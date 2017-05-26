4 Reasons To Avoid This Fallen Pipeline Giant And Choose This Much Higher-Yielding And Faster-Growing MLP Instead

Of course, like all midstream operators, it too faces certain key risks.

On the other hand, GasLog Partners is riding a very strong megatrend of growing LNG exports to rapid growth, and its units are 58% undervalued to boot.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), America's largest midstream infrastructure operator by market cap, has broken a lot of dividend investors' hearts over the last few years.

It's poorly timed decision to buy out its MLPs right before oil prices cratered left it with a mountain of debt and resulted in a liquidity trap that forced it to slash its dividend by 75%.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that oil prices have nearly doubled off their early 2016 lows, Kinder's results haven't kept pace. This causes me to question management's long-term turnaround story, and combined with a woefully inadequate current yield, makes Kinder Morgan a very weak dividend stock.

On the other hand, GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), a midstream MLP benefiting from the strong growth in liquefied natural gas or LNG exports, offers high-yield investors both a far richer payout as well as superior, long-term growth prospects. Best of all, despite the recent rally (that has once more allowed it to start tapping equity markets), its units are still trading at an unbelievably attractive valuation.

Kinder's Turnaround Efforts Have Stalled

Source: Earnings Release

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $3.20 billion $3.42 billion 7.2% Distributable Cash Flow $1.23 billion $1.22 billion -1.5% Shares Outstanding 2.229 billion 2.230 billion 0% DCF/Share $0.55 $0.54 -1.5% Dividend $0.125 $0.125 0% Dividend Coverage Ratio 4.43 4.36 -1.5%

Despite the recovery in oil prices, which helped generate solid top0line growth, what really matters to investors, Kinder's distributable cash flow, or DCF, fell flat.

In fact, the slight decrease in DCF, as well as management's guidance that 2017's DCF/share will come in at $1.99, down from 2016's $2.02/share, indicates that despite Kinder continuing to invest aggressively ($3.2 billion in 2017), its ability to grow is deeply impaired.

That's due to the company's massive debt load, which during the oil crash resulted in an ultimatum from credit rating agencies that forced it to gut its dividend to internally fund its growth backlog.

Over the past year, the company has been extremely aggressive in selling assets in order to deleverage towards its ultimate goal of Debt/Adjusted EBITDA of 5.0 or less. Specifically Kinder sold:

50% of its Southern Natural Gas system to Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for $4.15 billion.

50% of its Utopia Ethane Pipeline to Riverstone Investment Group.

The last 50% of its Parkway refined products pipeline to Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

49% of its stake in its Elba LNG project to EIG Global Energy Partners for $385 million plus a 50% split of the construction costs.

Plans to sell 50% of stake in Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion to a joint venture partner, or conduct an IPO of a large chunk of Kinder Morgan Canada that would include this $5.5 billion growth project.

In addition, Forbes reported back in December that the company is considering selling its long-suffering CO2-enhanced oil recovery business in the Permian Basis for as much as $10 billion.

In total, all this carving up of the company and its future cash flows means that Kinder expects to have its leverage ratio down to 5.4 by the end of the year. At which point it expects to issue revised dividend growth guidance for 2018.

While analysts have speculated that this could mean a doubling of the dividend in 2018, we can't forget that Kinder's hyper-aggressive debt reduction efforts mean that its future growth prospects are dimming at an alarming rate.

For example, in the last quarter, its growth backlog (projects expected to come online within the next five years) fell $300 million to just $11.7 billion. This is due to project completions, but the fact remains that though Kinder is continuing to invest in growth, the pace of asset sales means that DCF/share continues to stagnate or even fall.

And keep in mind that this figure includes 100% of Trans Mountain, which Kinder is looking to sell at least half its stake. That means that adjusted for the likely equity asset sale, Kinder's growth backlog is only $9.5 billion.

While that sounds like a lot, keep in mind that it's down from $22 billion in mid-2015. Worse yet? In order to hit analysts' long-term growth targets of 7.5% growth, Morningstar's John Buethe estimates that Kinder needs to bring online $3 to $4 billion a year in new projects. In other words, for Kinder to be able to offer decent dividend growth of about 7.2% (doubling in the next 10 years), it would need a backlog of $15 to $20 billion, 50% to 100% above its current level.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Investor Presentation

Even more troubling is the fact that despite energy prices remaining about 50% off their mid-2014 highs, America's shale producers have fully adapted to a low price environment.

That means that in the coming five years, natural gas, natural gas liquids, or NGLs, and oil and condensate production are expected to rise 31%, 43%, and 38%, respectively, as America's energy production reaches new all-time highs.

In other words, the demand for the kind of midstream infrastructure that Kinder owns is only going to soar, creating rich opportunities for profits. Yet, management hasn't announced any new growth initiatives, resulting in a perpetually falling backlog. That's in contrast to many of its peers whose growth backlogs remain robust.

Until this trend reverses itself, I can't help but wonder if Kinder Morgan, which is credited with inventing the modern MLP industry, has lost its touch and simply won't be able to move the needle going forward.

Meet GasLog Partners: A Fast Growing Sea Based Midstream MLP



Source: GasLog Partners Investor Presentation

GasLog Partners is the MLP sponsored by GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), one of the most experienced global LNG shippers in the world.

GasLog Partners was launched in 2014 in order to allow GasLog to monetize its assets in a tax efficient manner. That means that after it's procured long-term, fixed-rate contracts with such oil giants such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) or Total (NYSE:TOT), it drops down (sells) the LNG tanker to GasLog Partners, thus recouping its construction costs.

In exchange, GasLog Partners, which raises the funds for the tanker from external investors (in the debt and equity markets), obtains a long-term source of secure cash flow with absolutely no volume or commodity risk.

That in turn is then paid out as a steadily growing distribution (but with no K-1 form at tax time), which helps to boost the MLP's unit price and make funding further acquisitions easier.

Meanwhile, because GasLog owns 30% of the MLP's limited partner units (what investors own) as well as its incentive distribution rights (grant GasLog 50% of marginal cash flow), it benefits from not just paying for the costs of its ships, but still enjoys an exponentially growing stream of cash flow to further add to its dropdown pipeline.

GasLog Partners' Growth Engine Continues To Hum Along

Source: Earnings Release

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Revenue $56.1 million $57.0 million 1.5% DCF $18.9 million $23.5 million 24.5% Total Units Outstanding 32.3 million 39.0 million 20.9% DCF/Unit $0.58 $0.60 2.6% Distribution $0.478 $0.49 2.5% DCR 1.21 1.17 0.0%

In the first quarter, GasLog was the mirror image of Kinder Morgan, with flat top-line sales, but strong growth in distributable cash flow (MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution).

That was courtesy of the MLP's unit price recovering along with oil prices (despite its cash flows having almost no connection to the commodity). This allowed it to recently raise sufficient capital to acquire GasLog Seattle for $189 million on November 1st of 2016.

This LNG tanker is chartered with Shell through 2020 with two five-year extensions. The terms of the deal are expected to generate an EBITDA yield of 10.6% and generate $20 million, and $10 million in annual EBITDA and DCF, respectively. After the acquisition, GasLog partners raised its payout by 5% year over year.

Better yet? On March 23rd, GasLog Partners also acquired GasLog Greece from its sponsor at even better terms. While the price was higher, $219 million, the EBITDA yield of 11.0% means that the MLP should see its annual EBITDA and DCF grow by $24 million and $13 million, respectively.

To put in perspective how big a deal these acquisitions are, in 2016, the MLP's total DCF was $83.7 million. In other words, GasLog Partners has just ensured itself 27% DCF growth, which even accounting for the rising unit count (part of the MLP business model) should allow the MLP to raise its payout another 5%.

Sources: Earnings Releases, GuruFocus, Simply Safe Dividends

Capital Source % Of Capital Capital Cost Retained DCF 22.5% 0% Debt 34.9% 4.62% Equity 42.6% 10.66% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 6.15% TTM ROIC NA 9.4%

But wait, it gets better. Thanks to GasLog Partners' stronger unit price, it's cost of capital has now fallen so low that it should be able to fully take advantage of its sponsor's massive dropdown pipeline of 12 vessels, each at highly attractive terms that is accretive to DCF/unit.

Notice as well that in addition to 12 current dropdown candidates, all of which already have long-term contracts in place with large and capitalized oil companies, GasLog has a strong history of growing the backlog over time.

That's because the LNG tanker industry is expected to benefit from the massive growth in both LNG supply (courtesy of the US gas fracking revolution) and massive demand growth from utilities in Asia and India.

In other words, GasLog Partners has a massive growth runway ahead of it. For example, assuming $11.5 million in annual DCF from each new dropdown candidate (average of the last two) than acquiring its sponsor's entire pipeline would raise GasLog Partners' annual DCF to $245 million; a tripling off 2016's levels.

That should easily allow the MLP to continue its recent trend of increasing its distribution by a penny per share each quarter for the foreseeable future.

Kinder's Achilles' Heel Remains Its Mountain Of Debt

Source: Morningstar, Earnings Release

Midstream Operator Net Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Kinder Morgan 5.48 3.07 47% 0.40 BBB- GasLog Partners 4.60 5.55 45% 1.05 NA Industry Average 7.10 NA 62% 0.84 NA

As Kinder Morgan's experience with an overly leveraged balance sheet proves, payout security isn't just about the coverage ratio, but also about management being conservative with debt.

And while Kinder's leverage ratio continues to fall, it's low interest coverage ratio and terrible current ratio explain why its credit rating remains just one level above junk.

Meanwhile GasLog Partners' leverage ratio is right near the sweet spot that credit rating agencies like to see, 4.5 or below. In addition its interest coverage ratio is rock solid, and its impressive current ratio means that it could possibly soon achieve an investment grade credit rating (currently not rated due to its small size).

That should be a major asset in a rising rate environment, as it would mean more access to cheap debt capital with which to leverage its future equity raises.

Then There's Kinder's Profitability Problem

Sources: Morningstar, Earnings Releases, GuruFocus

Midstream Operator Operating Margin Net Margin DCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Kinder Morgan 28.1% 5.1% 38.6% 0.8% 1.9% 1.2% GasLog Partners 51.6% 32.8% 41.2% 5.2% 11.6% 9.4% Industry Average 12.3% 3.1% NA 1.0% 3.7% NA

While Kinder's large scale helps it to achieve above-average margins, its returns on shareholder capital have lagged its peers due to its high interest burden.

That helps to partially explain the lack of DCF/share growth, because its return on invested capital is absolutely horrible. In contrast, GasLog Partners, blessed as it is with a highly profitable and fast growing niche, generates amazing profitability and very strong ROIC.

And because the spread between its ROIC and cost of capital is so wide, that means that the door is wide open for the MLP to continue to accelerate its pace of dropdown acquisitions in the coming years.

In fact, I fully expect that the MLP to buy one new vessel a quarter. That's because the only thing limiting its ability to acquire the drop down pipeline faster is its relatively small size, meaning a market cap of $643 million.

That means that it must wait a few months between secondary offerings in order to prevent a flood of new shares from crashing its unit price and raising its cost of equity to unaccretive levels.

Dividend Profiles Show GasLog Is The Far Better Long-Term Choice

Sources: GuruFocus, Morningstar, FactSet Research, Multipl.com, Moneychimp.com, Fast Graphs

Midstream Operator Yield TTM DCR 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Kinder Morgan 2.6% 4.02 6.7% 9.3% GasLog Partners 8.5% 1.29 6.2% 14.7% S&P 500 1.9% 2.53 5.8% 9.1%

At the end of the day, the investment case for any midstream operator is all about the dividend profile. That means we want a generous current yield, but also one that's secured by a strong distribution coverage ratio, or DCR, and a healthy balance sheet.

And since studies show that long-term total return follows the formula yield + long-term payout growth, we also want a long distribution growth runway.

And while it may seem as if Kinder's dividend growth prospects are good, keep in mind that the above figure is based on compound annual growth rate. That means that Kinder might keep its current dividend frozen for nine years and then in 2027 raise it substantially.

On the other hand, GasLog Partners offers a highly secure distribution (since its IPO the DCR has averaged 1.22), but one that's 226% higher than Kinder's.

In addition, GasLog Partners' payout growth is likely to be far steadier, at $0.01/share per quarter, which should help fuel far more steady and impressive capital gains.

Valuation: Kinder Is Dirt Cheap, But GasLog Is Even Better

KMI Total Return Price data by YCharts

As you can see, in the past year, Kinder has underperformed the market while GasLog Partners has had a phenomenal run. That's why it's now able to raise equity growth capital at attractive enough terms to once more start buying its sponsors' dropdown candidates.

Sources: Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

Midstream Operator Price/Operating Cash Flow Historical P/OCF Yield Historical Yield Kinder Morgan 9.5 9.8 2.6% 4.0% GasLog Partners 5.4 4.1 8.5% 8.7%

However, don't let that fool you. Because despite its 31% total return in the past year, GasLog Partners is nowhere near overvalued.

Yes, its price to operating cash flow is higher than its historical level, but that's only because the timing of its IPO was right before the oil crash. That means that the MLP has been ridiculously undervalued since it went public.

On the flip side, Kinder Morgan, thanks to the dividend cut, remains one of the lowest-yielding midstream names you can buy.

Sources: Earnings Releases, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

Midstream Operator TTM DCF/Share 10 Year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety Kinder Morgan $2.01 7.0% $35.07 -3.7% 45% GasLog Partners $2.41 6.2% $54.03 -34.0% 58%

Looking out further, using a 20-year discounted cash flow, or DCF, analysis, we can see that both midstream stocks are trading at fire sale prices.

However, keep in mind that Kinder's recent failure to execute on its turnaround plan means that its long-term growth potential is declining, which means that in the future its fair value could decline.

On the other hand, GasLog Partners, which is executing well on its growth plan, is trading at an absolutely ridiculously pessimistic level. That's because the market is currently pricing in a near-death spiral like decline in DCF/unit, when the MLP's two major growth catalysts are likely to mean very strong cash flow growth.

That creates one of the largest margins of safety you can find on Wall Street right now and makes GasLog Partners a must-own high-yield income growth stock.

Risks To Consider:

While I'm a big fan of GasLog Partners, there are nonetheless several risks to keep in mind.

The first is that while the MLP's long-term fixed rate contracts mean that it has no short-term volume or commodity risk, over the longer term that's not necessarily true.

That's because the companies that are building out the LNG infrastructure that GasLog's long-term thesis rests on are highly sensitive to oil prices.

And, as you can see, the worst oil crash in over 50 years resulted in massive amount of canceled LNG projects. Should crude prices fall once more, then the overall LNG supply growth that would fuel the strong demand for the MLP's tankers might evaporate.

However, even if oil prices climb steadily over time, that also doesn't ensure GasLog Partners' bright future. That's because, just as in dry goods shipping, which has suffered from nearly a decade of massive oversupply, if the LNG tanker industry builds too many ships too fast, then charter rates could crater.

That would mean that once its current charters expire, the day rate that GasLog Partners' can obtain for its tankers might fall significantly, drastically lowering its DCF and putting the payout at risk.

Finally, we can't forget that because the MLP business model involves paying out the majority of DCF to investors, GasLog Partners' long-term growth is ultimately at the mercy of fickle investor sentiment.

That means that should its unit price collapse again (in early January 2016, it hit $10), then the MLP could once again find itself in a liquidity trap. That's when a low unit price raises its cost of capital so high it can't afford to profitably grow.

And while I don't expect such an event (not unless oil prices plunge to $26 again), rising interest rates could create a significant unit price headwind.

That's because over the past eight years, record low interest rates have forced a lot of income investors to hunt for yield, and thus flooded the MLP industry with lots of cheap capital.

Now, however, with the Fed predicting that interest rates will rise by 2.25% by the end of 2020, this trend could reverse itself. After all, if 10- and 30-Year Treasuries end up offering 4%, 5%, or even 6% risk free yields, then GasLog Partners could see a significant decrease in the demand for its units.

Bottom Line: Kinder Still Has A LOT To Prove In Order To Regain Investor Trust While GasLog Partners Is Firing On All Cylinders

An investment in Kinder Morgan is predicated on the idea that diverting the DCF from the slashed dividend would allow the company to: Complete its growth backlog, increase DCF/share, and deleverage its balance sheet. This would allow it to vastly increase its payout, send the share price rising, and reopen its access to cheap equity markets.

However, in recent quarters, despite a sharp recovery in energy markets, the company's fundamentals haven't improved much. Worse yet its long-term growth prospects continue to steadily decline. This doesn't bode well for the company's speculative turnaround thesis.

Meanwhile, GasLog Partners has benefited from a strong recovery in unit price that has reopened its equity window and with a large dropdown pipeline, a strong balance sheet, and a strong secular megatrend at its back, this high-yield, income-growth stock is set to potentially generate market-crushing total returns over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP, EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.