that went in around the end of February of 2016. And so, we lapped that effectively in the first quarter.

David Tarantino

Got it. Okay, thank you very much. That's helpful. Thank you.

Sunil Doshi

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks. So just another question on the traffic; 2Q to-date, trends are similar to 1Q, it sounds like against much easier to compare, could you comment on anything that you might be seeing over the past few weeks? Has there been any kind of change whether it would be geographically or anything else? And then I have one follow-up, thank you.

Sunil Doshi

No, the fundamental -- the driver seem to be, for me, similar; nothing different from what we shared in the prepared remarks.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then, on the openings for the rest of the year, could you comment at all on where those are concentrated? And I spoke about a few in Denver, but whether it's core versus new, and more specific, if possible, and as you look to 2018, does anything need to change whether it'd be the geographic mix of the openings or the pacing? Thanks.

Kevin Miles

Yes. The majority of the openings will continue to be core. We may have one or two more to get to the eight or 10 in Colorado. I know we do have one more coming to Kansas, I believe this year. So we have that coming. So the majority of what you're going to see is core; quite a bit will be Florida, we continue to open that market up with the nice pace. So, core markets are more existing is what we have kind of the back part of the year with a little bit of the Colorado and Kansas stuff.

As far as next year's cadence, we're really looking at that now. We're deep in the middle of that. So I believe we have better guidance here later in the year, but at this point as I mentioned earlier we want to remain nimble, we want to understand kind of where that looks. Again, I think we will still penetrate markets like Colorado being new. We haven't decided that we would open a new market at this point in time. We'll continue to penetrate the markets that we're in, in 2018.

Steve Anderson

Yes, good afternoon. I just want to follow-up on your question -- on your comments on the delivery, I think you add 100 restaurants right now; have you provided any guidance in terms of where you would like to see delivery in terms of number of restaurants to target? Thanks.

Kevin Miles

Yes, I think ideally all restaurants over time kind of back to our in-house delivery versus third-party delivery, we still are finding in certain parts of the country especially small markets that we're in, that that delivery third-party is just not there today. So part of the reason why we're kind of understanding and testing our own in-house delivery, so ideally long-term every one of our restaurants would have that option, Steve. Again, the cadence that time is kind of to be determined still.

Steve Anderson

But since you already have the catering function, what will make you decide to do a third-party rather than keeping it in-house?

Kevin Miles

Well, I think for demand right yes there's a couple of things, you have demand which those orders come in as we turn online catering orders on our online catering on as well as smaller delivery, you know I don't know that it's we're working through that kind of with our in-house right now we have one delivery vehicle in most of our locations that will require different model and we're understanding that ideally we would deliver it ourselves, we believe we can do that with a better margin, we also believe we can control the environment but the end of the day as I'm sure everyone on the call has their favorite delivery app and that's what they use, when they're delivering I think as the consumer continues to adopt these apps being part of that is how they're going to use it at different times of the day and different times, different parts of where they're traveling to and whether using at home or using at the office maybe different mechanism.

So I think it's going to be a hybrid of both but ideally we would love to have our customers, have our team deliver our food, we believe we can get have a much more controlled experience and environment but it is going to need to expand across kind of all avenues.

Steve Anderson

Thank you.

Kevin Miles

Thanks, Steve.

Ben Fox

Hi, good afternoon. This is Ben Fox on for Bob. Just circling back to the cannibalization, you called out 130 basis points, I'm curious where that stacked up relative to your expectations, and also how relevant that is in the downward revision to the same-store sales guidance?

Sunil Doshi

Yes. It terms of the stores that we're looking at, I mean there were some stores that were it was a little bit more I would say on average it was maybe a comp point or two more to those individual stores in terms of the impact. So, we had gone in with our model expecting some cannibalization. It's hard to discern all necessarily exactly cannibalization from just traffic challenges that are in the market. So, there is a little bit of art between that, but I'd say it was a little bit more than we thought, not meaningfully more, in terms of impact on those particular restaurants. Again, those are higher volume restaurants to begin with, and ultimately, we believe that adding the additional store in that area is the right long-term call for the business even though if it creates a near-term drag on the particular comp. And yes, it was factored into -- it's factored into our guidance [indiscernible] to the change in the guidance, no, I wouldn't say it was necessarily more so factored into -- it's more I think the overall environment and traffic that we've ever seen to extend out to Q1 into Q2 as part of that rationale.

Ben Fox

Got it. And then just one more question, in terms of marketing, I know there's increased spend this year and you guys have a lot of initiatives in the back half as well as a new CMO, can you kind of talk about how that marketing is going to pan out in terms of timing, how it's going to coincide with some of your initiatives, and maybe kind of the mix of channels coming out this year versus kind of how you approached it last year?

Sunil Doshi

I will start with a couple of things, and Kevin can jump in, maybe a little more tactically around the first quarter. So right now our CRM database, you know, is one of the areas that we're trying to invest in to get better at, and so some of the investment in marketing has been partnering with folks that can go out and reach customers, identify customer segments that are likely to want to be able to transact with Zoe's. We're trying to target customers that have not transacted in the past with us, or ideally profile new people. So that's where some of the investment is going right now in advance of having our own tools [indiscernible] more robust CRM database where we can tie transactions in the past history and really speak to people. So that's where some of the investment has gone to right now. So it's little more digital-focused, increasing e-mail frequency, trying to target with the help of third-parties, trying to target customers that haven't been in Zoe's to drive that experience back in with us. That's some of the con right now, and Kevin do you have more?

Kevin Miles

Yes, I think in the back half, obviously driving to Sunil's point of your understanding and driving that e-mail capture, phone capture, and be able to market to the customers where we have big marketing push for us, they are major initiatives, so we can't have that and build that database. I think the other initiatives will be around the new food, I'd point out that although we've rolled some food in the past, this will be our first -- the largest rollout we've had from a food standpoint since 2012 when we rolled out beef and steak kabobs. So, specifically with lamb additions to the menu and balls we feel like balls really resonate from a marketing perspective really getting that out and penetrating that with customers will be a huge push along with the digital and e-mail capture. Well, those are by the two primary things, and then you're obvious kind of underlying, underpinning things that kind of go on whether it's gift cards, and there will be more sales building initiatives and driving initiatives versus any kind of brand initiative. We're looking at different avenues on how we'll do that, and will kind of disclose that a little bit here in the near future, but all avenues whether it's testing some traditional avenues as long with digital and PR efforts, but quite a bit more around the digital and PR than any kind of traditional type marketing.

Ben Fox

And with the improved app, can we expect more personalization in that regard too?

Kevin Miles

Absolutely. Now, in the beginning, that will be very difficult because until we -- other than our current customer base that we have, but as we add and grow that and we understand who that customer is, today it's very hard for us to tell if that's a single user or a family user, and that will allow us in the future to really start to hone in on that particular customer's demands and what they're looking for out of Zoe's versus just trying to blanket market everyone directly.

Ben Fox

Thanks. And you guys didn't give a target rollout date on the app, have you?

Kevin Miles

Not yet. We believe it will be kind of late summer time.

Ben Fox

Okay, thank you.

Kevin Miles

I'd like to thank everyone again for joining the call today, and for your continued interest in Zoe's Kitchen. Please join us in one of our restaurants soon and try our new menu items and better understand the benefits of Mediterranean lifestyle. Thank you.

