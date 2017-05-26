'Penny Defense Stocks' Won't Beat Northrop Grumman

But right now the odds are not in our favor with small cap defense stocks: The risks are too high compared to the potential rewards.

I've seen a fair amount of interest and promotion recently of "penny defense stocks". The idea is that there will be a boom in defense spending under Trump, and that select small cap defense industry companies will hit the jackpot when they are awarded government contracts as part of this spending spree.

Well that's a logical idea, but the trick is how do you know exactly which companies will hit the jackpot? If you had true insider information about this, it would be illegal to trade on it or to make recommendations based on it. So the best that promoters can do is to make educated guesses about it based on their knowledge of the field and their analysis of the companies.

Again that is all well and good, but when we engage in such speculation, we want to make sure that the odds are in our favor as much as possible. Is that really the case with small cap defense stocks right now?

The problem is, the defense sector is clearly already very much in favor among investors since the election, for obvious reasons, and so naturally there has been a huge price run-up in all defense stocks. That means a small cap defense stock has considerable downside if it doesn't get the contracts it is looking for. Instead of a low risk / high reward scenario, we have a high risk / high reward scenario at best.

Let's look at some specific examples. This analysis at the Stock Gumshoe website digs into some possibilities for small caps that may be "penny defense stocks" that could pay off soon. Two examples the article investigates are Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Note: If you want to study the history of Aerojet Rocketdyne, you need to know that this is the company that was known as GenCorp until two years ago. The company does indeed have an interesting investment thesis, as it has both an aerospace component and a real estate component. Under the right circumstances, such a combination could offer a lot of upside to investors with multiple paths to make gains.

Unfortunately, a long-term look at the price history of GenCorp / Aerojet Rocketdyne is not encouraging:

As you can see, despite the ups and downs, in the long run the stock has gone nowhere since the 1990s. That's not a great track record for investors.

To get an even starker look at the stock's performance record, let's compare it to aerospace and defense giant Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) over the same long time period:

Any questions?

There can be no doubt that in the long run, an industry giant like Northrop Grumman dominates a small player like GenCorp / Aerojet Rocketdyne.

If you want to make a speculation on AJRD, you have to bet that you will catch one of the small brief uptrends in the above chart that run counter to the dominant trend of underperformance compared to NOC. And you have to bet that you will be able to get out before the counter-trend rally ends and AJRD goes back to underperforming again. Otherwise, you would be better off just sticking to the solid, reliable performance of Northrop Grumman.

Now if your timing is fortuitous, you might get lucky with AJRD. I wish speculators the best. But I can't say I like your chances, based on history.

Let's do the same exercise with Kratos. First, the stock's history since 1999:

Such a chart doesn't require much sophisticated interpretation to see what is going on.

Do you even want to look at Kratos stock's performance compared to Northrop Grumman's? Keep scrolling down if you do...

I think the point is clear: Stocks like AJRD and KTOS are bad bets in the long term, because you can do so much better much more easily and safely with a stock like NOC. The small cap defense stocks can only be good for very short-term plays, and their entire history tells me that the upward moves are mild and the odds are against you.

Now keep in mind I'm not saying to short AJRD or KTOS, or even to make a pair trade of long NOC and short AJRD / KTOS. There's no need to try to get so fancy. If you want to invest in defense and aerospace, safe solid NOC is a better bet than gambling on trying to make a killing with the small caps.

I'm all in favor of taking well-calculated risks. But my calculations don't show much promise in this particular field right now with these small cap "penny defense stocks".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.