Signet Could Be A Long-Term Buy Here

Shares may languish around these levels for the next several months, but the multi-year outlook is exceptionally promising.

SIG stock tumbled after Q1 results disappointed, continuing what has been a secular decline for the stock since late 2015.

Shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) are off 8% today, 5/25, after the company missed Q1 estimates by a wide margin. The miss continues what has been a secular decline in shares of SIG since November 2015. While SIG certainly has the feel of a falling knife, investors should remember that this is a company that sells goods (jewelry) which have secular appeal.

The valuation has now compressed to late 2008 levels, and we think the downside feels greatly limited while the long-term upside looks potentially astronomical. We are not calling for an immediate turnaround in SIG stock, but believe investors entering at these levels will make handsome multi-year returns.

After Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reported lousy earnings on Wednesday, 5/24, the writing was on the wall for SIG's quarterly results. The trends adversely affecting diamond sales are pervasive and they are strong. From our Tiffany article yesterday:

At the core of the issue, Millennials in the US aren't buying diamonds. Part of the problem is student debt is burdening young professionals. Part of the problem is that Millennials aren't getting married with the same frequency as their parents. Part of the problem is this whole shift from buying things to buying experiences. Because these are all current trends, we do not really have any clarity as to when diamond sales will pick back up again (student debt isn't going away or lessening, marriage frequency is a black box, and valuing experiences over things seems to only be gaining traction). Granted, Tiffany will likely always sell diamonds, but the outlook right now remains hazy given lower Millennial demand.

The outlook remains likewise bleak for SIG, which reported much worse results than TIF. TIF saw comparable same-store sales fall 3% in the quarter, while SIG's comps fell more than 11%.

It was a really ugly start to the year for SIG, but it isn't all doom and gloom. Sales trends have picked up throughout the year and into Mother's Day, giving management enough confidence to reiterate the full-year guide calling for comp declines to moderate in the LSD to MSD range. Average transaction value is up, and that is helping gross margins. That also means that once shoppers come back into stores, the company will regain sales volume on higher margins, implying more bottom-line profit. SIG is also closing mall-based stores and opening off-mall locations, and that should lessen the company's reliance on mall traffic trends.

At the end of the day, though, it comes down to valuation. We don't like TIF stock because its too rich considering the secular headwinds in the jewelry business. But SIG trades at a much more reasonable valuation.

The significant disparity in valuation gives us confidence that while TIF may not be baked with enough pessimism regarding continued weak jewelry demand, SIG doesn't have much valuation risk.

Moreover, when we zoom out the window to look at long-term trends, we think SIG stock could be a great long-term buy here. In SIG's history as a publicly traded company, revenues have had two major setbacks which look similar to the current one. Those were in the early 1990's and in 2008.

Now lets look at the stock chart. The best buying opportunities into SIG stock were those two major revenue setbacks in the early 1990's and 2008.

We firmly believe that jewelry has secular appeal. That is, men and women will always buy jewelry. Marriages will always happen and anniversaries will always happen. Granted, certain Millennial based trends are currently diminishing the appeal of diamond gifts, but in the long-term window, this just looks like a minor setback.

We do not have much clarity as to when these current trends will fade, but at 7x FY18 guided earnings, there isn't much risk to shares here. SIG stock may languish for another several months, but we have confidence that shares will be materially higher in a multi-year window.

We take the buy-and-hold outlook here.

