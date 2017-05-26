Dollar Tree Stores Looks Overextended Here

Comp growth is slowing at DLTR and all other discount retailers, implying the space is becoming crowded.

Retail has been in the doghouse recently, so its interesting to see Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) rally after posting mediocre results and delivering a bland guide. On the call, management affirmed that the company can grow its total store base to more than 25,000 (up from 14,200 now), and that is giving shares new life despite disappointing comp numbers.

We think the goal of 25,000 retail locations across the US is a stretch, and likewise think the stock's current valuation is stretched. We remain cautious at these levels.

On the positive side, there is a clear trend away from full-price, mall-based retailers and towards off-price, shopping center-based retailers. Mall-centric department stores like Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Macy's (NYSE:M) have all had trouble coming by positive same-store sales growth recently, while the discount retailers located in shopping centers, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Ross Stores (ROSS), and TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), have all posted positive SSS growth recently.

The dollar stores are benefiting from that shift. DLTR has had no problem positing positive comps over the past several quarters. That is expected to continue, with comps expected to rise in the low single-digit range this year.

While comps may be able to rise in the LSD range this year, we challenge the notion that such growth is sustainable in a multi-year scenario. The problem with DLTR stock is that the Street is pricing in far more growth than is realistic.

The off-price retailing environment is getting crowded, and comp growth is starting to slow down across the board. TJX comps slowed from 3% in Q4 to 1% in Q1. ROST comps slowed from 4% to 3%. WMT comps went from 1.8% to 1.4%. At DLTR, enterprise comps slowed from 1.2% to 0.5%.

With the space getting crowded and growth slowing, we really do not see what will differentiate DLTR and continue to prop up SSS growth. We are particularly concerned about WMT's aggressive efforts on the grocery front recently, and believe that could aversely affect DLTR's results both in the near and long term.

That means we think DLTR comp growth will be stuck around flat to up 1% into the foreseeable future. That puts a lot of pressure on DLTR to expand its real estate footprint to grow sales. Square footage is expected to grow by roughly 4% this year, and management believes that the total store count can grow by more than 75% to 25,000.

But that is tough to see. Walmart operates only 4,700 retail locations in the US. Target (NYSE:TGT) operates less than 2,000 stores in the US. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has some 13,000 stores.

While 25,000 seems like a stretch, we do concede that DLTR can achieve LSD unit growth over the next several years. LSD unit growth plus flattish comps implies a long-term LSD revenue growth outlook.

Gross profit expansion should help drive higher earnings growth, but that will be partially offset by higher payroll expenses. From a realistic viewpoint, then, LSD revenue growth at DLTR should flow into MSD to HSD earnings growth at best.

A 16x forward earnings multiple for MSD to HSD growth isn't a great set-up for attractive share price appreciation. We would be okay with this PEG profile if it weren't for the company's debt-heavy balance sheet. With more than $6 billion in debt sitting on the balance sheet, DLTR is a levered growth story.

Overall, DLTR is benefiting from secular tailwinds, but we are worried about commoditization in the off-price retail sector as the space gets more and more crowded. The stock's PEG profile isn't terribly attractive and the balance sheet has a lot of debt. The growth outlook is muddied by the fact that comps are slowing and unit growth expectations are stretched. We think investors looking to play the off-price retail trend should look at other names, like TJX or ROST.

