Lionsgate Entertainment's (LGF.A) CEO Jon Feltheimer on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)

Q4 2017 Results Conference Call

May 25, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

James Marsh - SVP, IR

Jon Feltheimer - CEO

Jimmy Barge - CFO

Michael Burns - Vice Chairman

Chris Albrecht - President & CEO, Starz

Jeff Hirsch - COO, Starz

Scott Macdonald - CFO, Starz

Brian Goldsmith - Co-COO

Steve Beeks - Co-COO and President of Motion Picture Group

Erik Feig - Co-President of Motion Picture Group

Kevin Beggs - Chairman of the Television Group

Laura Kennedy - COO of Television Group

Rick Krell - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

David Joyce - Evercore ISI

Alexia Quadrani - JP Morgan

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

John Janedis - Jefferies

Amy Yong - Macquarie

Matt Thornton - SunTrust

Alan Gould - Rosenblatt

Stan Meyers - Piper Jaffray

Barton Crockett - FBR

David Miller - Loop Capital

Steve Cahall - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Harrigan - Wonderlink

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Lionsgate Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call. At this time, everyone joining by telephone will be in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference is being recorded.

I’ll now turn the meeting over to our host the Head of Investor Relations, James Marsh. Please go ahead, sir.

James Marsh

Thanks, Laurie, and good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us today for the Lionsgate fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year conference call. We will begin with opening remarks from our CEO, Jon Feltheimer, followed by remarks from our CFO, Jimmy Barge. After their remarks, we’ll open it up for your questions.

Also joining us on the call today are Vice Chairman, Michael Burns; Starz President and CEO, Chris Albrecht; Starz Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Hirsch; Starz Chief Financial Officer, Scott Macdonald; Co-Chief Operating Officer, Brian Goldsmith, Co-Chief Operating Officer and President of Motion Picture Group, Steve Beeks; Co-President of Motion Picture Group, Erik Feig; Chairman of the Television Group, Kevin Beggs; Chief Operating Officer of Television Group, Laura Kennedy; and Chief Accounting Officer, Rick Krell.

The matters discussed today on this call include forward-looking statements, including those regarding the performance of future fiscal years. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors set forth in Lionsgate’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 25, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Jon. Jon?

Jon Feltheimer

Thank you, James. Thank you all for joining us this afternoon. I am pleased to report our first full quarter results since we brought Starz into the Liosgate family, not only do our numbers reflect a great quarter and a strong year, but our accomplishments reflects the continued transformation of Lionsgate from a film and television studio into a diversified global content machine, developing, producing and owning the rights to great intellectual property that we monetize across multiple platforms and windows, many of which we own.

As I go through my remarks, you will see not only the growth of our Starz, film and television core businesses, but how our content is starting to drive our interactive gains, virtual reality, location-based entertainment and over the top channels as they become important platforms in their own rights, all poise to begin making meaningful contributions to our bottom line.

Let me begin with an update on Starz, they’re are coming off a great year and off to another fast start in fiscal '18, and we couldn’t be more excited about how successfully they are being integrated into our operations. Together, we are unlocking fresh opportunities on a regular basis. During the quarter, our teams worked together to monetize the rights to Starz flagship series to attract top talent and produce new shows.

Let me give you a few examples, this morning we announced that our combined Lionsgate and Starz distribution team have told the second window streaming rights to our hit series Power to Hulu, the second syndication sales of a high profile Starz series since the close a few short months ago. Combined sales of Starz programming and streaming and other syndication markets since the merger is already accounting for well over a $100 million and anticipated revenue over the next few years, none of which was projected before the transaction and now will hit our bottom line to substantial gains. These deals again reinforced the benefits I have previously mentioned and bringing our distribution groups together. The appeal is Starz programming, the value of retaining worldwide rights to our shows and our ability to successfully monetize them when we do.

A few weeks ago, we signed Power showrunner Courtney Kemp to a new long-term deal that includes the development agreement with Lionsgate. Under the new deal, she continues the showrunner of Power and our expanded reach offer her the opportunity to explore new projects on other platforms. This is a perfect example of our combined enhanced stability to attract and nurture the best talent in the business.

We have discussed many times the benefits of bringing Lionsgate’s content creation capabilities to the Starz platform. So, I am pleased to report that we have already got seven Lionsgate scripted series in the Starz development pipeline. And on the financial front, the speed and efficiency with which we are integrating Starz has put us ahead of our originally projected $200 million in combined annual operating in tax synergies.

Jimmy will update you on how we are also ahead of schedule and deleveraging due to a number of factors including our strong free cash flow generation. Operationally, Starz continues to ramp up its slate of original programming with last month launch of two critically claimed new series American Gods and The White Princess. American Gods has earned some of the best reviews of the year and has already been reviewed for a second season.

It leads a programming block that is consistently winning Sunday nights of our competitors and it’s already driving new subscribers to the Starz over the top offering. As a matter of fact, the weekend of American Gods premium resulted in a record number of over the top subscriber ads. Even in the tough MVPD environment, last year was a growth year for Starz subscriptions.

The Starz over the top offering increased to well over 1 million subs at its first full year excluding the loss of the AT&T, a U-Verse subscriber, due to the DirecTV conversion. Starz even increased its subs in the traditional MSO world. In fact baking out AT&T, we achieved robust 5% overall year-over-year subscriber growth.

With Starz strongest program in slate ever in a world of new buyers and fresh opportunities, we expect this trend to continue in fiscal '18 as we believe that Starz is a must have channel for every platform. On that note, we are pleased to announce today that Starz has struck a deal with Sprint to bring our app to its wireless platforms and devices, making our great Starz content easily accessible to Sprint customers with their tremendous 60 million connections.

Turing to our film business, our fiscal '17 slate increased its profitability from the prior year and produced a strong return on invested capital of 14%, earning 26 Oscar nominations and eight wins across four films and closing the fiscal year with one of our best box office quarters ever. We did all of this in our first year in five without a Hunger Games title.

Our success came from a portfolio of properties La La Land, the faith-based hits Hacksaw Ridge and The Shack. Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween and Pantelion’s How to be a Latin Lover for underserved audiences, and the second installment of our John Wick franchise. John Wick started it as an opportunistic low budget acquisition that we have grown into a Lionsgate success story. After the first film became a hit, we crossed promoted John Wick Chapter 2 with the John Wick Chronicle VR game. John Wick 2 doubled the box office of the first and John Wick chronicles planted our flag in the game world. Now, we have John Wick 3 in fast-track development and we’ve begun working on a spin-off television series called the Continental.

While Power Rangers had a great opening and earned an A plus cinema score with its core demo, it didn’t hold as well as we hoped in tough the test box office environment. However, the film helped launch our biggest game title today Power Rangers Legacy Wars and we are also discussing location-based entertainment initiatives of their Saban Brands partner as we explore potential next steps for great property.

Our fiscal '17 slate is indicative our film strategy diverse mix that includes titles targeted at one or two quadrants that have the potential to breakout, category killers in areas of proved strength and a select group of larger properties that will really move the needle and success. We believe that our upcoming slate also fits this profile. All Eyes on Me, the biopic of Tupac Shakur will be released on his birthday on June 16th and early buzz is very strong.

The Hitman's Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek is a terrific action comedy featuring great chemistry between its leads, it's got a big hit with exhibitors at CinemaCon last month, and we believe that we also have the perfect release date on August 18th.

Wonder starring Academy Award winner Julia Roberts and Oscar nominee Jacob Tremblay and Owen Wilson is based on the inspirational New York Times Best Seller about a 10-year old boy who can't blend in because he was born to stand out. A film in the tradition of the blind side, it is tested through the roof with a 100% of preview audience is checking of the top two boxes. We are confident that we have a very special film on our hands and we moved it to November 17th to take advantage of the holiday play period.

Our slate also includes the sequel to Tyler Perry’s Blooming Hit Boo, the first film from our Hasbro relationship, My Little Pony, The Return of Saw at Halloween and the action thriller American Assassin and The Commuter from our CBS and StudioCanal partnerships. In that regard, I am also pleased to announce that we are again partnering with StudioCanal, an European production house Aardman on the film Early Man, reuniting the team that collaborated on the Oscar nominated Shaun The Sheep movie.

We closed our fiscal year slate with Otto Bathurst’s fresh and contemporary take on the Robin Hood the teams Taron Egerton, one of Hollywood's hottest young stars with Jamie Foxx and Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan. Our Robin Hood display took the Cannes Film Festival by storm and the early materials we have seen look great.

We are also beginning a rating production on several major properties that we expect to become drivers of fiscal '19 slate including Bourne Identity director Doug Liman's Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. The Kingkiller Chronicle produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the third installment of John Wick. The Spy Who Dumped Me teaming Mila Kunis and SNL's breakout sensation Kate McKinnon and Flarsky, an outrageous comedy starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron.

Turning to Television, we continue to build our stature as a diversified supplier of high end scripted content with a top rated series on seven different networks. Fiscal '17 was another year of growth marked by continued high demand for our premium scripted programming, renewal of key series, increased traction for our unscripted content and the ramp up of our television business in the UK.

Renewals included The Royals picked up for us forth seasons, Greenlee renewed for an expanded season 2 and Nightcap and Graves, both picked up their second seasons. When ABC didn’t renew fan favorite Nashville, we pivoted quickly and move the series to CMT improved where it achieved record ratings, has been picked up for a six season and is growing into a brand, capable of driving significant ancillary benefits including a potential broad-way musical.

Justin Simien's Dear White People, adapted from our 2014 film Mr. Company Roadside Attractions, led our strong slate of new series when it debuted on Netflix last month. One of our most critically acclaimed series ever. It's scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomato and has become part of the national conversation about race and diversity. The pipeline of properties and development production behind it is deep and with most of our key series for fiscal '18 already order a renewed. We have great visibility into our television business going forward.

We have been encouraged of the recent demand from digital platforms for unscripted content as well. Pilgrim is off to a fast start in fiscal '18 with orders from Netflix, Amazon and YouTube. Our 360 partnership with Kevin Hart shifted into high gear with series order from YouTube for his fitness show, Let’s Fit and the upcoming launch of his Lift Legend series for our own Laugh Out Loud over the top platform.

As our unscripted business continues to grow, we are readying our biggest and most eagerly anticipated unscripted property to date, Candy Crush, which premiers July 9 on CBS. As I mentioned before, we've been building a television business in the UK with the production partners Primal Media, Kindle, Potboiler and Bonafide. Our initial steps are already paying off.

Primal Media has scored a ratings hit in the UK with the game show Big Hits on iTV, and we're following up its success by bringing the format to the U.S. in partnership with Sony. Fiscal '17 was also a year in which where our interactive games location based entertainment over the top channels, ad on tickets and virtual reality initiative, all gained critical mass.

As I mentioned our games business launch its first two breakout properties with the half dozen more titles in the pipeline, we expanded our location based initiatives into Europe and China prepared to open the Liozsgate zone of the MOTIONGATE’s theme park in Dubai and continue to assemble a portfolio of branded attractions, options and live entertainment that we expect to generate significant long-term high margin revenue.



In fact, our 10-year revenue ultimate for our location based entertainment initiatives alone reflecting deals already made or in progress exceeds $250 million of which over half have guarantees. This includes continued development of MOTIONGATE in Dubai, a build out of the Lionsgate Entertainment World attraction in China and several planned projects in the Europe and U.S. with our partners [indiscernible].

Turning to our suite of over the top channels, our Tribeca Shortlist platform continued its steady subscriber growth and were producing strong slates of premium content to support the summer's launch of Laugh Out Loud and our Spanish language premium movie Service. We enter fiscal 2018 with the continued growth of our film and television operations complemented by the coming of age of our newer businesses and our entire platform energize by the acquisition and integration of Starz. Though our operating environment isn’t without its dramatic challenges, we believe that its core tenants, the emergence of new buyers and new patterns of consumption play to our strength as the distribution agnostic global content platform that has always thrived on the kind of change we're witnessing today.

With all of our business is benefitting from the strategic advantages of a combined Lionsgate Starz operations, we're positioned to deliver industry leading results. We are projecting adjusted EBITDA growth in the low-to mid-teens over the next few years with similar or greater growth in adjusted EPS and free cash flow as we capitalize on our tax structure and deleveraging efforts.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Jimmy.

Jimmy Barge

Thanks, John, and good afternoon. I'll briefly discuss our quarterly financial results highlight where we stand on leverage and update you on our outlook. We reported solid results for the quarter. Revenues grew 3% to $1.3 billion while adjusted OIBDA increased to robust 27% on a pro forma combined basis to $153 million. Reported basic earnings per share was $0.30 in the quarter and as expected was impacted by a number of merger related items including the non-cash amortization of purchase price adjustments. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.59 a share.

Now let me briefly discuss performance at the underlying segments on a pro forma combined basis, you could follow along with our updated trending schedules that have been posted to our website. Starting with Media Networks, quarterly revenues increased to $371 million while segment profit improved 11% year-over-year, driven by tight cost controls. Starz ended the quarter with 24.2 million subs, up 250,000 year-over-year. Recently launched original programming like American Gods and White Princess is resonating with viewers and we expect sub growth to continue in fiscal '18.

In to the Motion Picture Group, quarterly revenues increased 7% driven by films such as La La Land and John Wick Chapter 2 which will continue to benefit us for years to come. Segment profit increased from $3 million in previous year quarter to $52 million in the current quarter. Recall the fiscal fourth quarter in '16, profits were impacted by the [indiscernible] related to the wide release of five films. Looking ahead, the fiscal '18 slate looks a lot like fiscal '17 slate, diversified, balanced, relatively low risk with breakout opportunities.

Turning to TV, as we highlighted in our fiscal third quarter call, the TV group faced a difficult comparison form the previous year quarter, which included the highly successful global network sale in linear window licensing of Oranges Is The New Black to Netflix. As a result, quarterly revenues were down 3% to 243 million and segment profits were down from 42 million to 13 million in quarter. Now that we have lapped this comparison, we expect to return to our solid segment profit growth trajectory in fiscal '18.

And turning to guidance, as John mentioned, we believe we have assembled the platform to drive industry leading growth, one that can drive adjusted OIBDA growth in the low to mid teens range. Consistent with our overall strategy, we have attractive investment opportunities in content which we think will drive compelling returns. In this regard in fiscal '18, we are expecting to invest another 300 million in content, brining our annual spend to approximately 1.8 billion as we previously mentioned on investor day.

This incremental spin which is factored into our guidance is primarily weighted to Media Networks and TV, that investment will likely lead to growth at the lower end of our guidance range in the near term with growth rate accelerating overtime. With regards to fiscal '18, we would expect the quarterly cadence of adjusted OIBDA to largely follow a similar pattern to fiscal '17.

Now turning to our balance sheet, with regards to deleveraging, we continue to make substantial progress and are well ahead of plan. Net leverage at fiscal yearend was 4.3 times using our legacy adjusted OIBDA of metric. That’s down from 5.1 times at 1231 excluding the center cash. As previously disclosed, we used the remaining center cash of approximately 400 million to pay down our term loan B.

And in Q1, we expect to use the 400 million of after tax proceeds from the FX sale to further delever. Combined with the strong 189 million of free cash flow that we generated in the fourth quarter, this has put us well ahead of our plan to delever 1.5 terms of our original projections. We now expect to be at the low at the end of our 3.5 to 4 times targeted range within the next few quarters, which is almost one year ahead of the 12 to 18 months period we previously discussed.

Now, I would like to turn the call back over to James for Q&A

James Marsh

Great, thanks. Let's open it up to Q&A please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction] And our first question from David Joyce with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

David Joyce

Two questions, first on thinking about the international film rollout strategy, Power Ranger seem to be stretched out of it, but I was wondering if we can get some comments from Steve and Erik about, how you might tightening that out and get closer to day-and-day in case you might get more benefits out of the tighter rollout strategy going forward? And then secondly, Jimmy, if you could provide some more color on the trigger points in the quarter that led to the tax benefits and how the -- what the NOLs look like and how that should play into our thinking as the year rolls out? Thank you.

Eric Feig

Hi David, it's Eric. I’ll take that first question. So, we work really closer with our international partners and the China find the right gate and the right strategy for their -- for the movies in their territories. In the case of La La Land, Now You See Me, a standard release platform, works well and contribute to really massive box office. In the case of Power Rangers, we are working up against spring break that has different times and different territories and merchandizing. So that really kind of put us in a different corner, but in this case in every territory it has a different strategy.

Jimmy Barge

And David on the tax side of things certainly the tax benefit in this fourth quarter was larger than you might well as expected because of the benefits associated with onetime cost associated with merger. Going forward I would also remind you that we will have a near $200 million gain, book gain on the FX the sales of FX. And so that will get fully absorbed in the first quarter tax provision as well. So, you would expect the more modest tax benefit movie forward. But having said that, I expect to have net tax benefit from a P&L perspective moving into the near term, eventually giving way to what I would think of is low to mid teen effective tax rate, and obviously that’s from a P&L perspective. On the cash front of things, you will see when we filed our 10-K this evening that, we finished the year with over $700 million of U.S. NOLs. So as Jon mentioned we are well ahead of our schedule in terms of generating the $150 million plus average cash tax savings moving forward and that should take us well into 2021.

Operator

We will go to Alexia Quadrani with JP Morgan. Go ahead please.

Alexia Quadrani

On the TV side, I guess, if you could talk two things, one deal right people and you talked about the great reviews we are seeing there, I guess, I don’t know if you guess have provide bit more information than we do on that plus in terms of viewership trends in terms of how it's being viewed and sort of being picked by consumers there? And then also sticking on the TV series side, should we expect continued margin expansion this year, any notable series going to syndicate that could benefit?

Kevin Beggs

Hi Kevin speaking on the Dear White People front. The reviews are great, but key to success and the streaming services is noise and buzz and then they look at their algorithms overtime. So, it's doing exactly what I think they were hoping and we were hoping for. And now you should move into award season, they should get a lot of attentions in the Emmy race. So, so far so good and we're just anybody to hear more and much we will be in discussion with Netflix of that upcoming. Laura, will touch on the TV question and rest on the revenue.

Laura Kennedy

Yes, we have a particularly strong portfolio at this point with our TV segments. We’ve launched more new series and add-on subscription side, so we’ll see continue growth and hopefully that is getting reviewed and continue to saturate for the long time, across those series and as well as strong portfolio return series like Orange Is The New Black and Wendy Williams [indiscernible] casual world et cetera. So, we still anticipate and continue to grow in the TV division as well.

Operator

And we'll go to Ben Swinburne with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Ben Swinburne

Thank you, good afternoon. Couple of questions around Starz, I'm just curious if you could talk about the outlook for spending for this year. There was a number of original hours or overall expense growth, you have the benefit of synergies which is sounds are kicking in nicely. You also talked about some incremental investment there so maybe we could hear from Chris and/or Jimmy around how we should think about the strategy on programming as well as how numbers may flow through? And then I was just curious in the quarter really nice margins at Starz Networks, looks to be function of any marketing and programming amortizations restrict to get help us think about any timing impacts that might have driven that that would helpful?

Chris Albrecht

Hey, Ben. So, our output costs are going down relative to the first run products that coming to Starz. And that's giving us the opportunity to continue to invest in our originals which we see is the key factor in driving the growth of our business. We expect to continue to ramp up that investment in the same discipline fashion that we have. We have approximately 10 series that were launched that looking out the fourth quarter schedule in fiscal 2018. And I think that will ramp up as well. There will be some marketing costs associated with that, but when you look at the marketing costs as a further way to drive that growth as we're learning more about our OTT business and targeting more that market expense towards that opportunity. There are certainly synergies that we're seeing as part of Lionsgate with the really powerful spend that Lionsgate makes on the marketing side across all their businesses. So, programming investments, but we think that it's a well invested decision that will result in really good results. On the margin side Scott, you want to mention something about that.

Scott Macdonald

Yes we have a favorable programming again Disney's ruling starting to roll off as it amortizes off over the its first window the last movies we've received from Disney and that' we did have some higher amortization social review visuals with the offset that we help contribute to higher margins.

Ben Swinburne

Got it, thank you guys.

Scott Macdonald

Thanks Ben.

Operator

And we'll go to John Janedis with Jefferies. Your line is open.

John Janedis

Maybe one quick one sticking with Ben’s theme on Starz and maybe a settle one,can you talk a little bit more around your thoughts on OTT more broadly in terms of the platforms, which are driving subs, can talk more about churn and I guess to your comment you just spoke to, [indiscernible] we stick to say a 10 series annually or do you expect that to go further then I have a follow-up.

Jon Feltheimer

On OTT as we said we rollover a 1 million subs, which is definitely up from the last time we talked about that number. We expect that to continue. There are lots of conversations going on with new potential partnerships on the wholesale side. We are learning a lot more about our direct-to-consumer business which we launched relatively a short time ago, not this time last year. As we learn more about that business and get more affective, we’d expect the churn rates to go down, that cost to go down, we are seeing that trend happened already. This is a good story for us. The disruption in this industry is creating great opportunities for premium channels like Starz, both in the innovation and skinny packaging that we are seeing on the MVPD side, new entrants into the digital OTT side. And as you heard john mentioned, we have just entered into a really exciting relationship with Sprint, which we look forward to working with them to grow this Starz business, which will benefit them as well. And on the series side, yes, we will continue to ramp up more as better here, as you heard we have -- we’ve seven projects in development with our colleagues at Lionsgate and I would expect some announcements around couple of those pretty soon.

John Janedis

Maybe separately maybe I think for Jimmy, your outlook for the low to mid teens adjusted OIBDA growth, its right little bit healthier than we would have thought, so can you talk a little bit more broadly about the driver as the opportunity similar across the segments? And what extent there may be more cost opportunities to speak to?

Jimmy Barge

As John mentioned in his opening remarks, we are exceeding on the synergy front so that obviously includes the 50 million plus of operating cost savings as well as we have spoken to some of the exciting revenue synergies that we are seeing Black Sails and Power being good examples of that. But that certainly would be part of the up lift, but that’s factored into the guidance that we have. I would say cost to business segments in terms of everybody is contributing to our growth in adjusted EBITDA across the Board. You have got Media Networks where you are going to see revenue growth as well as segment profit and expanding margins Laura and Kevin spooked on the TV side. We have got increasing revenue growth and segment profit growth. The ultimate margins will be determined hopefully by the mix of new programming. And then, on the motion picture side, we would have increasing revenues, or excuse me -- would have increasing segment profit in expanded margins on lower revenues and the lower revenue being reflective of we have 15 wide releases in fiscal '18 compared to 18 wide releases in '17. So that will give you a little color again. Everybody contributing to that low-to mid-teens adjusted OIBDA growth.

Operator

And we will go to Amy Yong with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Amy Yong

Two questions, so first on the $300 million investment in content. How you think about the time period? Can you just clarify over what time period we should see growth accelerate? And I guess for Starz, is this really to feel the linear or the topper licensing revenue? And then on the TV side, business impact I guess the mid-teens margin target that you sort of side historically? And then Jimmy I have one question on leverage.

Jimmy Barge

Yes, I think, in terms of the margins on TV, obviously that does have an affect a lot of this increased content spin as mentioned in my remarks is targeted Media Networks and TV. And again the launch of new series et cetera at lower margin affects the TV mix on margin, but again we are looking at nice revenue growth and segment profit growth as well. In terms of the 300 million, I mean you will see us continued to invest in content and ramp up beyond the 1.8 billion that I mentioned as we going to the out years because we see this is a real good return.

Chris Albrecht

Yes, Amy, this is Chris. I think the answer to your question is both. We look at it is driving our subscription business, both in the MVPD universe and in the emerging OTT opportunities. And as Jon talked about, these rights are very valuable and our ability to retain them now makes some more sense than ever with the power of the landscape distribution team, achieving results that we didn’t even factor in when Starz was a standalone company.

Jimmy Barge

And, Amy, to your question about leverage, all of this is factored into our guidance and does not prohibit us from deleveraging quickly as we are expecting to.

Chris Albrecht

Got it. And just on leverage, now that you're ahead of schedule, any thoughts on priority for cash at this point, whether or not it's M&A, investing in the Company or even perhaps capital returns?

Jimmy Barge

Well, certainly, our focus right now is on deleveraging, but certainly as we get to the lower end of our range, as we stated, it gives us a lot of optionality and certainly driving shareholder values as always being significant to us and it will give us a lot of optionality whether it would the right kind of accretive, strategic M&A and/or other alternatives of driving shareholder value.

Operator

Thanks, we will go to Matt Thornton with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Q - Matt Thornton

Couple of here if I could, I guess starting with the Black Sails sales of Hulu, just wondering if you’d be willing to quantify the contribution in the quarter and I think you talked about greater than $100 million opportunity over next couple of years, just curious if any that’s factored into the low-to mid-teens that you talked for fiscal '18? And then secondary, just wondering if you are willing to quantify the total Starz sub number, I know you gave the core number and I think OTT I think you said that quarter end was well over 1 million if I heard that correctly? And then finally just one point of clarification, I think you said for next year at the lower end of the low-to mid-teens growth in OIBDA for fiscal '18 and that’s of the 543 million pro forma number for fiscal '17, just want to make sure I heard that correct? Thanks guys.

Jimmy Barge

I’ll leave the Starz sub questions to Chris, but in term of Black Sails and Power, yes, as you’d guess, we are not going to quantify that, but obviously I think the good way to think of this is these are high margins from an incremental standpoint, because clearly really only cost associated with that is participation and residuals in some sales commissions. But keep in mind from a reported standpoint we’re going to be allocating production cost of those. So, they will get their share of allocation which will impact margin. Again this flow out overtime as these products are delivered and it has already been factored into our guidance as you would expect, and with regards to the low end of the range that I referred to near term, that is definitely on a I guess the pro forma basis for fiscal '16, Chris?

Chris Albrecht

Yes, Matt, you want to repeat that second question?

Matt Thornton

Yes on the subs number, I think you've talked about the greater than $1 million OTT at quarter end. Wondering if you could be willing to share the total Starz number, I know the core number was 24.2, but wondering what the total number was?

Chris Albrecht

Yes, so that is a number for Starz, we've made the decision to following the footsteps of our competitors they are the two brands in the category, which reports the flagship brand. We previously would report the Starz encore numbers as well. We're not going to continue to do that because as we said many times fluctuations up or down and the Starz encore brand have a very little impact on the material impact if any on our overall financials.

Matt Thornton

Maybe I can step one more and then if I could on the Starz outlook for the year, anything that you're thinking about, or that you can share with us in terms of additional distribution via virtual MVPD or Skinny Bundles anything that you're kind a baking into that outlook?

Chris Albrecht

Certainly, we just announced the Sprint deal. There are lots of conversions going on. And we hope to have further announcements in the very near future.

Operator

Yes, we go to Alan Gould with Rosenblatt. Your line is open.

Alan Gould

Thank you. I've got a couple of questions. First on the film side, fiscal '16 is a tough year, fiscal '17 really turned around starting mid-year. What is the sort of the normalized steady state film profit for normal year with the normal backend? And then two Starz questions, sort of on Ben's question, is programming cost is going to be up or down at Starz this year? And you did mentioned that you expect to see an acceleration of core Starz subs or continue to acceleration Starz subs. Are we behind the AT&T issue because they were up 0.2 for the year, but down sequentially.

James Marsh

Alan, Scott will answer the second question first, spending?

Chris Albrecht

The spending on Starz? Well, the spending on Starz overall is down. I mean programming spend is a combination of our output, our movie spend and our original programming spend. But as we said before, we're going to let continue to invest. So that is the trying to going forward. With regards to subs, with the AT&T shutdown of the U-verse platform has had an impact on our subscriber numbers, but that's not Starz's only issue, they were 60% penetrated on that platform with the premium channels. So it obviously in fact not just all including channels, but their basic channels as well. They were a large distributor, but this is an out of the ordinary occurrence. And we certainly expect the growth as we said, ex-AT&T we had growth in the MVPD Universe which we take as a very good sign. And the OTT business continues to evolve in a positive way and certainly one of the really exciting factors in the future Starz story.

Scott Macdonald

In terms of – Alan, in terms of what you would think of in terms of a typical film. I just think you go back and look at the profitability we've had over the last several years and recognize that we continue to grow off of that. And again, as I said earlier, we expect to continue to grow from there. So we've also would note, that we've never had year on a context of a slate that lost money. All of our all of slides year after year after year made money obviously some larger than others. And then I just also mentioned on library continues drive significant growth in underpin our business there don’t over look our segment 2 business that as you know is more platform are leases then direct-to-home video and again there is very significant -- we have significant capabilities there and it continued to perform year-over-year. So it’s a portfolio approach and it's hard to put a average number on it but we do expect growth from here and returning to some of our more historical heights of the past.

Alan Gould

Jimmy just a follow-up I would think though that going into the back end of fiscal '17 will give you a lot more going into fiscal '18 than the back end of '16 gave you into '17. Is that correct?

Scott Macdonald

It’s a carryover I mean -- look films like John Wick 2, La La Land obviously and The Shack as well are great examples what the teams doing here in the context with their strategy and being able to do a lot with films that are necessarily supersized in terms of budgets and I think got more that coming fiscal '18 we are excited about it.

Operator

And we will go to Stan Meyers with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

James Marsh

He’s gone

Operator

Okay, Stan Meyers are you on this line? Okay, there is a second line for Stan Meyer we will check that one just a moment. I have opened up the second line of Stan Meyers, please go ahead.

Stan Meyers

Jon, you mentioned in your prepared remarks the licensing of Power and Black Sails, I am just curious hear you view on kind of balancing those sales and potential maybe negative impact to the subscriber growth versus potentially growing actual audience as if you guys have done on your studies and how you look at that?

Jon Feltheimer

So, to be clear say, we talked about it I called it a second window, you could call it a syndication sale. The history of television is actually been that when you move into syndication, your actual ratings of most series goes up, you are introducing it to more customers. I think this will be the indeed and I think again we talked about low hanging fruit before and we are finding as I said, we have now ultimate on the books of Starz for these shows and I think Chris rightly has been really concerned with growing the network, [indiscernible] spectacular job. But I think a little bit less focus on the tainting rights, exploiting rights, and so we jump into this and looked at it and packaged it up with a number of other pieces of business.

And again I see absolutely nothing negative, I’d say actually only positive news for the flag ship channel. And you are going to see us doing a lot more that I should note. We are talking about before the 300 million of incremental spend investment in film and television this year, the parts of it that are going into television and the channel and Starz and likely television. It’s a great opportunity for us to actually look at that spend and have a much better outlook on, not only where we are going to spend -- how are we going to collateral that spend, but also how we are going to get the money back from that spend.

So, we can -- the much more efficient way for us to plan this was part of the beauty of doing this deal of Chris and Kevin and their teams putting their heads together to think about how to spend the money together to same in terms of all of the other revenue synergies that we have talked about, whether it's our development spend across both platforms taking a producer like Courtney and being able to do more than one thing about being able to package our OTT and which, Jeff Hirsch is calling a federation where we'll have more pricing efficiency and packaging opportunities. So again, the ability to plan better and use this been in a more efficient way I think is again part of the beauty of this integration.

Operator

And we'll go next to Barton Crockett with FBR. Please go ahead.

Barton Crokett

I was curious about library which is a meaningful part of the asset value. I'm just wondering if you could update us on what the revenue and margin would be on that for this fiscal year? And just generally is that stable as ever or if there any kind of exchanges happening given on the secular kind of the across parts in the industry.

Steve Breeks

Hi, Bart, this is Steve. So our library has continued to grow in revenue as matter of fact we are significantly over $500 million in revenue this past year. And generally do by that due to the evaluation of the marketplace into more an electronic media. The operating margin continues to grow at its highest level it's been particularly on a percentage basis. One of the things we have seen even with the evolution at a marketplace obviously the evolution from packaged media to digital is well documented, but the good news is a lot of that is based on operating margin basis is being take up by electronic media. Its feels pretty good about library as we always have. And I think you can look at that $1 billion backlog and sort of look at that, and that is sort of the river flowing into library where most of its going and that's a solid backlog and we keep reporting that every quarter.

Barton Crokett

That's very helpful. And then on the guidance, just to make sure I understand this, when you're talking low-to-mid-teens normally the lower teens this year. This low to mid-teens is this like a three year view or is this some in determinate period just wanted to trying to understand that.

Steve Breeks

We're do in it next couple of year. We're kind on a 3 year basis, so 2-3 years but again, that's coming right of our bottoms up forecast.

Operator

So, we go to David Miller with Loop Capital. Your line is open.

David Miller

Hey guys, congratulations on the stellar results. A couple of TV related questions, first of all, and Kevin or Chris just feel free to chime in here and then Jimmy maybe you could just chime in on your side. On how many shows that Lionsgate owned or on air right now? And how many do you think you'll have by the end of fiscal '18? And how does that factor in your guidance. if at all? And then I have a follow up thanks.

Kevin Beggs

It's Kevin, so there is about 16 scripted series on the air from the Lionsgate right now, that's anywhere from 40 to 55 or even more at any given time in the non-scripted area including our program business or syndication business, our own unscripted business. Those fluctuate -- those come and go come little more quickly than scripted. Obviously, we're looking and our goal as we have done historically is to add new series every year. Some series finish and series set out like Mad Man, which is going to be continuing to accrue revenues for many-many years to come, but not in originals. And other set to I mentioned are in there infancy, a bunch of new shows premier this year including the White People, White Famous is coming later in the year to step up start shooting on Tuesday for YouTube brand. Chris alluded to the multiple scripted drams that we have in the pipeline with Starz, but it's all about when they come to era and the long-term goal is to keep on the air for us as long as because that's one makes the profitable, the profit opportunities and long-term revenue opportunities. It's hard to project what where will be at the end of '18, but we have our own internal goal. They're very ambitious and at the high bar and we intend to hit it.

David Miller

Okay, great. And then just a follow up, Chris I believe or maybe Kevin at one of the industry conferences in April perhaps in late-March, you guys have mentioned that at that point there were no Lionsgate shows yet let green leaf for the Starz platform and now you have 7. All sudden 5 weeks later or 6 weeks later you have 7. It is it's in the brand new development or among this is something, thanks a lot.

Chris Albrecht

So, the 7 are in development, several of them are highest priority and in very advanced stages. And 'm certainly optimistic that we will have a Lionsgate own show on the Starz in the very near future. So it is the result of a really concentrated effort by both teams.

Operator

And we go to Steve Cahall with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Steve Cahall

Yes thank you. A few from me, maybe first I was just wondering if you could talk about what you talk about what you expect in fiscal '18 for the ARPU at Starz? My think is that maybe the U-verse transition to OTT should give you a pretty nice ARPU lift. And just wanted to make sure I'm thinking about that correct. And then secondly for Jimmy, just thinking about the guidance that you'd applies to free cash flow. I think you did about a buck of free cash flow in second fiscal half of '17. Do we think about the base for free cash flow growth is about $2 a share or you're going to get this sort of mid-teens growth from there? Thanks.

Jimmy Barge

So we've really don't spend a lot of time on the ARPU of the Starz business. We have so many deals across many different distributors. But what I can say is that the OTT business is definitely a strong business where we see a greater share of the subscriber fees going to Starz than in our MVPD business. And as we look to that expanding which we certainly see as being one of the key factors in the growth of the future, we think that that's a good trend for us.

Jimmy Barge

And Steve, regarding free cash flow. I don't think you can take the kind of the second half of '17 as an example for certainly, we didn't complete Starz's merger until December and of course that have a significant change in our old capital structure. So I would point to the fourth quarter, as a very strong free cash flow we have $190 million of free cash flow. You can't really take that in and extend that in the fourth quarters either. As you know, free cash flow was going to move from quarter, so I do think I can say obviously that's factored into our deleveraging capabilities and we do have strong conversion of adjusted with into free cash flow and get extra leverage below the line from our tax benefit. But we're not going to provide specific guidance rather than to say it's robust and we will continuing to invest in content and have plenty of free cash flow leftover with the significant delever.

Steve Cahall

Maybe quick just follow up on that. Is there a pro forma free cash flow I may have missed that and going throughout the filings that we can work off of like you had for adjusted OIBDA?

Jimmy Barge

No there is not I mean look we have seen this even talked about it internally here but it's very hard to pro forma that what it would have been hedging at a capital structure a year ago. So really the pro forma we are working off down to the adjusted OIBDA line, and then global line in free cash flow. I think you should just -- what presumably you well do as your model off with the guidance we have given for adjusted OIBDA and then working a way down earnings per share and free cash flow.

Operator

Thank you. We will go to Matt Harrigan with Wonderlink. Your line is open.

Matt Harrigan

We hold the flux of the media environment, cable network ratings and social media and everything. And you’ve always been very adroit -- guerilla viral marketing on films. How do you see film marketing evolving over the next three to five years? and do you think you are going to achieve some good traction on cost including hopefully to tighter aligning the -- in home window with the optical window?

Jon Feltheimer

You didn’t note Matt our investments in Atoms films, Atom Tickets, which is another way we have gotten closer to consume and they’ve done an amazing job, not only building their company, but also providing an outlook for us to reach the consumer digitally in a smart way. Eric why don’t you take the rest of that?

Erik Feig

I think also that is part of one of the things that we are trying to – we’re targeted audiences, but all eyes on the right there. We really-really efficient with our marketing spend on that because we have exactly to regain and I think you will see, it’s just sort of tracking right now today with the really strong healthy. And it has a very efficient spend in terms of P&A. The Wonder trailer that just, the experienced that we have with The Shack orderly speak to the Power and also even the experience we’re seeing right now with Glass of Castle. All of three of those properties show the power of having preexisting IP that you know get into them quickly and efficiently. You already have a pretty fan based that activated by the movie. And then even in terms of some of bigger movies whether its Robin Hood or [indiscernible] there are two at either is a IP pre brand awareness that allows us to be more efficient than some of the studios or being able to maximize our huge footprint in digital marketing to really enlist the members of our social media backlogs.

Erik Feig

I would add we have maintained a tremendous relationships with companies like YouTube and Facebook and Snapchat partly because frankly our combined marketing spend right now is over $700 million and again as part of that efficiency between Starz and Lionsgate so we are using that effectively we are going to cross promote across all of our film and television properties obviously again we have a huge social media footprint for 150 million Facebook fans. It's going to be really important part of our business going forward. And I would think it's making our marketing front more efficient particularly with movies that are aimed at one or two quadrants that I stated before as where we start with most marketing campaign.

Jon Feltheimer

Alright, Laurie, we are just going to wrap it up by closing statement.

Operator

Okay very good.

Jon Feltheimer

For everyone to our reports and presentation tab under our corporate section in our website for discussion of certain non-GAAP forward-looking measures that we discussed on call. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the teleconference for today. Thank you for your participation and for using AT&Ts executive teleconference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.