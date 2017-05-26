Jennie-O Wallops Hormel

A nice size dip in shares make Hormel a value compared to the market. However, prices are still above historical norms. There could be more downside in shares ahead.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported second quarter earnings before the bell on May 25th. The meat and food products conglomerate disappointed the market with earnings that missed on both the top and bottom line. Shares proceeded to set a new 52 week low in trading that afternoon. However, the under performance is not across the board. The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment is leading losses, and is over shadowing what is currently working for Hormel. Hormel has become rather inexpensive compared to the rest of a market at all time highs.

The old saying goes, you can't put lip stick on a pig. In this case, you can't put lip stick on a turkey. Results from the Jennie-O Turkey Store segment were truly horrendous. Sales were down 8% over last year, volumes were down 6% over last year, and operating profit was down a whopping 29% from last year. Margins within the segment contracted to 16%, down from more than 21% last year. The anointed cause of this atrocity is a trifecta of factors, including a supply glut pushing prices to a seven year low, competition, and increased costs due in part to consumer demand for anti-biotic free poultry.

This is a tough situation for Hormel, because there is no obvious fix in the near term. During the conference call to discuss earnings, management forecasted that poultry prices should rise as we progress into the year. Plans were also reiterated to build a new $130M plant to handle whole birds. This should help costs in the long run. Competition is always going to be present, so the challenge for Hormel is to simply increase efficiency to lower costs, and hope for higher poultry prices. This is the far and away reason that shares were hammered during trading. The Jennie-O segment represents approximately one fifth of the company, so Hormel is diversified enough to at least weather this storm.

When looking under the hood, the rest of the business is performing pretty well. Grocery Products - most noted for its flagship "SPAM" brand, is rocking and rolling. Sales are up 8%, volume was up 2%, and segment profits are up 15% over last year.

International Sales continue to be an area of excellent growth for Hormel as well. International segment posted sales growth of 19%, on 17% volume growth. Segment profit grew a whopping 38% over last year. SPAM and SKIPPY peanut butter continue to lead the way here.

The Refrigerated Foods segment was not as bad as first glance would indicate. When adjusting for the recent divestiture of non-strategic brand "Farmer John", adjusted sales managed to grow 5% over last year, on a 1% volume increase.

Specialty Foods also reported a massive decrease at first glance due to a divestiture of former Hormel brand "Diamond Crystal Brands". When adjusting for this, volumes were actually up 3% over last year while adjusted sales did remain flat.

In all when adjusting for divestitures, company wide volumes increased 1%, and sales grew 2%. Despite the Jennie-O mess, overall earnings came to within 2.5% of last year, while company wide operating margins actually expanded by 40 basis points to 14.5%. As the Jennie-O segment eventually begins to rebound, the growth that the rest of the company is putting out will shine through to the overall numbers.

With that said, the financials of Hormel remain solid. Hormel raised its dividend last year by a generous 17.2%, which still only accounts for a payout ratio of about 40% of 2017 earnings. When the time comes for the 2017 raise, I would not expect the flat earnings growth this year to prevent a nice raise. The low payout ratio will allow for something significantly above inflation. I would bet on a dividend hike in the 8-10% range. Its 10 year dividend growth rate is about 15%, so this year is more or less a "speed bump" due to the struggles with Jennie-O.

The balance sheet is pristine, with more than twice as much cash ($550M) as debt ($250M). Management is also buying back shares to prevent exercised stock options from diluting share holder equity. Even if the Jennie-O issues put a mild dent in growth over the near term, Hormel can chug along without missing a beat for a while. This is a financially tight ship.

Assuming the Jennie-O struggles keep 2017 earnings towards the low end of guidance of $1.65 per share, there is no doubt that valuations improved today. Shares got a nice haircut to put them at about $33 per share. This puts Hormel at precisely 20X this year's earnings. You could certainly do worse on valuation in a market that just set all time highs. Hormel - especially after today's drop, represents one of the better combinations of "quality" and "reasonable price" out there. These are becoming increasingly rare.

I previously called for a target under $30, which would put shares in line with decade averages. I stand by that target at this point in time, given the short term challenges of the Jennie-O segment. I would add that long term investors should not lose sleep on a $3 share price spread. In 10 years, this would likely be a rounding error. However with the markets so high, even a minor market correction could shave a bit more off of shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.