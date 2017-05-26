Intuit's Earnings Show Shareholder Value

Operating income came in at $1.4 billion, up from $1.3 billion from a year earlier, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.90, up from $3.43 from a year earlier.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reported third quarter financial results on May 23rd, beating on both the top and bottom line, while increasing full-year guidance. The beat supports Intuit as a value play - meeting standards such as double-digit revenue growth, a healthy dividend track record, and a positive earnings outlook.

INTU data by YCharts

Intuit reported solid financial results, as revenue came in at $2.541 billion, up 10% year over year, finishing in the high end of management's guidance and beating analyst estimates. Operating income was reported at $1.4 billion, resulting in non-GAAP EPS of $3.90, up from $3.43 in the same quarter in 2016. The company expects full-year guidance to rise 10% year over year, as revenues hit $5.14 billion with GAAP operating income of $1.36 billion.

The beat was a result of growth in Intuit's small business solutions via QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Self-Employed. Both segments received double-digit subscription growth. QuickBooks Online subscribers grew 59% during the third quarter, as this segment now boasts some 2.2 million total subscribers. The second bright spot came from Intuit's offering to the self-employed demographic, which grew by 100% year over year to a total of 360,000 subscribers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 10% of total U.S. employment meets the guidelines of being self-employed. This comes to a total of 9.5 million people, of which 6 out of 10 are still unincorporated. Becoming incorporated allows for tax incentives for owners. This segment is still a largely untapped market for Intuit as the subscriber growth first hit 180,000 total users in 2016.

One issue of concern to Intuit's business is the overall growth in the number of tax returns filed with the IRS. Intuit's Chief Operating Officer Brad Smith addressed this issue during the conference call:

The latest IRS data indicate that total returns are down slightly, below the 0% to 1% growth that we have forecasted. If this trend plays out for the remainder of the tax filing year, it will be the slowest growth in total tax return since the year 2013.

Despite the stagnate growth in total tax returns, Intuit was able to deliver double-digit revenue growth as its Consumer Tax segment grew 10% year over year. This was achieved by technological innovations and international expansion.

The company has enabled itself to deliver its software applications over the cloud with a subscription-based business model. Online customers have increased 12% on compound annual growth rate from 2012 to 2016, while desktop customer growth has decreased 1% during the same period. Intuit has also been able to grow its market in Consumer Tax via its software offering TurboTax. Currently, 60 million U.S. individuals use software to file their taxes. Of this, Intuit has expanded its market share to 65% over the past three years, while its competitors have lost some ground.

Growth is due to continued innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence. Recently, Intuit partnered with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to allow users to engage with professional accountants to cut out the need to go to physical locations. This is a value add and plays into the Intuit's do-it-yourself strategy.

Management has also increased value to shareholders via its capital allocation strategy with share buybacks. During the third quarter, management repurchased $88 million of stock, with an additional $1.9 billion pending in the plan. The corporate balance sheet continues to improve with $1.35 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up from $638 million a year ago. Long-term debt decreased to $450 million from $488 million in the same period, proving that growth is not coming from the taking on of additional debt.

Management approved a $0.34 dividend, or $1.36 annualized, payable to shareholders July 18, 2017. With EPS at $3.90, coupled with the above-mentioned cash on hand, investors can feel secure with respect to management's ability to meet future dividend obligations. The dividend has grown from $0.60 in FY'2012, which is the sort of consistent growth one expects from a value play.

The company continued to meet several standards as a value play with double-digit revenue growth, a solid 5-year dividend track record, and an active management team. Investors should look forward to future growth in emerging markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong. The 10% move higher is supported by a solid earnings beat and solid forward-looking results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.